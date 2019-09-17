Erbil Immersed in Heavy Debts, Economic Crisis

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 18 September 2019

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey Meet in Ankara to Discuss Syria

Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey Meet in Ankara to Discuss Syria

The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey meet on Monday in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss a political resolution to Syria’s eight-year conflict

Yemeni Forces Urge Foreigners to Leave Saudi Oil Plants Yemeni forces warned on Monday that Saudi Aramco’s oil processing plants were still a target and can be attacked "at any moment," urging foreigners to leave the state-owned oil company.

US ’Locked & Loaded’ for Response after Saudi Oil Strike US President Donald Trump said on Monday the US is “locked and loaded” for a possible response to the recent Yemeni drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Car Bomb Kills 11 Civilians in Syria’s Militant-Held Region At least 11 civilians have been killed in northern Syria after a car bomb has struck in the militant-held Al-Rai town near the Turkish border, an observatory group said.

Iran Rejects US Lies about Its Involvement in Raids on Saudi Oil Sites Iran categorically dismissed the US’s accusation about Tehran’s involvement in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying Washington seems to be shifting from a failed campaign of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum lying” and “deceit” against the Islamic Republic.

40 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan: Report At least 40 Taliban militants, including two senior leaders, reportedly have been killed after Afghan forces conducted air strikes on their positions in northern and western regions of Afghanistan.

Pakistan-India Nuclear War Possible: PM Khan Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if a conventional war breaks out between Pakistan and India, there was every possibility that it could end up into a nuclear conflict.

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco Forty-four bodies buried in a well in Mexico’s Jalisco state were identified by forensic scientists.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting Attack on Arbaeen Mourning Procession Iraqi security forces detained six terrorists, who planned to carry out an attack against Shiite Muslims during the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen.

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Defense Treaty ahead of Israeli Elections US administration is trying to “further anchor” Washington’s alliance with Tel Aviv as Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu struggles to remain in power in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Human Trafficking Booming in Yemen as War Enters Its Fifth Year The offensive war on Yemen, the most impoverished nation in the Middle East, was launched in 2015 by a US-backed coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, the richest nation in the Middle East. It has plunged a nation already struggling to provide basic services to its citizens into chaos, a nation now ruled by a ragtag consortium of different groups all thirsting for power. The result? A complete absence of law and order that has given rise to a black Suq (market) of human trafficking on a scale never before seen in Yemen.

Syria Mulls Procurement of Iran’s Air Defense System Bavar-373: Report Syria reportedly seeks to procure Iran’s Bavar-373 air defense system after the Russian-supplied S-300 system allegedly demonstrated extremely low efficiency during its trial phase.

Turkey Orders Arrest of 223 Military Personnel over Coup Links Turkey has ordered the arrest of 223 serving military personnel across the country and in the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus over suspected links to a network Ankara accuses of organizing an attempted coup in 2016, state media said on Saturday.

Bolton Endorses 5 Republican Presidential Candidates Challenging Ex-Boss Former White House national security adviser John Bolton, whom President Donald Trump fired last week, announced $50,000 in contributions to Republican candidates challenging Trump.

Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire Drones have hit on Saturday two oil facilities run by Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco, causing huge fires.

Russia, Turkey, Iran Presidents to Discuss Syria’s Idlib at Ankara Summit The presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran will meet at a summit on Syrian settlement in Ankara on Monday and will discuss the situation in the Idlib region, Syria, the Turkish leader told the national NTV channel, Russia Today reported.

Turkish Ex-PM Quits Ruling Party Announces Launching Political Movement Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced on Friday his resignation from ruling AK Party, saying he would launch a “new political movement and embark on a new path."

Venezuela Ready to Defend Itself: Foreign Minister The Venezuelan Foreign Minister said on Friday his country was “ready” to defend itself against any foreign military intervention, after the US invoked a regional defense treaty that might justify such a move.

With A Friend Like Israel US Needs No Enemy: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has ridiculed US-Israeli regime’s so-called friendly ties, after reports emerged about Tel Aviv’s spying on the White House.

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander Chairman of Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the Islamic Republic’s military stands ready to defend its interests and protect its security in the Persian Gulf

Erbil Immersed in Heavy Debts, Economic Crisis

Idlib Future Tied to Ankara’s Trilateral Talks

Israel Planted Spy Devices near White House: Report

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander

Pakistan-India Nuclear War Possible: PM Khan

Human Trafficking Booming in Yemen as War Enters Its Fifth Year

Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire

China, Iran: New Defense Chapter

Bolton Endorses 5 Republican Presidential Candidates Challenging Ex-Boss

Iran Rejects US Lies about Its Involvement in Raids on Saudi Oil Sites

Foreign Minister Warns of ’Accidental War’ Between Pakistan-India over Kashmir

Saudi Arabia’s Geopolitical Strike on Turkey: Could It Work?

