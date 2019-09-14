Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 September 2019

Editor's Choice

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

News

Turkey Orders Arrest of 223 Military Personnel over Coup Links

Turkey Orders Arrest of 223 Military Personnel over Coup Links

Turkey has ordered the arrest of 223 serving military personnel across the country and in the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus over suspected links to a network Ankara accuses of organizing an attempted coup in 2016, state media said on Saturday.

Bolton Endorses 5 Republican Presidential Candidates Challenging Ex-Boss Former White House national security adviser John Bolton, whom President Donald Trump fired last week, announced $50,000 in contributions to Republican candidates challenging Trump.

Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire Drones have hit on Saturday two oil facilities run by Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco, causing huge fires.

Russia, Turkey, Iran Presidents to Discuss Syria’s Idlib at Ankara Summit The presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran will meet at a summit on Syrian settlement in Ankara on Monday and will discuss the situation in the Idlib region, Syria, the Turkish leader told the national NTV channel, Russia Today reported.

Turkish Ex-PM Quits Ruling Party Announces Launching Political Movement Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced on Friday his resignation from ruling AK Party, saying he would launch a “new political movement and embark on a new path."

Venezuela Ready to Defend Itself: Foreign Minister The Venezuelan Foreign Minister said on Friday his country was “ready” to defend itself against any foreign military intervention, after the US invoked a regional defense treaty that might justify such a move.

With A Friend Like Israel US Needs No Enemy: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has ridiculed US-Israeli regime’s so-called friendly ties, after reports emerged about Tel Aviv’s spying on the White House.

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander Chairman of Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the Islamic Republic’s military stands ready to defend its interests and protect its security in the Persian Gulf

Israel Planted Spy Devices near White House: Report Israeli regime reportedly has placed surveillance devices near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington, DC

Saudi Regime Sentences Shiite Cleric to 12 Years in Jail A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced Shiite cleric and human rights activist Sheikh Mohammed al-Habib to 12 years in prison and imposed a travel ban on him, as the west-backed Riyadh regime presses ahead with its heavy-handed crackdown on members of the religious community.

Foreign Minister Warns of ’Accidental War’ Between Pakistan-India over Kashmir Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned that the situation in Kashmir could spark an “accidental war” between New Delhi and Islamabad, calling for a UN visit to the disputed region.

Rights Group Reports on Abuse of Female Political Prisons in Bahrain Human rights organizations revealed Bahraini regime’s torture and abuse against female political prisoners, implicating the US and the UK in the Manama’s human rights violations

US Senators Urge Saudi Regime to Fulfill Yemen Pledge American senators urged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to live up to its pledge to contribute to a 2019 United Nations humanitarian appeal for Yemen.

Iran Will Suspend More Nuclear Deal Commitments If Necessary: President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran will take further steps away from the 2015 nuclear deal in the future if it deems necessary.

Last words of Slain Saudi Journalist: ’You’ll Suffocate Me’ Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in his final words, demanded his killers not to cover his mouth because he had asthma and could suffocate, Turkey’s Sabah newspaper said.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Netanyahu Whisked Away in Campaign Event after Rockets Fired from Gaza Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to leave the stage and take cover during a campaign event in the port city of Ashdod ahead of next week’s snap legislative elections as rockets fired from the besieged Gaza Strip threatened the area.

36 Die, 122 Injure in Stampede at Ashura Rituals in Karbala, Iraq At least 36 pilgrims lost their lives and over a hundred injured in a stampede during the Muslim religious rituals of Ashura in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

Rocket Blast near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 Anniversary A rocket exploded near the US Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, but officials at the compound later declared an all-clear and reported no injuries, AP reported.

