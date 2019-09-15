Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting Attack on Arbaeen Mourning Procession

Alwaght- Iraqi security forces detained six terrorists, who planned to carry out an attack against Shiite Muslims during the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen.

"The security services of the city of Samarra [north of Baghdad] were able to detain a network of terrorists consisting of six criminals planning an attack during the pilgrimage of Arbaeen," Iraqi security force's press service said on Saturday.

Arbaeen marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following Ashura, the religious ritual that commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein Shiites third Imam and the Prophet Mohammad's grandson in 680 AD.

Every year on Arbaeen, over 20 million Pilgrims from Iraq, Iran and other parts of the world converge on central Karbala. Apart from Shiite Muslims who make the majority of Arbaeen pilgrims, Sunni Muslims, Christians and people of other religions and creeds also participate in this massive gathering to pay homage to Imam Hussein AS.

Earlier, the Baghdad Operational Command reported that 78 people have been detained in Iraq since August on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks during the Shiite Ashura holiday, 9 September.