Turkish Ex-PM Quits Ruling Party Announces Launching Political Movement

Turkey Orders Arrest of 223 Military Personnel over Coup Links

Venezuela Ready to Defend Itself: Foreign Minister

Car Bomb Kills 11 Civilians in Syria’s Militant-Held Region

40 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan: Report

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts

Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital

UK Licensed $7.6bn Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition amid Yemen Aggression

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report

Iran Unveils High-Speed Tracking, Long-Haul Strike Drones

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report

Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama

Lebanese PM Rebukes Israeli Drones’ Crash in Beirut as Act of Aggression

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden

Iran’s Pivot to East: How It Works

Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Erbil Immersed in Heavy Debts, Economic Crisis

Wednesday 18 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Erbil Immersed in Heavy Debts, Economic Crisis

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Kurdish Stalemate: Baghdad Preconditions, Erbil Predicament

Alwaght- Iraq’s equations still grapple with vast levels of political, economic, and social crises amid the country’s movement towards relative calm after the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group. The disarray among the political parties, the ongoing rift between the central government and the autonomous Kurdish region government, social crisis after five years of ISIS rule in parts of the country, the refugees return, the reconstruction challenges, and very importantly the heavy foreign debts are issues that are still heavy on an Iraq already exhausted by terrorism, war, and violence. 

Meanwhile, perhaps the most tangible challenge is the burdensome foreign debts both affecting the operations of the central government and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG). According to figures, Iraq currently has $85 billion foreign debts, making it extremely hard for the cabinet to run the country. Still there seem to be rays of hope as the government works on expanding its oil production capacity and is capable of borrowing from international creditors, all making it not unlikely for Baghdad administration to manage the financial stress in near future. Still, there is a more troublesome issue: the $17 billion debts of the Kurdish region that seems to turn into a substantial crisis for the autonomous region in the near future. Erbil administration restrictions to get new sources of income considered, easing such a crisis looks much difficult for the KRG. 

Kurdistan region’s economy squeezed by heavy debts 

Over the past few years, there have been various reports of the autonomous region’s debts, many of them putting the sum at about $20 billion, mainly to the foreign countries and companies. Much of the debt is to neighboring Turkey. The region also received money from the Russian oil company Rosneft as prepay for future oil contracts. 

Euromoney, a prominent European banking and the financial institution, in a report published by its magazine estimated Erbil foreign debts to be around $17 billion. It additionally said that there is no financial transparency in the Kurdish region, making it hard to determine the accurate sum. The European institution warns that such an amount of debt for a region with about 5 million population equals 100 percent of the gross domestic production (GDP). It adds that if Erbil fails to solve the problem, it will grow larger. It notes that because Erbil government cannot sell bonds to obtain money from foreign investors without permission from Baghdad or borrow from international lenders, it will not be easy for it to use foreign finances to cover its debts and fund its home spending. 

Economy victim to failed pro-independence agenda 

Without any doubt, the most important factor inflicting such hard economic conditions on the Kurdish region is the ambitious plans for separation from Iraq driven by some Erbil leaders. They in 2013 adopted a proposal presented by Ashti Hawrami, the contemporaneous minister of natural resources of the local cabinet, and sold their oil independently through a pipeline connecting Kirkuk to Ceyhan port of Turkey. Following the decision, Baghdad government, under Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, cut off the 17 percent share of the KRG from the Iraqi annual budget as an initial reaction. As a follow-up, Baghdad reduced its relations in all areas to the lowest level. 

The ultimate blow to the bilateral relations came on September 25, 2017, when the KRG arranged a referendum of independence across northern Iraq. The Kurdish leaders choose the path of borrowing money from the oil companies to pay the wages of state employers as restrictions on oil sales made them feel the pinch. They also took from Ankara huge loans the repay of which is guaranteed by oil exports to the creditor. In the new situation, the international experts tell the Euromoney, the troublesome issue is that the Kurdish region has huge debts but still seeks to split from Iraq. This, they warn, hits hard its local economy. 

Thus, what looks quite crucial in the new conditions is a change of Erbil approach in its ties with Baghdad. Since Masrour Barzani assumed the post of prime minister in June, it seemed that Erbil began to show indications that it wants to review its approach to the central government. The Euromoney magazine cities a piece by Masrour published in an American newspaper. The PM suggests that the KRG tends to forget about independence and brace openness to closer ties with the central government, an approach deemed suitable for Kurdistan to get rid of the economic conundrum.

Firefighters Extinguishing Fire at Indonesian Province
Cholera vaccination campaign in Yemen
1300 Still Missing after Dorian Hurricane
Indian Police Raid Kashmiri People Commemorating Ashura Procession
Firefighters Extinguishing Fire at Indonesian Province

Firefighters Extinguishing Fire at Indonesian Province

Everything You Need to Know about Yemens Attack on Saudi Oil Field
New footage shows large weapons cache seized by Syrian military in Daraa
US destroyer sails in South China Sea amid trade talks
Shiite Mourners Killed at The Hands of Nigerian Govt Laid to Rest