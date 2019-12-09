Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 12 September 2019

Editor's Choice

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

News

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander

Chairman of Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the Islamic Republic’s military stands ready to defend its interests and protect its security in the Persian Gulf

Israel Planted Spy Devices near White House: Report Israeli regime reportedly has placed surveillance devices near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington, DC

Saudi Regime Sentences Shiite Cleric to 12 Years in Jail A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced Shiite cleric and human rights activist Sheikh Mohammed al-Habib to 12 years in prison and imposed a travel ban on him, as the west-backed Riyadh regime presses ahead with its heavy-handed crackdown on members of the religious community.

Foreign Minister Warns of ’Accidental War’ Between Pakistan-India over Kashmir Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned that the situation in Kashmir could spark an “accidental war” between New Delhi and Islamabad, calling for a UN visit to the disputed region.

Rights Group Reports on Abuse of Female Political Prisons in Bahrain Human rights organizations revealed Bahraini regime’s torture and abuse against female political prisoners, implicating the US and the UK in the Manama’s human rights violations

US Senators Urge Saudi Regime to Fulfill Yemen Pledge American senators urged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to live up to its pledge to contribute to a 2019 United Nations humanitarian appeal for Yemen.

Iran Will Suspend More Nuclear Deal Commitments If Necessary: President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran will take further steps away from the 2015 nuclear deal in the future if it deems necessary.

Last words of Slain Saudi Journalist: ’You’ll Suffocate Me’ Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in his final words, demanded his killers not to cover his mouth because he had asthma and could suffocate, Turkey’s Sabah newspaper said.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Netanyahu Whisked Away in Campaign Event after Rockets Fired from Gaza Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to leave the stage and take cover during a campaign event in the port city of Ashdod ahead of next week’s snap legislative elections as rockets fired from the besieged Gaza Strip threatened the area.

36 Die, 122 Injure in Stampede at Ashura Rituals in Karbala, Iraq At least 36 pilgrims lost their lives and over a hundred injured in a stampede during the Muslim religious rituals of Ashura in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

Rocket Blast near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 Anniversary A rocket exploded near the US Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, but officials at the compound later declared an all-clear and reported no injuries, AP reported.

Reactions to Bolton’s Firing from Team Trump The US President ’s dismissal of his hard-line National Security Adviser has sent shockwaves on social media and been met with a host of mixed reactions in the United States’ political sphere.

Nigerian Regime Kills 12 Shiite Mourners on Ashura At least twelve Shiite Muslims were killed and ten were injured by Nigerian security forces across the African country when they came out for the annual Ashura procession.

Israeli Regime Launches Drone Attack near Syria’s Border with Iraq Israeli regime has claimed a drone attack on Iraqi forces and members of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah near Syria’s border with Iraq

Millions of Iranians Commemorate Imam Hussein’s Martyrdom on Tasu’a Large crowds of Iranians have attended Muharram processions across the Muslim countries’ cities to commemorate Imam Hussein and his companions who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Hezbollah Shots down Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah has shot down an Israeli military drone early Monday as it crossed the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian lands

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments Iran’s nuclear chief has criticized on Sunday the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal for failing to fulfill their legal commitments to the Islamic Republic, adding that the multinational accord is “no one-way street.”

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report Russian troops reportedly are being deployed to Syria’s Idlib as Syrian army seems resolved the northern province from foreign-backed militant and terrorist groups.

UK Work, Pensions Secretary Quits Cabinet over Johnson’s ’Political Vandalism’ Britain’s Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd announced her resignation from the government and the ruling Conservative Party on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit or his treatment of rebel Tories.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Rights Group Reports on Abuse of Female Political Prisons in Bahrain

Foreign Minister Warns of ’Accidental War’ Between Pakistan-India over Kashmir

US Senators Urge Saudi Regime to Fulfill Yemen Pledge

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander

Israel Planted Spy Devices near White House: Report

Saudi Regime Sentences Shiite Cleric to 12 Years in Jail

Israeli Regime Launches Drone Attack near Syria’s Border with Iraq

Fearing Punishment Pellet Victims Evade Hospital Treatment in Kashmir

Is There Anyone Left That FBI Doesn’t Consider Terrorist?

