  Saturday 14 September 2019

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Syria Mulls Procurement of Iran’s Air Defense System Bavar-373: Report

Syria Mulls Procurement of Iran’s Air Defense System Bavar-373: Report

Syria reportedly seeks to procure Iran’s Bavar-373 air defense system after the Russian-supplied S-300 system allegedly demonstrated extremely low efficiency during its trial phase.

Turkey Orders Arrest of 223 Military Personnel over Coup Links Turkey has ordered the arrest of 223 serving military personnel across the country and in the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus over suspected links to a network Ankara accuses of organizing an attempted coup in 2016, state media said on Saturday.

Bolton Endorses 5 Republican Presidential Candidates Challenging Ex-Boss Former White House national security adviser John Bolton, whom President Donald Trump fired last week, announced $50,000 in contributions to Republican candidates challenging Trump.

Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire Drones have hit on Saturday two oil facilities run by Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco, causing huge fires.

Russia, Turkey, Iran Presidents to Discuss Syria’s Idlib at Ankara Summit The presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran will meet at a summit on Syrian settlement in Ankara on Monday and will discuss the situation in the Idlib region, Syria, the Turkish leader told the national NTV channel, Russia Today reported.

Turkish Ex-PM Quits Ruling Party Announces Launching Political Movement Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced on Friday his resignation from ruling AK Party, saying he would launch a “new political movement and embark on a new path."

Venezuela Ready to Defend Itself: Foreign Minister The Venezuelan Foreign Minister said on Friday his country was “ready” to defend itself against any foreign military intervention, after the US invoked a regional defense treaty that might justify such a move.

With A Friend Like Israel US Needs No Enemy: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has ridiculed US-Israeli regime’s so-called friendly ties, after reports emerged about Tel Aviv’s spying on the White House.

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander Chairman of Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the Islamic Republic’s military stands ready to defend its interests and protect its security in the Persian Gulf

Israel Planted Spy Devices near White House: Report Israeli regime reportedly has placed surveillance devices near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington, DC

Saudi Regime Sentences Shiite Cleric to 12 Years in Jail A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced Shiite cleric and human rights activist Sheikh Mohammed al-Habib to 12 years in prison and imposed a travel ban on him, as the west-backed Riyadh regime presses ahead with its heavy-handed crackdown on members of the religious community.

Foreign Minister Warns of ’Accidental War’ Between Pakistan-India over Kashmir Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned that the situation in Kashmir could spark an “accidental war” between New Delhi and Islamabad, calling for a UN visit to the disputed region.

Rights Group Reports on Abuse of Female Political Prisons in Bahrain Human rights organizations revealed Bahraini regime’s torture and abuse against female political prisoners, implicating the US and the UK in the Manama’s human rights violations

US Senators Urge Saudi Regime to Fulfill Yemen Pledge American senators urged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to live up to its pledge to contribute to a 2019 United Nations humanitarian appeal for Yemen.

Iran Will Suspend More Nuclear Deal Commitments If Necessary: President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran will take further steps away from the 2015 nuclear deal in the future if it deems necessary.

Last words of Slain Saudi Journalist: ’You’ll Suffocate Me’ Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in his final words, demanded his killers not to cover his mouth because he had asthma and could suffocate, Turkey’s Sabah newspaper said.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Netanyahu Whisked Away in Campaign Event after Rockets Fired from Gaza Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to leave the stage and take cover during a campaign event in the port city of Ashdod ahead of next week’s snap legislative elections as rockets fired from the besieged Gaza Strip threatened the area.

36 Die, 122 Injure in Stampede at Ashura Rituals in Karbala, Iraq At least 36 pilgrims lost their lives and over a hundred injured in a stampede during the Muslim religious rituals of Ashura in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

Rocket Blast near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 Anniversary A rocket exploded near the US Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, but officials at the compound later declared an all-clear and reported no injuries, AP reported.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary

Saturday 14 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary
Alwaght- Like every year, this year mourners across the world marked Ashura. The Shiites Muslims across the world over the past years have been under pressure by a host of anti-Shiite lobbies for their marking of Ashura, the day Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein and his loyalists were martyred. Meanwhile, the Nigerian government like every year cracked down on Shiite mourners by attacking them and shedding their blood. This year, too, the Nigerian dictatorship showed that it sees no limits to repression of the Shiites and followers of the detained Shiite cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who in 2015 was arrested and underwent torture by the security forces.

