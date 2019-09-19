What’s Driving Yemen’s Hadi to Push for UAE Pullout?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Even Saudis Don’t Believe Fiction of Iran’s Involvement in Aramco Attacks: FM

Even Saudis Don’t Believe Fiction of Iran’s Involvement in Aramco Attacks: FM

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif dismissed allegations about Tehran’s engagement in Yemen’s retaliatory attacks on the Saudi Arabia’s oil facility, while condemning the kingdom’s offensive in Yemen’s Hudaydah port as breach of a UN truce speaks for itself.

Russia Blocks Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Capital: Report Russian military allegedly prevented another Israeli airstrike in Syria, helping the country’s armed forces to destroy a drone on its way to attack Damascus.

US sanctions Iran Central Bank out of desperation: FM Zarif The US recent sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank indicates Washington’s “desperate approach” toward the Islamic Republic, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

US to Send More Forces to Saudi Arabia, UAE: Trump President Donald Trump approved on Friday sending American troops to Saudi Arabia to bolster the kingdom’s air defenses following a recent drone attack on two major oil facilities owned by state oil giant Aramco.

Lebanon Marks 37th Anniversary of Sabra, Shatila Massacre It was thirty-seven years ago when militias allied with Israel stormed into the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in Beirut and brutally killed up to 3,500 civilians.

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister denounced US President decision to tighten economic pressure on Iranian nation, saying Washington once again proved that it deliberately seeks to target ordinary people.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey Meet in Ankara to Discuss Syria The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey meet on Monday in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss a political resolution to Syria’s eight-year conflict

Yemeni Forces Urge Foreigners to Leave Saudi Oil Plants Yemeni forces warned on Monday that Saudi Aramco’s oil processing plants were still a target and can be attacked "at any moment," urging foreigners to leave the state-owned oil company.

US ’Locked & Loaded’ for Response after Saudi Oil Strike US President Donald Trump said on Monday the US is “locked and loaded” for a possible response to the recent Yemeni drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Car Bomb Kills 11 Civilians in Syria’s Militant-Held Region At least 11 civilians have been killed in northern Syria after a car bomb has struck in the militant-held Al-Rai town near the Turkish border, an observatory group said.

Iran Rejects US Lies about Its Involvement in Raids on Saudi Oil Sites Iran categorically dismissed the US’s accusation about Tehran’s involvement in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying Washington seems to be shifting from a failed campaign of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum lying” and “deceit” against the Islamic Republic.

40 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan: Report At least 40 Taliban militants, including two senior leaders, reportedly have been killed after Afghan forces conducted air strikes on their positions in northern and western regions of Afghanistan.

Pakistan-India Nuclear War Possible: PM Khan Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if a conventional war breaks out between Pakistan and India, there was every possibility that it could end up into a nuclear conflict.

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco Forty-four bodies buried in a well in Mexico’s Jalisco state were identified by forensic scientists.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting Attack on Arbaeen Mourning Procession Iraqi security forces detained six terrorists, who planned to carry out an attack against Shiite Muslims during the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen.

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Defense Treaty ahead of Israeli Elections US administration is trying to “further anchor” Washington’s alliance with Tel Aviv as Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu struggles to remain in power in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Human Trafficking Booming in Yemen as War Enters Its Fifth Year The offensive war on Yemen, the most impoverished nation in the Middle East, was launched in 2015 by a US-backed coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, the richest nation in the Middle East. It has plunged a nation already struggling to provide basic services to its citizens into chaos, a nation now ruled by a ragtag consortium of different groups all thirsting for power. The result? A complete absence of law and order that has given rise to a black Suq (market) of human trafficking on a scale never before seen in Yemen.

Syria Mulls Procurement of Iran’s Air Defense System Bavar-373: Report Syria reportedly seeks to procure Iran’s Bavar-373 air defense system after the Russian-supplied S-300 system allegedly demonstrated extremely low efficiency during its trial phase.

Turkey Orders Arrest of 223 Military Personnel over Coup Links Turkey has ordered the arrest of 223 serving military personnel across the country and in the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus over suspected links to a network Ankara accuses of organizing an attempted coup in 2016, state media said on Saturday.

Analysis

What’s Driving Yemen’s Hadi to Push for UAE Pullout?

Saturday 21 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Driving Yemen’s Hadi to Push for UAE Pullout?

