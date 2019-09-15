Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Defense Treaty ahead of Israeli Elections

Alwaght- US administration is trying to “further anchor” Washington's alliance with Tel Aviv as Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu struggles to remain in power in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

On Saturday, Trump said on Twitter that he had spoken with the Netanyahu about “a Mutual Defense Treaty” with the Zionist regime.

“I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries,” said the US president.

Trump further voiced willingness to meet Netanyahu on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

In response, the hawkish prime minister thanked Trump, asserting that Israel “has never had a greater friend in the White House.”

“I look forward to our meeting at the UN to advance a historic Defense Treaty between the United States and Israel,” he added.

The support surely comes in handy, as Netanyahu’s backing appears to be quite shaky. The September 17 polls are the second snap legislative elections this year after Netanyahu failed to form the government back in April.

The outcome of the upcoming vote is hard to predict, as Netanyahu’s party, Likud, has almost equal support as their main opponent the Blue and White led by Benny Gantz, opinion polls show.

Netanyahu was quick to respond to Trump’s announcement, lauding the prospects of the alliance and managing to call the US president a “friend” twice in a single tweet.

Netanyahu is facing corruption charges, which play a key role in the campaigning of his opponent, former Israeli armed forces chief Benny Gantz.