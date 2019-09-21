Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 21 September 2019

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice

Two Muslim men onboard an American Airlines flight said they were racially profiled after the service was cancelled due to “safety and security concerns".

Rare Protests Erupt in Egypt after Online Call for Dissent Thousands of people marched in central Cairo and several other Egyptian cities late on Friday to protest against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and call for his resignation.

Even Saudis Don’t Believe Fiction of Iran’s Involvement in Aramco Attacks: FM Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif dismissed allegations about Tehran’s engagement in Yemen’s retaliatory attacks on the Saudi Arabia’s oil facility, while condemning the kingdom’s offensive in Yemen’s Hudaydah port as breach of a UN truce speaks for itself.

Russia Blocks Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Capital: Report Russian military allegedly prevented another Israeli airstrike in Syria, helping the country’s armed forces to destroy a drone on its way to attack Damascus.

US sanctions Iran Central Bank out of desperation: FM Zarif The US recent sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank indicates Washington’s “desperate approach” toward the Islamic Republic, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

US to Send More Forces to Saudi Arabia, UAE: Trump President Donald Trump approved on Friday sending American troops to Saudi Arabia to bolster the kingdom’s air defenses following a recent drone attack on two major oil facilities owned by state oil giant Aramco.

Lebanon Marks 37th Anniversary of Sabra, Shatila Massacre It was thirty-seven years ago when militias allied with Israel stormed into the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in Beirut and brutally killed up to 3,500 civilians.

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister denounced US President decision to tighten economic pressure on Iranian nation, saying Washington once again proved that it deliberately seeks to target ordinary people.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey Meet in Ankara to Discuss Syria The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey meet on Monday in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss a political resolution to Syria’s eight-year conflict

Yemeni Forces Urge Foreigners to Leave Saudi Oil Plants Yemeni forces warned on Monday that Saudi Aramco’s oil processing plants were still a target and can be attacked "at any moment," urging foreigners to leave the state-owned oil company.

US ’Locked & Loaded’ for Response after Saudi Oil Strike US President Donald Trump said on Monday the US is “locked and loaded” for a possible response to the recent Yemeni drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Car Bomb Kills 11 Civilians in Syria’s Militant-Held Region At least 11 civilians have been killed in northern Syria after a car bomb has struck in the militant-held Al-Rai town near the Turkish border, an observatory group said.

Iran Rejects US Lies about Its Involvement in Raids on Saudi Oil Sites Iran categorically dismissed the US’s accusation about Tehran’s involvement in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying Washington seems to be shifting from a failed campaign of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum lying” and “deceit” against the Islamic Republic.

40 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan: Report At least 40 Taliban militants, including two senior leaders, reportedly have been killed after Afghan forces conducted air strikes on their positions in northern and western regions of Afghanistan.

Pakistan-India Nuclear War Possible: PM Khan Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if a conventional war breaks out between Pakistan and India, there was every possibility that it could end up into a nuclear conflict.

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco Forty-four bodies buried in a well in Mexico’s Jalisco state were identified by forensic scientists.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting Attack on Arbaeen Mourning Procession Iraqi security forces detained six terrorists, who planned to carry out an attack against Shiite Muslims during the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen.

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Defense Treaty ahead of Israeli Elections US administration is trying to “further anchor” Washington’s alliance with Tel Aviv as Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu struggles to remain in power in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Human Trafficking Booming in Yemen as War Enters Its Fifth Year The offensive war on Yemen, the most impoverished nation in the Middle East, was launched in 2015 by a US-backed coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, the richest nation in the Middle East. It has plunged a nation already struggling to provide basic services to its citizens into chaos, a nation now ruled by a ragtag consortium of different groups all thirsting for power. The result? A complete absence of law and order that has given rise to a black Suq (market) of human trafficking on a scale never before seen in Yemen.

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice

Saturday 21 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice
Alwaght- Two Muslim men onboard an American Airlines flight said they were racially profiled after the service was cancelled due to “safety and security concerns".

Abderraoof Alkhawaldeh and Issam Abdallah said that cabin crew grounded the plane because they were "not comfortable” flying with the two men.

“It was the most horrible, humiliating day of my life", said Mr Abdallah, speaking at a press conference hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“It’s put a lot of stress on me and my family; it’s hard to sleep some nights,” added Mr Alkhawaldeh, breaking down in tears during his statement. “Those who are responsible must be held accountable.”

The two men were travelling separately but recognized each other on their flight from Birmingham, Alabama, to Dallas, Texas, and waved at each other across the aircraft.

After several announcements that the flight was delayed due to “maintenance” issues, Mr Abdallah went to the toilet.

He said that when he came back out, a flight attendant appeared to be “eavesdropping” on him. 

“When I opened the door after I finished, I was really surprised to find the flight attendant by the door, eavesdropping. It was a big shock, but I went back to my seat," he said.

Ten minutes later, there was an announcement that the flight was cancelled and all passengers exited the plane.

“It was chaos”, said Mr Abdallah, with those taken off the flight told they would be flying three hours later on a 12.40pm service instead.

A man in a suit, who “seemed like a security guy from the airport”, approached both men separately, asking each about their respective trips to Alabama. 

Alkhawaldeh and Mr Abdallah headed to Starbucks for a coffee to wait out the delay. But Mr Abdallah claimed airport police were watching their every move.

“You could tell they were following us everywhere,” he said.

Once the pair were seated at their new gate, a man who identified himself as an FBI agent asked Mr Abdallah if he could talk to him in a separate security area, and said his luggage would be rechecked.

According to Mr Abdallah, the agent said cabin crew on the flight had called the police because they “were not comfortable” flying with him and Mr Alkhawaldeh onboard.

When he asked why, Mr Abdallah was told it was because he had flushed the toilet twice during his visit to the restroom.

He was released to catch the flight, but said he felt “like a criminal” when he left the security room to find a strong military presence, dogs and police in attendance.  

“I felt they were discriminating against my ethnicity, against my religion – I don’t wish for any human being to go through this bad experience,” he said.

Mr Alkhawaldeh added: “I’ve been a loyal customer since 1989; I’ve flown more than one million miles with American Airlines.

“To be treated with disrespect and suspicion, to be racially profiled, to be followed by law enforcement officers for hours in front of hundreds of passengers, to be questioned in public, to be singled out to check my luggage again for absolutely no reason – this is absurd, unacceptable and un-American.”

The men were booked on an American Airlines flight operated by regional carrier Mesa Airlines.

American Airlines said in a statement: “American Airlines Flight 5886, operated by Mesa Airlines, from Birmingham to Dallas-Fort Worth on 14 September was cancelled due to concerns raised by a crew member and a passenger.

“American and all of its regional partners have an obligation to take safety and security concerns raised by crew members and passengers seriously. All customers on Flight 5886 were rebooked on the next flight to DFW.

“We’re committed to providing a positive experience to everyone who travels with us. Our team is working with Mesa to review this incident, and we have reached out to Mr Alkhawaldeh and Mr Abdallah to better understand their experience.”

 

 