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden

Infighting between UAE-Backed Militias, Saudi Mercenaries Continues in Aden, Yemen

Saudi-Led Forces Attack UAE-Backed Militia in Yemen’s Aden

Alwaght- The rift between the resigned government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, that now has no effect in Yemen but a name, and the UAE, which is part of the Saudi-led Arab coalition for the so-called support for Hadi to return to power, is now deep and overt to an extent that on Tuesday the resigned government released an official statement saying that it will soon officially demand for UAE withdrawal from the Arab alliance leading a war against the pro-independence revolutionary forces since 2015.    

According to Russia’s RT news, three senior officials at the cabinet have made the statement. Interior Minister Ahmad al-Maisari, Transport Minister Saleh al-Jabwani, and the advisor Abdulaziz al-Jabari said that the UAE derailed from the aims Saudi Arabia set for the war and now supports a coup against “legitimacy”, a term they use to define Hadi’s cabinet in the southern city. They added that the UAE backs the separatism in the country. 

Over the past few weeks, the UAE-backed southern separatists and Hadi loyalists clashed in the provinces of Shabwa, Aden, and Abyan in the south of the country. Saudi Arabia, seeking to end the crisis and unite the front of the opponents of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement that is holding much of the north including the capital Sana’a, held negotiations between two sides of the crisis in the south in Jeddah. The deep disputes, however, indicate that no tangible result was reached from the de-escalation efforts by Riyadh. 

What is behind the demand to remove Abu Dhabi from the Arab alliance? And what repercussions will it have for war developments in Yemen? Three different scenarios are possible regarding Ansarullah and its opponents: 

Saudi pressure on the UAE 

There is no doubt that the UAE’s announcement about its intention to pull out of the war, which means leaving Saudi Arabia alone in a tough war with Ansarullah due to a fear of missile and drone strikes on the Emirati oil terminals and economic centers meant nothing for Riyadh but treason and an end to the unity between the two countries. Naturally, as Ansarullah focuses on the fight on the Saudi borders and even interior, Saudi Arabia situation will be even shakier in the war. The recent days put to show the weakness of the Arab kingdom. 

As a result, Saudi Arabia very likely will head to pressuring the UAE and its loyal militias, mainly the secessionists in the south, to push them to return to the agreements and back Hadi and recognize him anew. According to media reports, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), the leading separatist party in the south, called for key posts in Hadi government and end of Hadi cooperation with Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islah Party as preconditions for an agreement. Hadi gave a considerable number of his cabinet’s posts to the Islah Party, making it an ally in the confrontation with the revolutionary forces in a war started by Saudi Arabia in March 2015.   

In fact, the main threat for the UAE in Yemen is that after an official request for Abu Dhabi to exit from the Arab alliance and Saudi support for it, the Emirati leaders lose the legal legitimacy to pursue their goals in Yemen and will be recognized as occupiers by Hadi cabinet. If the fugitive government decides to raise the case with the United Nations Security Council, it will have consequences for the UAE on the international arena. 

Hadi struggles to stay in the equations 

Some analysts suggest that because Saudi Arabia and its Western allies are disappointed with Ansarullah defeat and reinstallation of Hadi to power in Yemen, distribution of duties between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in the war-ravaged country is likely, something they think can help them not to move out of Yemen war empty-handed. This pushes some analysts to believe that the STC forces’ attack on Aden came with Saudi coordination. Naturally, the main victim here is Hadi cabinet. Odds are that Hadi, fearing full marginalization in the future Yemeni developments, tries to push the Saudis to remove the Emiratis from the game. 

If Saudi Arabia rejects the demand, its claims of support to legitimacy and rule of law, which serve as the main pretexts for starting the devastating war, will be questioned. In case of Hadi’s failure with his bid, Yemen, the region, and the world public will perceive that Hadi and his circle have only been puppets in the Saudi hands to devastate Yemen and loot its natural and energy resources. 

Getting UAE off the game 

As it was said, a gap between Hadi and the Saudis is not unlikely. But if Riyadh decides to eject the Emiratis from Yemen equations, a new scenario should be raised which is so compatible with the Yemeni realities: The UAE set its eyes on strategic southern islands of Yemen in Bab-el-Mandeb and also major ports like Aden since the beginning of the war and worked towards split of Yemen. While Saudi Arabia remains empty-handed after over four years of war, the UAE looks to have achieved a large part of its goals. In such conditions, practical removal of Abu Dhabi from the war— while the latter is no longer of avail to the Saudi plans in the war against Ansarullah in the north— can mean self-authorization to strike the separatists and reinstall Hadi in Aden, an arrangement helping the Saudis make the Emirati achievements, particularly the control over the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb, their own by restoring the lost areas to the government of Hadi. 

Yemen Hadi Ansarullah War UAE Ansarullah

