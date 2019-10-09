Bin Salman’s Confidante Disappears: Two Possible Scenarios

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 11 September 2019

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France's role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

At least twelve Shiite Muslims were killed and ten were injured by Nigerian security forces across the African country when they came out for the annual Ashura procession.

Israeli Regime Launches Drone Attack near Syria’s Border with Iraq Israeli regime has claimed a drone attack on Iraqi forces and members of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah near Syria’s border with Iraq

Millions of Iranians Commemorate Imam Hussein’s Martyrdom on Tasu’a Large crowds of Iranians have attended Muharram processions across the Muslim countries’ cities to commemorate Imam Hussein and his companions who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Hezbollah Shots down Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah has shot down an Israeli military drone early Monday as it crossed the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian lands

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments Iran’s nuclear chief has criticized on Sunday the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal for failing to fulfill their legal commitments to the Islamic Republic, adding that the multinational accord is “no one-way street.”

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report Russian troops reportedly are being deployed to Syria’s Idlib as Syrian army seems resolved the northern province from foreign-backed militant and terrorist groups.

UK Work, Pensions Secretary Quits Cabinet over Johnson’s ’Political Vandalism’ Britain’s Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd announced her resignation from the government and the ruling Conservative Party on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit or his treatment of rebel Tories.

Trump Claims Calling off Secret Talks with Taliban Leaders in Maryland US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he had canceled secret talks with leaders of Afghanistan’s Taliban in a resort near Washington after the militant group claimed responsibility for a recent Kabul attack that killed an American soldier and 11 others.

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is preventing some 4,200 displaced Arab residents from returning to 12 villages liberated from terrorists, the Human Rights Watch has warned on Friday.

Israeli Regime Kill 2 Palestinian Teens During Anti-Occupation Protests Israeli regime has killed two Palestinian teenagers and injured dozens people during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border on Friday.

Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges as Part of 3rd Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium and that the clock is ticking for other parties to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

Fearing Punishment Pellet Victims Evade Hospital Treatment in Kashmir Since the beginning of fresh tensions in Kashmir after India revoked Kashmir’s special status, the situation in the region is yet far from normal amid a strict security clampdown and communications blackout.

Turkey May Open Route for Syrian Migrants to Europe: Erdogan Warns Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday Ankara will reopen the route for Syrian migrants into Europe if his government does not receive adequate international support for its plan resettle 1 million refugees in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Yemeni Missiles Target Saudi Mercenaries near Jizan, Casualties Reported Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack, fired missiles and rockets at position of Saudi-led mercenaries in the Kingdom’s southwestern Jizan city, killing and injuring more than 30 militias.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital At least 10 Afghan people were killed and dozens more wounded after car bomb rocked a heavily fortified area in downtown Kabul. The blast was claimed by the Taliban group, which has been holding peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar.

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker Iran has released seven of the 23 crew members of a British oil tanker detained last month in the Persian Gulf for violating international maritime law.

Agreement with Europe on Nuclear Deal Unlikely: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and Europe are unlikely to reach an agreement on ways to save a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord, and that Tehran will go ahead with its plan to announce the third step in scaling back its commitments under the accord, Press TV reported.

British PM Defeated as MPs Take Control British lawmakers on Tuesday defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first stage of their bid to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement. The epic showdown pushed Britain to the verge of a new election.

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator Amnesty International has called on The West-backed Bahraini regime to put an end to allow former legislator Osama Jaber Muhana al-Tamimi, to travel abroad for medical treatment after he suffered a stroke in detention.

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama A 14-year-old boy has shot dead five members of his family –including his 6-month-old brother– at their home in the US state of Alabama, Police said on Tuesday.

Bin Salman’s Confidante Disappears: Two Possible Scenarios

Wednesday 11 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Bin Salman's Confidante Disappears: Two Possible Scenarios

Alwaght- Media talk about the disappearance of the highly influential Saudi royal advisor Saud al-Qahtani, as the fingers of blame are pointed at the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

In authoritarian regimes like the Saudi monarchy the figures close to the power holders usually have information that sometimes can bring trouble to the officials. Since bin Salman rose to power nearly five years ago, one of his closest friends and confidantes has been al-Qahtani. 