Reactions to Bolton’s Firing from Team Trump The US President ’s dismissal of his hard-line National Security Adviser has sent shockwaves on social media and been met with a host of mixed reactions in the United States’ political sphere.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

With A Friend Like Israel US Needs No Enemy: Iran FM

Bolton Endorses 5 Republican Presidential Candidates Challenging Ex-Boss

Venezuela Ready to Defend Itself: Foreign Minister

Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire

China, Iran: New Defense Chapter

Turkish Ex-PM Quits Ruling Party Announces Launching Political Movement

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary

Russia, Turkey, Iran Presidents to Discuss Syria’s Idlib at Ankara Summit

Turkey Orders Arrest of 223 Military Personnel over Coup Links

UK Work, Pensions Secretary Quits Cabinet over Johnson’s ’Political Vandalism’

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments

Netanyahu Whisked Away in Campaign Event after Rockets Fired from Gaza

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala

36 Die, 122 Injure in Stampede at Ashura Rituals in Karbala, Iraq

Rocket Blast near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 Anniversary

Saudi Regime Sentences Shiite Cleric to 12 Years in Jail

China, Iran: New Defense Chapter

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW

Turkish Ex-PM Quits Ruling Party Announces Launching Political Movement

Trump Claims Calling off Secret Talks with Taliban Leaders in Maryland

Israeli Regime Launches Drone Attack near Syria’s Border with Iraq

Reactions to Bolton’s Firing from Team Trump

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

Yemeni Drones Attack Saudi Oil Field near UAE Border

Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp

Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital

French Waiter Shot Dead for Not Being Quick on Sandwich

China, US Ratchet up Trade War

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament

Military Pact with Russia Clear Iranian Response to West: Expert

US Can Win Afghan War in A Week with Killing 10 Million: Trump Claims

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire

Saturday 14 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire

Related Content

Yemeni Missiles Target Saudi Mercenaries near Jizan, Casualties Reported

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Yemeni Drones have hit on Saturday two oil facilities run by Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco, causing huge fires.

A spokesman for Saudi Arabia's interior ministry said in a statement that the attacks targeted two Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais, in the kingdom's east.

"At 4.00am (01:00 GMT) the industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of ... drones," Citing an interior ministry spokesperson, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The statement did not identify the source of the attack, but Yemen's Ansarullah movement later claimed responsibility in an announcement on Al Masirah TV.

The movement's military spokesman General Yahya Sare'e said 10 drones were deployed against the sites in Abqaiq and Khurais, and pledged to widen the range of attacks on Saudi Arabia. 

"This was one of the largest operations which our forces have carried out deep inside Saudi Arabia. It came after careful intelligence and cooperation with honorable and free people inside Saudi Arabia," he said without elaboration.

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of its vassal states launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a Riyadh-backed former regime and eliminate the Ansarullah movement, which has been defending the country along with the armed forces.

Abqaiq, about 60 km (37 miles) southwest of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, contains the world's largest oil processing plant. Most Saudi oil exported from the Persian Gulf is processed there.

The incident comes nearly a month after Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities in Shaybah, the kingdom’s largest strategic oil reserve near the UAE border, were targeted by Yemeni forces in a major drone attack.

Yemeni forces also launched a successful raid on a major pipeline spanning the kingdom in May.

The Saudi-led war has so far turned into a quagmire for Riyadh, with Yemeni forces increasingly using sophisticated weaponry in retaliatory attacks. The UAE, Saudi Arabia’s most notable partner in the conflict, has consequently announced the gradual withdrawal of its troops from country, largely because it believes the war has become "unwinnable", according to US reports.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Aramco Drone Attack Yemen

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Facilities in Al-Khalil
Millions if Iranians Commemorate Ashura, Imam Husseins Martyrdom
Israeli Regime Kills Two, Injures 76 Palestinians during Anti-Occupation Protests in Gaza
Life under Siege in Kashmir
Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Facilities in Al-Khalil

Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Facilities in Al-Khalil

Drones Hit 2 Saudi Aramco Oil Facilities, Cause Fires
Nigerian Regime Kills 12 Shiite Mourners on Ashura
Search Continues for Survivors in Bahamas
China Unveils Largest Ever J-20 Stealth Fighter Jet Formation