  Monday 9 September 2019

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

News

Israeli Regime Launches Drone Attack near Syria’s Border with Iraq

Israeli Regime Launches Drone Attack near Syria’s Border with Iraq

Israeli regime has claimed a drone attack on Iraqi forces and members of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah near Syria’s border with Iraq

Millions of Iranians Commemorate Imam Hussein’s Martyrdom on Tasu’a Large crowds of Iranians have attended Muharram processions across the Muslim countries’ cities to commemorate Imam Hussein and his companions who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Hezbollah Shots down Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah has shot down an Israeli military drone early Monday as it crossed the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian lands

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments Iran’s nuclear chief has criticized on Sunday the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal for failing to fulfill their legal commitments to the Islamic Republic, adding that the multinational accord is “no one-way street.”

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report Russian troops reportedly are being deployed to Syria’s Idlib as Syrian army seems resolved the northern province from foreign-backed militant and terrorist groups.

UK Work, Pensions Secretary Quits Cabinet over Johnson’s ’Political Vandalism’ Britain’s Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd announced her resignation from the government and the ruling Conservative Party on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit or his treatment of rebel Tories.

Trump Claims Calling off Secret Talks with Taliban Leaders in Maryland US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he had canceled secret talks with leaders of Afghanistan’s Taliban in a resort near Washington after the militant group claimed responsibility for a recent Kabul attack that killed an American soldier and 11 others.

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is preventing some 4,200 displaced Arab residents from returning to 12 villages liberated from terrorists, the Human Rights Watch has warned on Friday.

Israeli Regime Kill 2 Palestinian Teens During Anti-Occupation Protests Israeli regime has killed two Palestinian teenagers and injured dozens people during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border on Friday.

Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges as Part of 3rd Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium and that the clock is ticking for other parties to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

Fearing Punishment Pellet Victims Evade Hospital Treatment in Kashmir Since the beginning of fresh tensions in Kashmir after India revoked Kashmir’s special status, the situation in the region is yet far from normal amid a strict security clampdown and communications blackout.

Turkey May Open Route for Syrian Migrants to Europe: Erdogan Warns Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday Ankara will reopen the route for Syrian migrants into Europe if his government does not receive adequate international support for its plan resettle 1 million refugees in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Yemeni Missiles Target Saudi Mercenaries near Jizan, Casualties Reported Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack, fired missiles and rockets at position of Saudi-led mercenaries in the Kingdom’s southwestern Jizan city, killing and injuring more than 30 militias.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital At least 10 Afghan people were killed and dozens more wounded after car bomb rocked a heavily fortified area in downtown Kabul. The blast was claimed by the Taliban group, which has been holding peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar.

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker Iran has released seven of the 23 crew members of a British oil tanker detained last month in the Persian Gulf for violating international maritime law.

Agreement with Europe on Nuclear Deal Unlikely: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and Europe are unlikely to reach an agreement on ways to save a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord, and that Tehran will go ahead with its plan to announce the third step in scaling back its commitments under the accord, Press TV reported.

British PM Defeated as MPs Take Control British lawmakers on Tuesday defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first stage of their bid to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement. The epic showdown pushed Britain to the verge of a new election.

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator Amnesty International has called on The West-backed Bahraini regime to put an end to allow former legislator Osama Jaber Muhana al-Tamimi, to travel abroad for medical treatment after he suffered a stroke in detention.

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama A 14-year-old boy has shot dead five members of his family –including his 6-month-old brother– at their home in the US state of Alabama, Police said on Tuesday.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport Yemeni forces fired missiles at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Najran to retaliate military strikes by a Saudi-led coalition.

Millions of Iranians Commemorate Imam Hussein’s Martyrdom on Tasu’a

Monday 9 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Millions of Iranians Commemorate Imam Hussein’s Martyrdom on Tasu’a

Alwaght- Large crowds of Iranians have attended Muharram processions across the Muslim countries’ cities to commemorate Imam Hussein and his companions who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Millions of Iranians are partaking in nationwide processions on Tasu'a, the 9th day of the Muslim month of Muharram, a day before the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia imam.

Shia Muslims hold mourning ceremonies during the first 10 days of Muharram to remember Imam Hussein and his 72 companions, who were all martyred after fighting thousands of soldiers of the ruling tyrant of the time, caliph Yazid I in Iraq's Karbala desert in 680 AD.

Dunning black attire to show their sorrow, Iranians from all walks of life on Monday joined processions that started from the early morning and would last until about midnight.

During the ceremonies, eulogists recite the events of the Battle of Karbala and Islamic scholars elaborate on the underlying messages of Imam Hussein's stance against tyranny.

The highlight of the processions in Iran, however, is Ta'zieh, a national and religious dramatic musical performance that is mostly used to narrate the story of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and his companions in Karbala.

Ta'zieh was registered on UNESCO’s list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2011.

Tasu'a is devoted to Abbas ibn Ali, Imam Hussein’s half-brother, who made great sacrifices to protect the Imam and his family and was eventually martyred on the 10th day of Muhrram, or Ashura, shortly before Imam Hussein himself.

He was martyred as he tried to bring water for women and children in Imam's camp, who had no water to drink for days due to a siege by the enemy.

Abbas' loyalty to Imam Hussein and his bravery in the face of Yazid's massive army is why Tasu'a is called the Day of Loyalty and Resistance in his honor.

He is buried in the city of Karbala in his own shrine, which is within walking distance from Imam Hussein's mausoleum.

Many Iranians also travel to Iraq to partake in mourning rituals at the holy shrines in Karbala, as well as in Najaf, where Imam Hussein's father, Imam Ali, is buried.

Mourning ceremonies are held in other Shia communities across the world, including in Lebanon, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Kashmir and Nigeria.

This year's processions in Kashmir are being held under a heavy-handed crackdown by Indian forces. New Delhi, after stripping the Muslim-majority Himalayan region from its autonomy, has announced a curfew and put Kashmir on a media blackout.

It is a similar story in Nigeria, where supporters of Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), have pledged to brave the military crackdown and hold processions for Imam Hussein.

They have also pledged to stage massive protests demanding the release of Zakzaky, who has spent the past few years in Nigeria's prisons.

Islamic centers in the United States and some European countries also mark the occasion by holding special ceremonies.

 

