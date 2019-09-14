Syria Mulls Procurement of Iran’s Air Defense System Bavar-373: Report

Alwaght- Syria reportedly seeks to procure Iran’s Bavar-373 air defense system after the Russian-supplied S-300 system allegedly demonstrated extremely low efficiency during its trial phase.

Russia's Avia.Pro reported on Saturday that “Information about this is actively disseminated by Syrian journalists referring to a certain military source in the country, and, according to recent data, Iran is ready to supply its air defense systems to the Arab Republic at a special cost, but provided that these air defense systems will not depend on Russia,” Al Masdar News reported.

The aviation website added that the Iranian air defense system shares similar characteristics to the Russian S-300, which should limit the amount of training time needed to use it.

It should be pointed out that neither Iran nor Syria has confirmed these claims.

Syria first acquired the S-300 last October when the Russian Federation made their first delivery of this air defense system.

Russia’s decision to supply Syria with the S-300 came just days after their IL-80 was accidentally shot down by the Syrian air defenses off the coast of Latakia.

Russia blamed Israeli regime for the incident, stating that an Israeli Air Force F-16 used the IL-80 for cover during their exchange with the Syrian air defenses.