Lebanon Marks 37th Anniversary of Sabra, Shatila Massacre

It was thirty-seven years ago when militias allied with Israel stormed into the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in Beirut and brutally killed up to 3,500 civilians.

In remembrance of the tragedy, survivors of the massacre held a huge march in the Lebanese capital to honor the victims. This woman was a mother of four and says she bursts into tears whenever she recounts the horror.

The Sabra and Shatila massacre was constituted as a war crime and declared by the UN General Assembly as an act of genocide.

However, Palestinians are still calling for justice. According to an Israeli commission of inquiry, Israel’s then-defense minister, Ariel Sharon was responsible for the massacre. However, Sharon died in 2014 without ever being charged.

Social activists and politicians also helped mark the 37th anniversary of the massacre, stand in solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones.

The Sabra and Shatila massacre is considered one of the bloodiest events Palestinians have faced. Although the killings provoked outcry worldwide, Palestinians remain devastated that the massacre remains unpunished.

