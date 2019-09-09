Hezbollah Shots down Israeli Drone over Lebanon

Alwaaght- Hezbollah has shot down an Israeli military drone early Monday as it crossed the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian lands.

The Lebanese resistance movement said its air defense forces shot down the aircraft outside the southern town of Ramyah.

Hezbollah noted that it had already captured the Israeli drone's remains.

The Israeli military also confirmed that it had lost a "small drone" in Lebanon but said that the aircraft had crashed and had not been targeted.

The Tel Aviv regime also downplayed the fact that Hezbollah was holding the aircraft's wreckage, saying it contained no sensitive intelligence on board.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.

The rift began after the Tel Aviv regime targeted Hezbollah's positions in the Syrian capital of Damascus on August 24, killing two of the group's members.

The following day, Hezbollah said two Israeli drones had been destroyed near the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Hezbollah pledged a swift response along the border and said that it would also shoot down any intruding Israeli drone in the future.

Tensions peaked last Sunday, when Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military vehicle along the border with the occupied territories and attacked several Israeli bases as well.

Israel continued its aggression by shelling some Lebanese territories before relative calm returned the next day.