Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 8 September 2019

Editor's Choice

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

News

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments

Iran’s nuclear chief has criticized on Sunday the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal for failing to fulfill their legal commitments to the Islamic Republic, adding that the multinational accord is “no one-way street.”

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report Russian troops reportedly are being deployed to Syria’s Idlib as Syrian army seems resolved the northern province from foreign-backed militant and terrorist groups.

UK Work, Pensions Secretary Quits Cabinet over Johnson’s ’Political Vandalism’ Britain’s Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd announced her resignation from the government and the ruling Conservative Party on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit or his treatment of rebel Tories.

Trump Claims Calling off Secret Talks with Taliban Leaders in Maryland US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he had canceled secret talks with leaders of Afghanistan’s Taliban in a resort near Washington after the militant group claimed responsibility for a recent Kabul attack that killed an American soldier and 11 others.

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is preventing some 4,200 displaced Arab residents from returning to 12 villages liberated from terrorists, the Human Rights Watch has warned on Friday.

Israeli Regime Kill 2 Palestinian Teens During Anti-Occupation Protests Israeli regime has killed two Palestinian teenagers and injured dozens people during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border on Friday.

Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges as Part of 3rd Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium and that the clock is ticking for other parties to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

Fearing Punishment Pellet Victims Evade Hospital Treatment in Kashmir Since the beginning of fresh tensions in Kashmir after India revoked Kashmir’s special status, the situation in the region is yet far from normal amid a strict security clampdown and communications blackout.

Turkey May Open Route for Syrian Migrants to Europe: Erdogan Warns Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday Ankara will reopen the route for Syrian migrants into Europe if his government does not receive adequate international support for its plan resettle 1 million refugees in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Yemeni Missiles Target Saudi Mercenaries near Jizan, Casualties Reported Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack, fired missiles and rockets at position of Saudi-led mercenaries in the Kingdom’s southwestern Jizan city, killing and injuring more than 30 militias.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital At least 10 Afghan people were killed and dozens more wounded after car bomb rocked a heavily fortified area in downtown Kabul. The blast was claimed by the Taliban group, which has been holding peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar.

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker Iran has released seven of the 23 crew members of a British oil tanker detained last month in the Persian Gulf for violating international maritime law.

Agreement with Europe on Nuclear Deal Unlikely: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and Europe are unlikely to reach an agreement on ways to save a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord, and that Tehran will go ahead with its plan to announce the third step in scaling back its commitments under the accord, Press TV reported.

British PM Defeated as MPs Take Control British lawmakers on Tuesday defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first stage of their bid to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement. The epic showdown pushed Britain to the verge of a new election.

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator Amnesty International has called on The West-backed Bahraini regime to put an end to allow former legislator Osama Jaber Muhana al-Tamimi, to travel abroad for medical treatment after he suffered a stroke in detention.

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama A 14-year-old boy has shot dead five members of his family –including his 6-month-old brother– at their home in the US state of Alabama, Police said on Tuesday.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport Yemeni forces fired missiles at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Najran to retaliate military strikes by a Saudi-led coalition.

US, UK, France May Be Complicit in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen: UN The United Nations said on Tuesday the US, Britain, and France may be complicit in war crimes committed by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

At Least 5 Killed after Hurricane Dorian Stalled Over Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Hurricane hovered over the northwestern Bahamas on Monday, killing at least five people and inundating homes with floodwater, forcing many into a makeshift shelter and leaving an entire island without power ahead of its expected advance on the US coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated.

China Files Complaint against US with WTO amid Trade War China has lodged a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organization (WTO), over the latest U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in an escalating trade war between the two world powers.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments

UK Work, Pensions Secretary Quits Cabinet over Johnson’s ’Political Vandalism’

Trump Claims Calling off Secret Talks with Taliban Leaders in Maryland

What’s Driving New Saudi Shakeup?

As Saudi, UAE Proxies Trade Blows in Southern Yemen, Yemeni Civilians Pay Price

Iran’s Pivot to East: How It Works

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator

US, UK, France May Be Complicit in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen: UN

Turkey May Open Route for Syrian Migrants to Europe: Erdogan Warns

Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges as Part of 3rd Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments

At Least 5 Killed after Hurricane Dorian Stalled Over Bahamas

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama

Yemeni Missiles Target Saudi Mercenaries near Jizan, Casualties Reported

China Aims to Rev up Shale Gas Drive, Wean Itself off Imports Amid US Trade Row

US, Israeli Collectors Buy Up What Remains of Yemen’s Ancient Heritage

Khan Sheikhun Liberation: Start of Turkey’s End in Idlib

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims

Saudi-Led Forces Attack UAE-Backed Militia in Yemen’s Aden

Trump’s Trade War: Strategy for Victory or Economic Suicide?