On August 28, Ayad al-Baghdadi, a Palestinian critic of the Saudi regime living in Oslo, tweeted that he received information that al-Qahtani was ordered poisoned and killed by Prince Mohammed. Al-Baghdadi’s revelations over the past year have all come true. 

Is al-Qahtani’s disappearance related to his position among the royal family? If yes, what information did he have the revelation of which could endanger the crown prince’s position? 

Who is Saudi al-Qahtani? 

Saud bin Abdullah bin Salem bin Mohammed Qassim al-Wahhabi al-Qahtani was born on July 7, 1978, in Riyadh. He received his BA degree in criminal law from King Saud University and continued for his MA degree in the same major in Naif Arab University for Security Sciences. He also passed an officer course in the King Faisal Air Academy, where he later became an instructor0. 

Since 2003, al-Qahtani worked as the legal advisor to the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz. He was also a senior media analyst in the royal family in 2008. In 2017, he was appointed as the chief of Saudi Federation for Cyber Security and Programming. A year later, he was appointed as the senior supervisor of the High Committee of the Fighting Sports Union. 

He was very active on Twitter, leading a campaign to counter the opposition on social media. His online presence was considerable when the crisis between Saudi Arabia and Qatar erupted in 2017. Al-Qahtani has so far posted over 9200 Twitter messages and attracted 1.3 million followers on social media. His dismissal from his royal post last year following the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi brought an end to his online and media activity, however. 

Al-Qahtani, a clue to Khashoggi killing’s mystery 

The killing of the renowned Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul is the most significant issue that can be linked to al-Qahtani’s disappearance. Reports suggest that he witnessed the assassination live on Skype. Roughly after disclosure of the killing, al-Qahtani took a center stage in the blaming attention. 

He was sacked from his post as royal advisor shortly after charges that he had a hand in the murder of the outspoken critic of the crown prince. The US officials have said that he played a key role in the killing and despite the fact that he did not show up publicly over the past months, he maintained his contacts with Prince Mohammed. 

On November 15, 2018, when the Saudi attorney general announced that al-Qahtani was under investigation and travel ban, the Trump administration, already under heavy pressure to pursue the murder case seriously, announced sanctions on al-Qahtani, calling him “part of the planning and execution of the operation” that led to Khashoggi's murder. The US administration’s efforts to divert the attention to al-Qahtani came while the CIA revealed that bin Salman personally ordered the assassination. 

Washington’s push to clear Prince Mohammed came with a plan to make al-Qahtani the main convict. In mid-April, The Guardian reported that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a meeting with bin Salman demanded the crown prince to fully cut relations with al-Qahtani. Further reports suggest that Jared Kushner, Trump’s advisor and son-in-law, has pressed the Saudi de facto ruler to make a bulwark of al-Qahtani and hand him over to open criminal court. 

Reports add that in addition to the Khashoggi’s assassination case, al-Qahtani had a role in the torture of rights activists in prison and also quelling their protests in the streets. According to rights groups, al-Qahtani played a key role in helping Prince Mohammed detain his royal rivals and rich businessmen in Carlton-Ritz hotel in the capital Riyadh. Furthermore, people with knowledge about the last year detention of several women rights activists have noted that he personally supervised the torture of women activists. The case can be costly to bin Salman who has been struggling to give out to the world an image of him as a patron to the women’s rights. 

Two scenarios are now up for debate regarding al-Qahtani: First, al-Baghdadi’s information is true and al-Qahtani was murdered by direct order from bin Salman who wants to get rid of the sole witness who can reveal the secret behind Khashoggi murder in the future and bring damage to the crown prince’s position. The second scenario is that bin Salman and al-Qahtani himself have planned to hide him to steer clear of the largely show trial whose results will be closely followed by the US Congress, the Turkish government, international organizations, and global public. For now, the best choice appears to be the disappearance of al-Qahtani and spread of his death rumor, a plan helping him out of the center of focus as the clue to Khashoggi’s killing mystery and torture of the home critics of bin Salman.

 

Al-Qahtani Saudi Arabia Khashoggi Muder Torture

