Rocket Blast near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 Anniversary

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam

Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Netanyahu Whisked Away in Campaign Event after Rockets Fired from Gaza Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to leave the stage and take cover during a campaign event in the port city of Ashdod ahead of next week’s snap legislative elections as rockets fired from the besieged Gaza Strip threatened the area.

36 Die, 122 Injure in Stampede at Ashura Rituals in Karbala, Iraq At least 36 pilgrims lost their lives and over a hundred injured in a stampede during the Muslim religious rituals of Ashura in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

Rocket Blast near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 Anniversary A rocket exploded near the US Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, but officials at the compound later declared an all-clear and reported no injuries, AP reported.

Reactions to Bolton’s Firing from Team Trump The US President ’s dismissal of his hard-line National Security Adviser has sent shockwaves on social media and been met with a host of mixed reactions in the United States’ political sphere.

Nigerian Regime Kills 12 Shiite Mourners on Ashura At least twelve Shiite Muslims were killed and ten were injured by Nigerian security forces across the African country when they came out for the annual Ashura procession.

Israeli Regime Launches Drone Attack near Syria’s Border with Iraq Israeli regime has claimed a drone attack on Iraqi forces and members of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah near Syria’s border with Iraq

Millions of Iranians Commemorate Imam Hussein’s Martyrdom on Tasu’a Large crowds of Iranians have attended Muharram processions across the Muslim countries’ cities to commemorate Imam Hussein and his companions who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Hezbollah Shots down Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah has shot down an Israeli military drone early Monday as it crossed the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian lands

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments Iran’s nuclear chief has criticized on Sunday the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal for failing to fulfill their legal commitments to the Islamic Republic, adding that the multinational accord is “no one-way street.”

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report Russian troops reportedly are being deployed to Syria’s Idlib as Syrian army seems resolved the northern province from foreign-backed militant and terrorist groups.

UK Work, Pensions Secretary Quits Cabinet over Johnson’s ’Political Vandalism’ Britain’s Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd announced her resignation from the government and the ruling Conservative Party on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit or his treatment of rebel Tories.

Trump Claims Calling off Secret Talks with Taliban Leaders in Maryland US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he had canceled secret talks with leaders of Afghanistan’s Taliban in a resort near Washington after the militant group claimed responsibility for a recent Kabul attack that killed an American soldier and 11 others.

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is preventing some 4,200 displaced Arab residents from returning to 12 villages liberated from terrorists, the Human Rights Watch has warned on Friday.

Israeli Regime Kill 2 Palestinian Teens During Anti-Occupation Protests Israeli regime has killed two Palestinian teenagers and injured dozens people during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border on Friday.

Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges as Part of 3rd Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium and that the clock is ticking for other parties to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

Fearing Punishment Pellet Victims Evade Hospital Treatment in Kashmir Since the beginning of fresh tensions in Kashmir after India revoked Kashmir’s special status, the situation in the region is yet far from normal amid a strict security clampdown and communications blackout.

Turkey May Open Route for Syrian Migrants to Europe: Erdogan Warns Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday Ankara will reopen the route for Syrian migrants into Europe if his government does not receive adequate international support for its plan resettle 1 million refugees in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Yemeni Missiles Target Saudi Mercenaries near Jizan, Casualties Reported Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack, fired missiles and rockets at position of Saudi-led mercenaries in the Kingdom’s southwestern Jizan city, killing and injuring more than 30 militias.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital At least 10 Afghan people were killed and dozens more wounded after car bomb rocked a heavily fortified area in downtown Kabul. The blast was claimed by the Taliban group, which has been holding peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar.

Alwaght- A rocket exploded near the US Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, but officials at the compound later declared an all-clear and reported no injuries, AP reported.

A plume of smoke rose over the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood shortly after midnight on Wednesday and sirens could be heard.

Inside the embassy, employees heard a message over the loudspeaker saying a blast had gone off.

“An explosion caused by a rocket has occurred on compound,” it said.

About an hour later the all-clear was given, with no injuries reported.

There was no immediate comment from Afghan officials. The NATO mission, which is nearby, also said no personnel had been injured.

The explosion came after US President Donald Trump abruptly called off US-Taliban talks over the weekend, on the brink of an apparent deal to end America's longest military campaign.

Last week, several civilians and two members of the NATO mission lost their lives when two Taliban car bombs shook Kabul.

Trump has cited the death of a US service member in one of those blasts as the reason why he now calls Washington-Taliban negotiations “dead.”

Iran urges US to leave Afghanistan 'sooner'

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has urged the US to withdraw from its military forces Afghanistan, saying Washington has no other option but to pull its troops out of the country.

 “After some two decades of the US invasion of Afghanistan, it’s totally clear that the US has no other choice but to leave this country. The sooner, the better,” Majid Takht Ravanchi addressed the UN Security Council’s meeting on peace and security in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

He added, “We’ve said time and again that the Afghan nation wants a responsible withdrawal of all foreign forces within a specific time frame. We call on the Afghan government and all parties to be prudent and work closely with each other to pass this security crisis successfully.”

Takht Ravanchi then asked all eligible Afghan voters to cast their ballots in the September 28 presidential polls in a bid to strengthen democratic processes in their country. 

The Iranian diplomat also held foreign powers responsible for an uptick in attacks carried out by Daesh Takfiri terrorists in Afghanistan, arguing that those states have facilitated the relocation of the extremists from Syria and Iraq to Iran’s eastern neighbor. 

He also called upon all Afghan parties to exercise restraint so as to declare a complete ceasefire and conclude a national reconciliation agreement. 

 “Whatever conflict and fratricide will help those who aren’t interested in witnessing a secure and stable Afghanistan,” Takht Ravanchi warned. 

The Iranian ambassador to the UN also slammed bids meant to sideline the Afghan government in peace talks with the Taliban, warning that any such attempt is “doomed to failure.”

 

Afghanistan Kabul Blast