15 killed, more injured in attacks on mourners

This year’s marking of Ashura was even more impressive than last year’s in terms of attendance. But the government could not tolerate the peaceful anniversary and so bloodshed just took place in the country as the security forces attacked the Shiite mourners. According to the Reuters news agency, quoting the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, the Nigerian police smashed the ceremony and killed 15 mourners and injured more. The Islamic Movement announced that on Tuesday only in Kaduna in the north of the country 3 were killed and 10 were injured by the live fire of the security forces. As part of its clampdown, the Nigerian police said that no mourning ceremony was allowed anywhere in the country and that it will be treated as a ceremony promoting terrorism.

According to the Islamic Movement, the police forces on Tuesday attacked the mourners and opened fire on them. The police attacked the Shiite ceremonies in Bauchi, Gombe, and Sokoto cities in Nigeria’s north, killing a number of the people marking Ashura. The attacks on ceremonies in the capital Abuja left no casualties. Further news emanating from the African country said that the government forces put large blockades in the streets of parts of the capital to prevent Ashura marches attended by the Muslims there.

Covert Saudi hands

Once the anti-Shiite bloodshed in Nigeria and elsewhere is tracked, the hands of the Wahhabi Saudi Arabia can be observed behind. The reality is that the Saudi rulers as the main promoters of fundamentalist Wahhabi ideology across the world are afraid of the Shiite influence expansion in the Muslim world. This fear motivates them to focus their efforts to prevent Shiite position. 

Over the past years, they came to the notion that they suffer from a crisis of legitimacy at regional and international levels. As a reaction, they try to make up for their weakness of performance and the failure of policies with a focus on bribery using their petrodollars to cause crises in the Muslim world. Their hostility to Shiites is not limited to Nigeria. Rather, they bribe governments and groups in various countries such as India, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan into clamping down on the Shiites. 

The Saudis also lead media propaganda campaigns to promote hostility against ceremonies marking Ashura. Their media’s mission is to reflect as legitimate the massacre of Shiite mourners to make all buy the idea that an anti-Shiite policy is crucial to today’s world. The huge bribery to the Nigerian government so far has proven it works efficiently to massacre the Shiites in the country. 

Western rights groups and media turn a blind eye 

Another problem is the silence of the pro-rights groups and media in the West that always claim to feel a duty on their shoulders to support human rights and prevent violence against religious ceremonies. Over the past decades, the Western powers waged wars against various countries under the guise of fighting radicalism and supporting democracy and human rights. The major campaign started after the 2001 attacks in the US. The US-led Western coalition invaded both Iraq and Afghanistan under the cover of support to human rights and fight against terrorism. 

Over the past years, too, the Western politicians made West Asia region their wars setting. But the same politicians whose pro-rights remarks are propagandistically circulated worldwide are closing their eyes to the massacre of the Shiite Muslims in Nigeria. 

The disregard for massacring of the Shiite Muslims in Nigeria indicates that human rights support claims by the West are solely meant to impose the idea of Western supremacy over the world. It also shows that when it comes to human rights, democracy, and dictatorship definition, the West has double standards. Essentially, human rights are important to the West as long as their interests are not risked. Otherwise, it means nothing to them.

Nigeria Shiites Ashura Zakzaky Crackdown

Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Facilities in Al-Khalil
Millions if Iranians Commemorate Ashura, Imam Husseins Martyrdom
Israeli Regime Kills Two, Injures 76 Palestinians during Anti-Occupation Protests in Gaza
Life under Siege in Kashmir
Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Facilities in Al-Khalil

Drones Hit 2 Saudi Aramco Oil Facilities, Cause Fires
Nigerian Regime Kills 12 Shiite Mourners on Ashura
Search Continues for Survivors in Bahamas
China Unveils Largest Ever J-20 Stealth Fighter Jet Formation