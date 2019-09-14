Bolton Endorses 5 Republican Presidential Candidates Challenging Ex-Boss

Alwaght- Former White House national security adviser John Bolton, whom President Donald Trump fired last week, announced $50,000 in contributions to Republican candidates challenging Trump.

Bolton retook the reins of the John Bolton PAC and the John Bolton Super Pact, two groups he had headed before joining the White House 17 months ago.

Bolton left the White House earlier this week amid simmering differences with Trump on issues such as the US military presence in Afghanistan.

As part of the resumption of his political action groups, Bolton announced the endorsement of five Republicans running in the November 2020 elections.

They are Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado, Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Representative Lee Zeldin of New York.

“The experience that these incumbent members of Congress have provides them with a remarkable understanding and knowledge of the threats we face from international terrorism and rogue regimes," Bolton said in a statement.

Trump fired Bolton, his third national security adviser, on Tuesday, saying the two “disagreed strongly” on foreign policy matters.

Bolton, leading foreign policy hawk, disputed Trump's version of events, saying he resigned.

Trump had sometimes joked about Bolton's image as a warmonger, reportedly saying in one Oval Office meeting that "John has never seen a war he doesn't like."

Bolton has adopted an aggressive approach towards Iran since his appointment to the top post by Trump. Independent observers have accused him of conniving with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in order to provoke a military conflict between Iran and the United States.

Bolton has also opposed Trump's peace initiative towards North Korea and urged the president to pursue gunboat diplomacy against the East Asian country.