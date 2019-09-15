Iran Rejects US Lies about Its Involvement in Raids on Saudi Oil Sites

Alwaght- Iran categorically dismissed the US’s accusation about Tehran's involvement in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying Washington seems to be shifting from a failed campaign of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum lying” and “deceit” against the Islamic Republic.

Despite the fact that Yemeni resistance movement Ansarullah claimed responsibility for the attack saying “Targeting Abqaiq and Khurais plants comes within the framework of the legitimate and natural response to the crimes of the Saudi aggression,” US secretary of State blamed the operation on Iran claiming, “Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia” and that “there is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded in a tweet on Sunday to his claim, saying:

"Having failed at "max pressure", @SecPompeo's turning to "max deceit"



US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory.



Blaming Iran won't end disaster. Accepting our April '15 proposal to end war & begin talks may."

The Iranian proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire and end of all foreign military attacks, humanitarian assistance, a resumption of broad national dialog and “establishment of an inclusive national unity government.”

In similar comments, Abbas Mousavi, the spokesman for Zarif’s ministry, rejected Pompeo’s claims.

The Americans, he said, unleashed an anti-Iran “maximum pressure” campaign, which appears to be morphing into a campaign of “maximum lies” due to Washington’s policy failures.

Mousavi added that “futile allegations and blind statements as such are incomprehensible and meaningless within the framework of diplomacy.”

The Iranian official said such remarks “seem more like a plot being hatched by secret and intelligence organizations aimed at tarnishing a country’s image and setting the stage for future actions.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also criticized Saudi Arabia for fueling the flames of war in the region by committing various war crimes in Yemen for about five years, and hailed Yemen for putting up resistance in the face of the aggression.

Mousavi called for an end to the Saudi attacks against Yemen as well as a halt in the flow of arms from the West to the Riyadh regime as the sole means of restoring peace to the troubled region.