36 Die, 122 Injure in Stampede at Ashura Rituals in Karbala, Iraq

Reactions to Bolton’s Firing from Team Trump

UK Work, Pensions Secretary Quits Cabinet over Johnson’s ’Political Vandalism’

Saudi Regime Sentences Shiite Cleric to 12 Years in Jail

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala

Millions of Iranians Commemorate Imam Hussein’s Martyrdom on Tasu’a

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments

Iran’s Pivot to East: How It Works

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW

Bin Salman’s Confidante Disappears: Two Possible Scenarios

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander

Last words of Slain Saudi Journalist: ’You’ll Suffocate Me’

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’

30 Palestinian Prisoners Join Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament

Trump’s Trade War: Strategy for Victory or Economic Suicide?

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper

UK Licensed $7.6bn Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition amid Yemen Aggression

Sudan’s Agreement Opposition’s Big Gamble

At Least 63 Killed as Suicide Bomber Attacks Shiites Wedding in Afghan Capital

Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

Khan Sheikhun Liberation: Start of Turkey’s End in Idlib

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander

Thursday 12 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Chairman of Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the Islamic Republic’s military stands ready to defend its interests and protect its security in the Persian Gulf.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully ready under the current circumstances to defend its security and interests in the Persian Gulf,” Major General Mohammad Baqeri said while addressing cadets in China’s PLA National Defense University in Beijing on Thursday, Press TV reported.

“History shows that we have never initiated [an act of] aggression or a war and will not do so, but we will firmly defend our security and sovereignty in case of any aggression or intervention by foreigners,” he added.

The senior military commander further reiterated Iran’s position that security of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, through which passes a major portion of all oil globally consumed, should be provided by regional states and not the foreigners.  

He said the presence and deployment of forces from the US and other Western countries, and plans like the already failed US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf purportedly seeking to boost security in the region, have and will have no result but aggravated insecurity.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has done its share of ensuring security of this sensitive region through the years and would continue to do so,” said Baqeri, adding, “However, it views the military presence of foreign powers as a major challenge to the security of the region.”

He said Iran’s policy for establishing regional security, especially in the West Asia region, was one of active contribution by all regional countries to build a "collective security structure."

“In [pursuing] this policy, Iran would not tolerate hegemony and intervention of extraterritorial powers in regional affairs,” he said.

The Iranian commander further drew an analogy between the United States' bid to frequent the Persian Gulf and its efforts to increase military presence in the East and interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, saying such policies would only undermine stability and lead to more crises in those regions.

General Baqeri arrived in Beijing on Wednesday morning at the head of a high-ranking military delegation for a three-day visit at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart to hold talks on regional developments and bilateral ties, including promotion of military cooperation.

The comments by the Iranian commander come months after an escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf, where the US has been seeking more military presence in an alleged bid to contain Iran’s growing influence.

Iran has repeatedly warned that it would react to any attempt to undermine the security of the region or to make it difficult for the country to export its oil.

Last month, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said measures taken by some extra-regional countries, especially the United States, in the Persian Gulf region only serve to render the region’s problems more complicated and make it appear less secure in the eyes of the world.

In a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Rouhani said, "The goal of [all] measures taken by some extra-regional countries, including the United States, in the Persian Gulf region is to make the world believe this region is insecure," emphasizing that "such measure only render the region's problems more complicated and dangerous."

"Iran attaches high importance to maintaining and consolidating security in the Persian Gulf region, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, and spares no effort in this regard, because it believes that maintaining this security will ensure development and interests of regional people," Iran's president said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran General Bagheri China

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Millions if Iranians Commemorate Ashura, Imam Husseins Martyrdom
Israeli Regime Kills Two, Injures 76 Palestinians during Anti-Occupation Protests in Gaza
Life under Siege in Kashmir
Bangladesh Orders Shutting down Mobile Phone Services to Rohingya refugees
Millions if Iranians Commemorate Ashura, Imam Husseins Martyrdom

Millions if Iranians Commemorate Ashura, Imam Husseins Martyrdom

Nigerian Regime Kills 12 Shiite Mourners on Ashura
Search Continues for Survivors in Bahamas
China Unveils Largest Ever J-20 Stealth Fighter Jet Formation
Lebanese Hezbollah Releases Footage of Retaliatory Attack on An Israeli Military Vehicle