  Wednesday 11 September 2019

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam

Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Netanyahu Whisked Away in Campaign Event after Rockets Fired from Gaza Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to leave the stage and take cover during a campaign event in the port city of Ashdod ahead of next week’s snap legislative elections as rockets fired from the besieged Gaza Strip threatened the area.

36 Die, 122 Injure in Stampede at Ashura Rituals in Karbala, Iraq At least 36 pilgrims lost their lives and over a hundred injured in a stampede during the Muslim religious rituals of Ashura in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

Rocket Blast near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 Anniversary A rocket exploded near the US Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, but officials at the compound later declared an all-clear and reported no injuries, AP reported.

Reactions to Bolton’s Firing from Team Trump The US President ’s dismissal of his hard-line National Security Adviser has sent shockwaves on social media and been met with a host of mixed reactions in the United States’ political sphere.

Nigerian Regime Kills 12 Shiite Mourners on Ashura At least twelve Shiite Muslims were killed and ten were injured by Nigerian security forces across the African country when they came out for the annual Ashura procession.

Israeli Regime Launches Drone Attack near Syria’s Border with Iraq Israeli regime has claimed a drone attack on Iraqi forces and members of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah near Syria’s border with Iraq

Millions of Iranians Commemorate Imam Hussein’s Martyrdom on Tasu’a Large crowds of Iranians have attended Muharram processions across the Muslim countries’ cities to commemorate Imam Hussein and his companions who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Hezbollah Shots down Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah has shot down an Israeli military drone early Monday as it crossed the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian lands

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments Iran’s nuclear chief has criticized on Sunday the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal for failing to fulfill their legal commitments to the Islamic Republic, adding that the multinational accord is “no one-way street.”

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report Russian troops reportedly are being deployed to Syria’s Idlib as Syrian army seems resolved the northern province from foreign-backed militant and terrorist groups.

UK Work, Pensions Secretary Quits Cabinet over Johnson’s ’Political Vandalism’ Britain’s Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd announced her resignation from the government and the ruling Conservative Party on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit or his treatment of rebel Tories.

Trump Claims Calling off Secret Talks with Taliban Leaders in Maryland US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he had canceled secret talks with leaders of Afghanistan’s Taliban in a resort near Washington after the militant group claimed responsibility for a recent Kabul attack that killed an American soldier and 11 others.

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is preventing some 4,200 displaced Arab residents from returning to 12 villages liberated from terrorists, the Human Rights Watch has warned on Friday.

Israeli Regime Kill 2 Palestinian Teens During Anti-Occupation Protests Israeli regime has killed two Palestinian teenagers and injured dozens people during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border on Friday.

Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges as Part of 3rd Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium and that the clock is ticking for other parties to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

Fearing Punishment Pellet Victims Evade Hospital Treatment in Kashmir Since the beginning of fresh tensions in Kashmir after India revoked Kashmir’s special status, the situation in the region is yet far from normal amid a strict security clampdown and communications blackout.

Turkey May Open Route for Syrian Migrants to Europe: Erdogan Warns Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday Ankara will reopen the route for Syrian migrants into Europe if his government does not receive adequate international support for its plan resettle 1 million refugees in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Yemeni Missiles Target Saudi Mercenaries near Jizan, Casualties Reported Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack, fired missiles and rockets at position of Saudi-led mercenaries in the Kingdom’s southwestern Jizan city, killing and injuring more than 30 militias.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital At least 10 Afghan people were killed and dozens more wounded after car bomb rocked a heavily fortified area in downtown Kabul. The blast was claimed by the Taliban group, which has been holding peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Wednesday 11 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Israeli regime's Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to leave the stage and take cover during a campaign event in the port city of Ashdod ahead of next week's snap legislative elections as rockets fired from the besieged Gaza Strip threatened the area.

The siren went off on Tuesday night just as Netanyahu began his speech and addressed hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Likud-National Liberal Movement, which he chairs.

In an extraordinary scene captured on video from the event, the Israeli prime minister can be seen being whisked away from the stage by a gaggle of security guards.

“Leave quietly,” Netanyahu told the crowd before walking off the stage.

He returned some 20 minutes later to resume his speech.

“If Hamas is shooting at us in a live broadcast, you can understand they don’t want us here,” Netanyahu told Likud supporters. “So prepare for another one. We’ll evacuate, and then we’ll return.”

In nearby Ashkelon, member of Blue and White political alliance and former Chief of General Staff of the Israeli military forces, Gabi Ashkenazi, had to cut a campaign event short due to the rocket fire.

The Israeli military said at least two rockets were shot at the occupied territories, claiming that both projectiles were intercepted by the so-called Iron Dome missile system.

Israeli medics said a 46-year-old woman was treated in Ashdod for anxiety after failing to reach shelter, but no other injuries or damage were reported.

Leader of the hard-line Yisrael Beiteinu party Avigdor Lieberman was evacuated from a party event at a restaurant in Ashdod.

Lieberman, a former Netanyahu ally turned nemesis, said the incident “proves that Netanyahu’s policies … are bankrupt. We must change direction.”

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu announced his intention to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if he wins the September 17 polls.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed that all agreements signed with Israel and their resulting obligations would end if the Tel Aviv regime annexes the Jordan Valley.

 “We have the right to defend our rights and achieve our goals by all available means, regardless of the consequences, as Netanyahu's decisions contradict with United Nations resolutions and international law,” Abbas pointed out.

UN warns Israel over Netanyahu’s Jordan Valley annexation

Additionally, the United Nations on Tuesday warned Netanyahu that his plan to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank would have no “international legal effect.”

“The secretary-general's position has always been clear: unilateral actions are not helpful in the peace process,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“Any Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdictions and administration in the occupied West Bank is without any international legal effect,” he added.

“Such a prospect would be devastating to the potential of reviving negotiations, regional peace, and the very essence of a two-state solution,” Dujarric pointed out.

Separately, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh described Netanyahu's declaration as part of his attempts to win votes in the upcoming elections.

“The land of Palestine is not part of Netanyahu's election campaign, and if he believes that by annexing the settlement blocs he will win electoral votes in the short term, he and Israel are the long-term losers,” Shtayyeh said.

 “Netanyahu is the chief destroyer of the (so-called) peace process, and any foolish action he commits will leave negative consequences on him locally and internationally,” he noted.

He called on Spain and the European Union to speed up their recognition of the Palestinian state in order to support the two-state solution in light of the dangers facing the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.

Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War in a move never recognized by the international community.

The Jordan Valley accounts for around one-third of the West Bank. Israeli right-wing politicians have long viewed the 2,400-square kilometer (926.65-square mile) strategic area as a part of the territory they would never retreat from and stated that the Israeli military would maintain its control there under any peace agreement with the Palestinians.

 

Israeli Regime Netanyahu

