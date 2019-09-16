Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary

The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France's role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides' compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of 'Strong Response' over Attacks on Popular Forces

Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq's Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with "strong response" if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel's 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey meet on Monday in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss a political resolution to Syria’s eight-year conflict

Yemeni Forces Urge Foreigners to Leave Saudi Oil Plants Yemeni forces warned on Monday that Saudi Aramco’s oil processing plants were still a target and can be attacked "at any moment," urging foreigners to leave the state-owned oil company.

US ’Locked & Loaded’ for Response after Saudi Oil Strike US President Donald Trump said on Monday the US is “locked and loaded” for a possible response to the recent Yemeni drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Car Bomb Kills 11 Civilians in Syria’s Militant-Held Region At least 11 civilians have been killed in northern Syria after a car bomb has struck in the militant-held Al-Rai town near the Turkish border, an observatory group said.

Iran Rejects US Lies about Its Involvement in Raids on Saudi Oil Sites Iran categorically dismissed the US’s accusation about Tehran’s involvement in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying Washington seems to be shifting from a failed campaign of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum lying” and “deceit” against the Islamic Republic.

40 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan: Report At least 40 Taliban militants, including two senior leaders, reportedly have been killed after Afghan forces conducted air strikes on their positions in northern and western regions of Afghanistan.

Pakistan-India Nuclear War Possible: PM Khan Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if a conventional war breaks out between Pakistan and India, there was every possibility that it could end up into a nuclear conflict.

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco Forty-four bodies buried in a well in Mexico’s Jalisco state were identified by forensic scientists.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting Attack on Arbaeen Mourning Procession Iraqi security forces detained six terrorists, who planned to carry out an attack against Shiite Muslims during the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen.

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Defense Treaty ahead of Israeli Elections US administration is trying to “further anchor” Washington’s alliance with Tel Aviv as Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu struggles to remain in power in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Human Trafficking Booming in Yemen as War Enters Its Fifth Year The offensive war on Yemen, the most impoverished nation in the Middle East, was launched in 2015 by a US-backed coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, the richest nation in the Middle East. It has plunged a nation already struggling to provide basic services to its citizens into chaos, a nation now ruled by a ragtag consortium of different groups all thirsting for power. The result? A complete absence of law and order that has given rise to a black Suq (market) of human trafficking on a scale never before seen in Yemen.

Syria Mulls Procurement of Iran’s Air Defense System Bavar-373: Report Syria reportedly seeks to procure Iran’s Bavar-373 air defense system after the Russian-supplied S-300 system allegedly demonstrated extremely low efficiency during its trial phase.

Turkey Orders Arrest of 223 Military Personnel over Coup Links Turkey has ordered the arrest of 223 serving military personnel across the country and in the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus over suspected links to a network Ankara accuses of organizing an attempted coup in 2016, state media said on Saturday.

Bolton Endorses 5 Republican Presidential Candidates Challenging Ex-Boss Former White House national security adviser John Bolton, whom President Donald Trump fired last week, announced $50,000 in contributions to Republican candidates challenging Trump.

Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire Drones have hit on Saturday two oil facilities run by Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco, causing huge fires.

Russia, Turkey, Iran Presidents to Discuss Syria’s Idlib at Ankara Summit The presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran will meet at a summit on Syrian settlement in Ankara on Monday and will discuss the situation in the Idlib region, Syria, the Turkish leader told the national NTV channel, Russia Today reported.

Turkish Ex-PM Quits Ruling Party Announces Launching Political Movement Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced on Friday his resignation from ruling AK Party, saying he would launch a “new political movement and embark on a new path."

Venezuela Ready to Defend Itself: Foreign Minister The Venezuelan Foreign Minister said on Friday his country was “ready” to defend itself against any foreign military intervention, after the US invoked a regional defense treaty that might justify such a move.

With A Friend Like Israel US Needs No Enemy: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has ridiculed US-Israeli regime’s so-called friendly ties, after reports emerged about Tel Aviv’s spying on the White House.

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander Chairman of Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the Islamic Republic’s military stands ready to defend its interests and protect its security in the Persian Gulf

Alwaght- Yemeni forces warned on Monday that Saudi Aramco's oil processing plants were still a target and can be attacked "at any moment," urging foreigners to leave the state-owned oil company.