Israel, UAE Signed Spy Aircraft Deal Years Ago: Leaked

UK to Face with Food, Fuel, Medicine Shortages in Case of No-Deal Brexit: Doc

Sudan’s Agreement Opposition’s Big Gamble

French Waiter Shot Dead for Not Being Quick on Sandwich

Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp

Syrian President Blames Turkey’s Support to Terrorists in Idlib

Saudi, UAE Proxies Clash in Southern Yemen, as UAE Plots Partition

What’s Driving Tel Aviv to Join US-led Sea Force in Persian Gulf?

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments

Sunday 8 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran’s nuclear chief has criticized on Sunday the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal for failing to fulfill their legal commitments to the Islamic Republic, adding that the multinational accord is “no one-way street.”

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks in a meeting with Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Cornel Feruta in Tehran on Sunday.

The European Union was supposed to “fill the vacuum” created by the US’s withdrawal last year from the Iran, but it has unfortunately failed to keep the promise, Salehi said.

The deal “is no one-way street; it was supposed to be a two-way path,” the senior Iranian official added.

He also defended the three steps that Iran has taken since May in suspending parts of its commitments under the deal in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal and Europe’s failure to protect Iran against the sanctions that the US re-imposed on Iran in the aftermath of its exit.

Iran’s countermeasures are “due decisions” taken “in due time,” the AEOI head added.

Feruta arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday morning for talks with Salehi, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani.

Iran’s Ambassador to the IAEA Kazem Gharib-Abadi has said Feruta’s meetings are part of ongoing cooperation between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

Announcing the third step in Iran’s reduction of commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said Saturday that the IAEA chief’s trip to Iran had been planned well in advance and prior to the death of Feruta’s predecessor, Yukiya Amano.

Feruta replaced Amano, who died in July at the age of 72.

Tehran has stopped observing the limits set by the JCPOA on nuclear research and development — known as R&D — as of September 6.

The AEOI said Saturday that the country has activated its advanced 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges for research and development purposes. The IAEA also announced on the same day that it has inspectors on the ground in Iran, who will be able to look into the process of starting up the centrifuges.

The JCPOA was signed between Iran and six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — in 2015.

Washington’s exit in May 2018, however, the future of the historic deal in limbo.

Tehran remained fully compliant with the JCPOA for an entire year as confirmed by the IAEA in several reports, waiting for the co-signatories to fulfill their end of the bargain by offsetting the impacts of Washington’s bans on the Iranian economy.

As the European parties failed to do so, Tehran moved in May to retaliate against Washington’s exit and began suspending its JCPOA commitments in 60-day stages under Articles 26 and 36 of the deal covering Tehran’s legal rights. 

Iran has given another two months to the European signatories to take meaningful action to save the JCPOA as a France-led diplomatic process is underway between the two sides.

France: Path of dialog still open

Separately on Sunday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the “path of dialog” remained open despite Iran’s decision to suspend some its JCPOA commitments.

The actions they have taken are negative but not definitive. They can come back and the path of dialogue is still open,” he told Europe 1 radio network.

Le Drian said it was the United States which had first undermined the agreement.

“The accords... were signed by a certain number of countries, among them the United States, which has said it is no longer bound by the provisions,” he said.

Washington had then imposed more tough sanctions on Iran to the point that Tehran was seeing no gain in sticking to the agreement, he said.

The top French diplomat described Iran’s response to Washington’s deal breaking as “bad” and claimed that three steps only led to escalation.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran JCPOA Europe

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Israeli Regime Kills Two, Injures 76 Palestinians during Anti-Occupation Protests in Gaza
Life under Siege in Kashmir
Bangladesh Orders Shutting down Mobile Phone Services to Rohingya refugees
Over 100 Killed after Saudi Jets Hit A Prison in Yemens Dhamar
Israeli Regime Kills Two, Injures 76 Palestinians during Anti-Occupation Protests in Gaza

Israeli Regime Kills Two, Injures 76 Palestinians during Anti-Occupation Protests in Gaza

Search Continues for Survivors in Bahamas
China Unveils Largest Ever J-20 Stealth Fighter Jet Formation
Lebanese Hezbollah Releases Footage of Retaliatory Attack on An Israeli Military Vehicle
Israeli Forces Evacuate Casualties after Hezbollah Attack Despite Netanyahus Claims of No Injury