Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution

Alwaght- Thousands of Yemeni people from across the war-torn country gathered in capital Sana’a on Saturday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the September 21st revolution. The mass rally dubbed “Freedom and Independence” was held to confirm that the Yemeni people are moving forward in their battle for independence.

On the eve of 5th anniversary, the president of the Supreme Political Council, Mehdi al-Mashat, declared an initiative to achieve peace. He called on all Yemeni parties to engage in serious and genuine negotiations leading to a comprehensive national reconciliation that does not exclude any party, for the sake of building ties of fraternity and safeguarding the primacy of the higher national interests. The initiative was welcomed by demonstrators. They say it's Riyadh's last chance in case it's serious about peace endeavors.

In September 2014, the Ansarullah forces took state matters in their hands in Sana’a amid the absence of an efficient government there.

Before gaining control of the capital, the Houthis had set a deadline for the political parties to put aside differences and fill the power vacuum. However, the deadline was missed without any change in the country’s political scene.

September 21st represents the starting point for Yemenis either to stay subject to contemporary slavery or to achieve freedom and independence through resistance against tyrants.