The warning came after Ansarullah movement fighters and their allies in the Yemeni army deployed as many as 10 drones to bomb Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities run by the Saudi state-owned oil company before dawn Saturday.

Spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, General Yahya Sare'a, said in a tweet Monday that the attacks in the kingdom's eastern region had been carried out by drones with normal and jet engines.

He said Saudi Arabia should stop its "aggression and blockade on Yemen," or see the Yemeni army hit the kingdom "anywhere and anytime" it chooses. 

Other Yemeni officials dismissed claims that the country is incapable of carrying out on its own the kind of attacks that targeted two plants at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry. 

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, pledged that Yemeni forces will continue to pound the Saudi oil industry until the kingdom ends its deadly war. 

The unprecedented attack knocked out more than half of Saudi crude output, or 5% of global supply, prompting Saudi and US officials to claim without any evidence that it probably originated from Iraq or Iran.

Bukhaiti told Iran's Tasnim news agency that blaming the attacks on other countries shows "cowardice" in facing up to the reality of Yemen's military power.

"Saudi Arabia declared war against Yemen on the grounds that our missile inventory posed a threat to its security," he said. "Today, we are surprised to see that when we hit Saudi oil wells, they exonerate Yemen from conducting these strikes and accuse others of doing them."

"This is viewed as an own criminal decree of conviction. It also shows their cowardice," Bukhaiti added. 

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was quick to blame Iran for the brazen attacks, claiming there was no evidence the drones had originated from Yemen.

Bukhaiti mocked the proposition, saying Washington resorted to such rhetoric to hide the fact that their radars were simply incapable of tracking Yemeni drones.

"America and Saudi Arabia's radars cannot intercept Yemeni aircraft. If they could intercept them, they would have shot them down," he argued.

Bukhiati said the fact that Pompeo did not produce evidence to substantiate his claim showed they were "bankrupt" both politically and militarily.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi dismissed Pompeo’s allegations as "blind and fruitless remarks” that were "meaningless” in a diplomatic context.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also responded to Pompeo, saying the United States had failed in its campaign of "maximum pressure” and was now "turning to ‘max deceit’.”

Bukhiati made it clear that the Houthis would only stop attacking Saudi Arabia once it abandons "serving US interests" and starts respecting the interests of its own people.

"Ending the war now is no longer a shared interest of Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Rather, it benefits Saudis more than it does Yemen because Yemen doesn't have much to lose," he said. "Yet we are witnessing Saudi Arabia's stubbornness because it is the United States that decides for them."

"These attacks will automatically stop when Saudi Arabia ends its aggression and lifts its blockade against Yemen," he said. "These operations will only expand and target facilities that are more vital and more sensitive than oil facilities."

Iran, Iraq not involved in Aramco attacks: Yemen air force

Yemen's air force also issued a statement on Sunday, denying reports that Iran and even Iraq might have played a role in the attack.

"We confirm that these operations were carried out from Yemeni territories and by the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees," said Brigadier General Abdullah al-Jefri, head of the Yemeni air forces.

"Therefore, whatever is being said about Iran's support for us or allegations that these attacks were carried out from inside Iraq or through Lebanon's Hezbollah are absolutely wrong," he said.

"Such statements and blind and fruitless accusations are unfathomable and meaningless," he added.

Iraq denies allegations on Aramco attacks

The Iraqi cabinet said Sunday that claims about its territory being used as a base for the attacks held no value, stressing that the country would never become a platform to attack other countries.

 “Iraq denies what has been circulated by some media outlets and social media about the use of its territories to attack Saudi oil installations by drones, and affirms its constitutional commitment to preventing the use of its territories for aggression on its neighbors, brothers, and friends,” the Cabinet Office said in a press statement.

“The Iraqi government will deal firmly against anyone who tries to violate the Constitution. It has formed a committee of the relevant Iraqi parties to follow up information and developments,” explained the Cabinet Office.

The statement also called on warring parties to stop hostilities, expressing concern that "escalation and military solutions would complicate the humanitarian and political situation, and threaten our common security as well as regional and international security.”

 

