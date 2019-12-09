Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Iran Ready to Fully Protect Interests in Persian Gulf: Top Commander

Chairman of Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the Islamic Republic’s military stands ready to defend its interests and protect its security in the Persian Gulf

Israel Planted Spy Devices near White House: Report Israeli regime reportedly has placed surveillance devices near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington, DC

Saudi Regime Sentences Shiite Cleric to 12 Years in Jail A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced Shiite cleric and human rights activist Sheikh Mohammed al-Habib to 12 years in prison and imposed a travel ban on him, as the west-backed Riyadh regime presses ahead with its heavy-handed crackdown on members of the religious community.

Foreign Minister Warns of ’Accidental War’ Between Pakistan-India over Kashmir Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned that the situation in Kashmir could spark an “accidental war” between New Delhi and Islamabad, calling for a UN visit to the disputed region.

Rights Group Reports on Abuse of Female Political Prisons in Bahrain Human rights organizations revealed Bahraini regime’s torture and abuse against female political prisoners, implicating the US and the UK in the Manama’s human rights violations

US Senators Urge Saudi Regime to Fulfill Yemen Pledge American senators urged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to live up to its pledge to contribute to a 2019 United Nations humanitarian appeal for Yemen.

Iran Will Suspend More Nuclear Deal Commitments If Necessary: President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran will take further steps away from the 2015 nuclear deal in the future if it deems necessary.

Last words of Slain Saudi Journalist: ’You’ll Suffocate Me’ Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in his final words, demanded his killers not to cover his mouth because he had asthma and could suffocate, Turkey’s Sabah newspaper said.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Netanyahu Whisked Away in Campaign Event after Rockets Fired from Gaza Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to leave the stage and take cover during a campaign event in the port city of Ashdod ahead of next week’s snap legislative elections as rockets fired from the besieged Gaza Strip threatened the area.

36 Die, 122 Injure in Stampede at Ashura Rituals in Karbala, Iraq At least 36 pilgrims lost their lives and over a hundred injured in a stampede during the Muslim religious rituals of Ashura in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

Rocket Blast near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 Anniversary A rocket exploded near the US Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, but officials at the compound later declared an all-clear and reported no injuries, AP reported.

Reactions to Bolton’s Firing from Team Trump The US President ’s dismissal of his hard-line National Security Adviser has sent shockwaves on social media and been met with a host of mixed reactions in the United States’ political sphere.

Nigerian Regime Kills 12 Shiite Mourners on Ashura At least twelve Shiite Muslims were killed and ten were injured by Nigerian security forces across the African country when they came out for the annual Ashura procession.

Israeli Regime Launches Drone Attack near Syria’s Border with Iraq Israeli regime has claimed a drone attack on Iraqi forces and members of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah near Syria’s border with Iraq

Millions of Iranians Commemorate Imam Hussein’s Martyrdom on Tasu’a Large crowds of Iranians have attended Muharram processions across the Muslim countries’ cities to commemorate Imam Hussein and his companions who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Hezbollah Shots down Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah has shot down an Israeli military drone early Monday as it crossed the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian lands

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments Iran’s nuclear chief has criticized on Sunday the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal for failing to fulfill their legal commitments to the Islamic Republic, adding that the multinational accord is “no one-way street.”

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report Russian troops reportedly are being deployed to Syria’s Idlib as Syrian army seems resolved the northern province from foreign-backed militant and terrorist groups.

UK Work, Pensions Secretary Quits Cabinet over Johnson’s ’Political Vandalism’ Britain’s Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd announced her resignation from the government and the ruling Conservative Party on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit or his treatment of rebel Tories.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- Israeli regime reportedly has placed surveillance devices near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington, DC.

Politico, citing three former senior US officials, revealed on Thursday the US government concluded within the last two years that Israel was most likely behind the placement of cell-phone surveillance devices that were found near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington, D.C.

In this case, however, in contrast to other instances of foreign spying, President Donald Trump’s administration has not rebuked Tel Aviv, and there were no consequences for the regime’s behavior, the US media outlet reported , citing three former senior US officials with knowledge of the matter.

The miniature surveillance devices, colloquially known as “StingRays,” mimic regular cell towers to fool cell phones into giving them their locations and identity information. Formally called international mobile subscriber identity-catchers or IMSI-catchers, they also can capture the contents of calls and data use.

The devices were likely intended to spy on President Donald Trump, one of the former officials said, as well as his top aides and closest associates -- though it’s not clear whether the Israeli efforts were successful.

Trump is reputed to be lax in observing White House security protocols. POLITICO reported in May 2018 that the president often used an insufficiently secured cell phone to communicate with friends and confidants.

The New York Times subsequently reported in October 2018 that “Chinese spies are often listening” to Trump’s cell-phone calls, prompting the president to slam the story as “so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it.”

The report said that in May 2018, officials at the US Department of Homeland Security discovered evidence of the surveillance devices around the US capital, but weren’t able to attribute the devices to specific entities.

However, based on a detailed forensic analysis, the FBI and other intelligence agencies working on the case felt confident that Israeli agents had placed the devices, according to the report.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on the report, calling the accusation “a blatant lie.”

A spokesperson for Israel’s embassy in Washington, Elad Strohmayer, also denied that Israel placed the devices. “These allegations are absolute nonsense. Israel doesn’t conduct espionage operations in the United States, period,” he said.

But former US officials with deep experience dealing with intelligence matters scoff at the Israeli claim.

One former senior intelligence official noted that after the FBI and other agencies concluded that the Israelis were most likely responsible for the devices, the Trump administration took no action to punish or even privately scold the Israeli government.

“The reaction ... was very different than it would have been in the last administration,” this person said, adding, “With the current administration, there are a different set of calculations in regard to addressing this.”

The former senior intelligence official criticized how the administration handled the matter, remarking on the striking difference from past administrations, which likely would have at least issued a formal diplomatic reprimand to the foreign government condemning its actions.

“I’m not aware of any accountability at all,” said the former official.

It was not the first time Israel has been accused of spying against its close ally. In 1986, Jonathan Pollard, a Jewish American citizen and US Navy analyst, was found guilty of espionage on behalf of Israel.

Pollard, was sentenced to life in prison, but freed in 2015 by then President Barack Obama. His spying activities continue to be a source of discomfort for US officials, with the US government refusing his request to immigrate to Israel.

The full scope of Pollard’s activities have never been fully disclosed.

According to a letter written by then-Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger to the presiding judge in the case, Pollard was described as one of the most damaging spies ever to operate in the United States.

Unconfirmed accounts over the years suggest that Pollard, who worked at the US Naval Intelligence Center for Counter Terrorism in Maryland, handed files to the Israelis, including documents relating to Arab troops, the Palestine Liberation Organization and alleged chemical and biological warfare programs conducted by Iraq, Libya and Syria.

 

Israeli Regime US White House

