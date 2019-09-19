Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 19 September 2019

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister denounced US President decision to tighten economic pressure on Iranian nation, saying Washington once again proved that it deliberately seeks to target ordinary people.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey Meet in Ankara to Discuss Syria The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey meet on Monday in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss a political resolution to Syria’s eight-year conflict

Yemeni Forces Urge Foreigners to Leave Saudi Oil Plants Yemeni forces warned on Monday that Saudi Aramco’s oil processing plants were still a target and can be attacked "at any moment," urging foreigners to leave the state-owned oil company.

US ’Locked & Loaded’ for Response after Saudi Oil Strike US President Donald Trump said on Monday the US is “locked and loaded” for a possible response to the recent Yemeni drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Car Bomb Kills 11 Civilians in Syria’s Militant-Held Region At least 11 civilians have been killed in northern Syria after a car bomb has struck in the militant-held Al-Rai town near the Turkish border, an observatory group said.

Iran Rejects US Lies about Its Involvement in Raids on Saudi Oil Sites Iran categorically dismissed the US’s accusation about Tehran’s involvement in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying Washington seems to be shifting from a failed campaign of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum lying” and “deceit” against the Islamic Republic.

40 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan: Report At least 40 Taliban militants, including two senior leaders, reportedly have been killed after Afghan forces conducted air strikes on their positions in northern and western regions of Afghanistan.

Pakistan-India Nuclear War Possible: PM Khan Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if a conventional war breaks out between Pakistan and India, there was every possibility that it could end up into a nuclear conflict.

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco Forty-four bodies buried in a well in Mexico’s Jalisco state were identified by forensic scientists.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting Attack on Arbaeen Mourning Procession Iraqi security forces detained six terrorists, who planned to carry out an attack against Shiite Muslims during the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen.

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Defense Treaty ahead of Israeli Elections US administration is trying to “further anchor” Washington’s alliance with Tel Aviv as Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu struggles to remain in power in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Human Trafficking Booming in Yemen as War Enters Its Fifth Year The offensive war on Yemen, the most impoverished nation in the Middle East, was launched in 2015 by a US-backed coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, the richest nation in the Middle East. It has plunged a nation already struggling to provide basic services to its citizens into chaos, a nation now ruled by a ragtag consortium of different groups all thirsting for power. The result? A complete absence of law and order that has given rise to a black Suq (market) of human trafficking on a scale never before seen in Yemen.

Syria Mulls Procurement of Iran’s Air Defense System Bavar-373: Report Syria reportedly seeks to procure Iran’s Bavar-373 air defense system after the Russian-supplied S-300 system allegedly demonstrated extremely low efficiency during its trial phase.

Turkey Orders Arrest of 223 Military Personnel over Coup Links Turkey has ordered the arrest of 223 serving military personnel across the country and in the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus over suspected links to a network Ankara accuses of organizing an attempted coup in 2016, state media said on Saturday.

Bolton Endorses 5 Republican Presidential Candidates Challenging Ex-Boss Former White House national security adviser John Bolton, whom President Donald Trump fired last week, announced $50,000 in contributions to Republican candidates challenging Trump.

Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire Drones have hit on Saturday two oil facilities run by Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco, causing huge fires.

Russia, Turkey, Iran Presidents to Discuss Syria’s Idlib at Ankara Summit The presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran will meet at a summit on Syrian settlement in Ankara on Monday and will discuss the situation in the Idlib region, Syria, the Turkish leader told the national NTV channel, Russia Today reported.

Turkish Ex-PM Quits Ruling Party Announces Launching Political Movement Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced on Friday his resignation from ruling AK Party, saying he would launch a “new political movement and embark on a new path."

Venezuela Ready to Defend Itself: Foreign Minister The Venezuelan Foreign Minister said on Friday his country was “ready” to defend itself against any foreign military intervention, after the US invoked a regional defense treaty that might justify such a move.

alwaght.com
US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM

Thursday 19 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM
Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister denounced US President decision to tighten economic pressure on Iranian nation, saying Washington once again proved that it deliberately seeks to target ordinary people.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Wednesday that Donald Trump's decision was meant to escalate the economic war against Tehran regardless of its consequences.

"It’s admission that US is DELIBERATELY targeting ordinary citizens: #EconomicTerrorism, illegal & inhuman," he said.

Escalating US economic WAR on Iranians, @realDonaldTrump ordered SoT "to substantially increase sanctions against the COUNTRY of Iran!"

It’s admission that US is DELIBERATELY targeting ordinary citizens: #EconomicTerrorism, illegal & inhuman.
Earlier in the day, Trump said he had ordered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “substantially” increase economic sanctions.

“I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!” Trump tweeted, without providing more details.

The announcement came in the aftermath of attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Saturday, which knocked out more than half the kingdom’s production.

While Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement has claimed responsibility for the attack, the United States and Saudi Arabia insist that Iran is responsible for the strike.

US Vice President Mike Pence  said Tuesday that it “looks like” Iran was responsible but investigations were still ongoing.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was headed to Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss the matter with Saudi officials, has also put the blame on Iran, claiming, “Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia” and that “there is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.”

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said that the US military was preparing a response to the attacks.

Tehran, however, has dismissed the allegation, calling it an attempt by Washington to shift from a failed campaign of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum lying” and “deceit” against the Islamic Republic.

Zarif said after the attack in tweet that “US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Zarif said that America's campaign of pressure against Tehran has failed and Washington should rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal if it wants a seat at the negotiating table with Iran.

"The united States has shown by now that it holds no value for any agreements and even its own signature," he said. "Today it decides to invite a group to the White House, tomorrow it calls off the meeting or sanctions the same group."

He also accused Washington and Riyadh of deliberately trying to change the realities on the ground in the region by making false accusations against Iran.

"They are now witnessing a situation where their advanced defense systems can't intercept Yemeni missiles and drones and to hide their shame they level accusations against others," Zarif continued.

Russia to US: Expanding Iran bans destructive, pointless

Meanwhile, Russia also slammed as "destructive" and "pointless" Trump's decision to step up economic pressure against Iran.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday condemned Trump's announcement to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran.

The ministry warned that sanctions would solve nothing because Iran would not feel the impact as it has long been under unilateral sanctions by Washington and some of its allies.

The statement added that the sanctions, while unhelpful, were still a better alternative to military solution, which has been touted several time by some American officials.

 

 

