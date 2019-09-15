Iran Rejects US Lies about Its Involvement in Raids on Saudi Oil Sites

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 15 September 2019

Iran categorically dismissed the US’s accusation about Tehran’s involvement in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying Washington seems to be shifting from a failed campaign of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum lying” and “deceit” against the Islamic Republic.

40 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan: Report At least 40 Taliban militants, including two senior leaders, reportedly have been killed after Afghan forces conducted air strikes on their positions in northern and western regions of Afghanistan.

Pakistan-India Nuclear War Possible: PM Khan Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if a conventional war breaks out between Pakistan and India, there was every possibility that it could end up into a nuclear conflict.

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco Forty-four bodies buried in a well in Mexico’s Jalisco state were identified by forensic scientists.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting Attack on Arbaeen Mourning Procession Iraqi security forces detained six terrorists, who planned to carry out an attack against Shiite Muslims during the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen.

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Defense Treaty ahead of Israeli Elections US administration is trying to “further anchor” Washington’s alliance with Tel Aviv as Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu struggles to remain in power in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Human Trafficking Booming in Yemen as War Enters Its Fifth Year The offensive war on Yemen, the most impoverished nation in the Middle East, was launched in 2015 by a US-backed coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, the richest nation in the Middle East. It has plunged a nation already struggling to provide basic services to its citizens into chaos, a nation now ruled by a ragtag consortium of different groups all thirsting for power. The result? A complete absence of law and order that has given rise to a black Suq (market) of human trafficking on a scale never before seen in Yemen.

Syria Mulls Procurement of Iran’s Air Defense System Bavar-373: Report Syria reportedly seeks to procure Iran’s Bavar-373 air defense system after the Russian-supplied S-300 system allegedly demonstrated extremely low efficiency during its trial phase.

Turkey Orders Arrest of 223 Military Personnel over Coup Links Turkey has ordered the arrest of 223 serving military personnel across the country and in the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus over suspected links to a network Ankara accuses of organizing an attempted coup in 2016, state media said on Saturday.

Bolton Endorses 5 Republican Presidential Candidates Challenging Ex-Boss Former White House national security adviser John Bolton, whom President Donald Trump fired last week, announced $50,000 in contributions to Republican candidates challenging Trump.

Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire Drones have hit on Saturday two oil facilities run by Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco, causing huge fires.

Russia, Turkey, Iran Presidents to Discuss Syria’s Idlib at Ankara Summit The presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran will meet at a summit on Syrian settlement in Ankara on Monday and will discuss the situation in the Idlib region, Syria, the Turkish leader told the national NTV channel, Russia Today reported.

Turkish Ex-PM Quits Ruling Party Announces Launching Political Movement Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced on Friday his resignation from ruling AK Party, saying he would launch a “new political movement and embark on a new path."

Venezuela Ready to Defend Itself: Foreign Minister The Venezuelan Foreign Minister said on Friday his country was “ready” to defend itself against any foreign military intervention, after the US invoked a regional defense treaty that might justify such a move.

With A Friend Like Israel US Needs No Enemy: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has ridiculed US-Israeli regime’s so-called friendly ties, after reports emerged about Tel Aviv’s spying on the White House.

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander Chairman of Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the Islamic Republic’s military stands ready to defend its interests and protect its security in the Persian Gulf

Israel Planted Spy Devices near White House: Report Israeli regime reportedly has placed surveillance devices near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington, DC

Saudi Regime Sentences Shiite Cleric to 12 Years in Jail A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced Shiite cleric and human rights activist Sheikh Mohammed al-Habib to 12 years in prison and imposed a travel ban on him, as the west-backed Riyadh regime presses ahead with its heavy-handed crackdown on members of the religious community.

Foreign Minister Warns of ’Accidental War’ Between Pakistan-India over Kashmir Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned that the situation in Kashmir could spark an “accidental war” between New Delhi and Islamabad, calling for a UN visit to the disputed region.

Rights Group Reports on Abuse of Female Political Prisons in Bahrain Human rights organizations revealed Bahraini regime’s torture and abuse against female political prisoners, implicating the US and the UK in the Manama’s human rights violations

alwaght.com
Alwaght- Iran categorically dismissed the US’s accusation about Tehran's involvement in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying Washington seems to be shifting from a failed campaign of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum lying” and “deceit” against the Islamic Republic.

Despite the fact that Yemeni resistance movement Ansarullah claimed responsibility for the attack saying “Targeting Abqaiq and Khurais plants comes within the framework of the legitimate and natural response to the crimes of the Saudi aggression,”  US secretary of State blamed the operation on Iran claiming, “Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia” and that “there is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded in a tweet on Sunday to his claim, saying:

"Having failed at "max pressure", @SecPompeo's turning to "max deceit"

US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory.

Blaming Iran won't end disaster. Accepting our April '15 proposal to end war & begin talks may."

The Iranian proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire and end of all foreign military attacks, humanitarian assistance, a resumption of broad national dialog and “establishment of an inclusive national unity government.”

In similar comments, Abbas Mousavi, the spokesman for Zarif’s ministry, rejected Pompeo’s claims.

The Americans, he said, unleashed an anti-Iran “maximum pressure” campaign, which appears to be morphing into a campaign of “maximum lies” due to Washington’s policy failures.

Mousavi added that “futile allegations and blind statements as such are incomprehensible and meaningless within the framework of diplomacy.”

The Iranian official said such remarks “seem more like a plot being hatched by secret and intelligence organizations aimed at tarnishing a country’s image and setting the stage for future actions.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also criticized Saudi Arabia for fueling the flames of war in the region by committing various war crimes in Yemen for about five years, and hailed Yemen for putting up resistance in the face of the aggression.

Mousavi called for an end to the Saudi attacks against Yemen as well as a halt in the flow of arms from the West to the Riyadh regime as the sole means of restoring peace to the troubled region.

 

