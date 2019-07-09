Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France's role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides' compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of 'Strong Response' over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq's Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with "strong response" if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel's 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler's campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His "humanitarian" branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW

Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is preventing some 4,200 displaced Arab residents from returning to 12 villages liberated from terrorists, the Human Rights Watch has warned on Friday.

Israeli Regime Kill 2 Palestinian Teens During Anti-Occupation Protests Israeli regime has killed two Palestinian teenagers and injured dozens people during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border on Friday.

Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges as Part of 3rd Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium and that the clock is ticking for other parties to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

Fearing Punishment Pellet Victims Evade Hospital Treatment in Kashmir Since the beginning of fresh tensions in Kashmir after India revoked Kashmir’s special status, the situation in the region is yet far from normal amid a strict security clampdown and communications blackout.

Turkey May Open Route for Syrian Migrants to Europe: Erdogan Warns Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday Ankara will reopen the route for Syrian migrants into Europe if his government does not receive adequate international support for its plan resettle 1 million refugees in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Yemeni Missiles Target Saudi Mercenaries near Jizan, Casualties Reported Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack, fired missiles and rockets at position of Saudi-led mercenaries in the Kingdom’s southwestern Jizan city, killing and injuring more than 30 militias.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital At least 10 Afghan people were killed and dozens more wounded after car bomb rocked a heavily fortified area in downtown Kabul. The blast was claimed by the Taliban group, which has been holding peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar.

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker Iran has released seven of the 23 crew members of a British oil tanker detained last month in the Persian Gulf for violating international maritime law.

Agreement with Europe on Nuclear Deal Unlikely: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and Europe are unlikely to reach an agreement on ways to save a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord, and that Tehran will go ahead with its plan to announce the third step in scaling back its commitments under the accord, Press TV reported.

British PM Defeated as MPs Take Control British lawmakers on Tuesday defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first stage of their bid to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement. The epic showdown pushed Britain to the verge of a new election.

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator Amnesty International has called on The West-backed Bahraini regime to put an end to allow former legislator Osama Jaber Muhana al-Tamimi, to travel abroad for medical treatment after he suffered a stroke in detention.

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama A 14-year-old boy has shot dead five members of his family –including his 6-month-old brother– at their home in the US state of Alabama, Police said on Tuesday.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport Yemeni forces fired missiles at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Najran to retaliate military strikes by a Saudi-led coalition.

US, UK, France May Be Complicit in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen: UN The United Nations said on Tuesday the US, Britain, and France may be complicit in war crimes committed by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

At Least 5 Killed after Hurricane Dorian Stalled Over Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Hurricane hovered over the northwestern Bahamas on Monday, killing at least five people and inundating homes with floodwater, forcing many into a makeshift shelter and leaving an entire island without power ahead of its expected advance on the US coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated.

China Files Complaint against US with WTO amid Trade War China has lodged a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organization (WTO), over the latest U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in an escalating trade war between the two world powers.

UN Rapporteur Slams Nigeria’s Use of Lethal Force on Muslims Agnes Callamard , UN rapporteur, condemned on Monday Nigerian Government’s application of deadly violence against the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

London Mayor Pans Trump over Golfing as Hurricane Dorian Threatens US London Mayor Sadiq Khan has renewed his ongoing feud with US President on Sunday, lashing out at Donald Trump over golfing amid Hurricane Dorian.

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, warned on Monday that any future attacks on Lebanon by Israel will put all the regime’s forces at risk.

China Aims to Rev up Shale Gas Drive, Wean Itself off Imports Amid US Trade Row China aims to slash its growing dependence on gas imports by boosting domestic projects like shale fields as the security of its energy supply comes under the spotlight amid a festering trade war with the United States.

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW

Saturday 7 September 2019

Iraqi Kurdistan Preventing Displaced Arab Residents Home: HRW
Alwaght- Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is preventing some 4,200 displaced Arab residents from returning to 12 villages liberated from terrorists, the Human Rights Watch has warned on Friday.

More than three years after the Hamdaniya district east of Mosul was retaken from the ISIS terrorist group, in one area KRG authorities have only allowed Kurdish residents and Arabs with KRG ties to return, in violation of international humanitarian law, the leading human rights group said in a statement.

The displaced Arab population, most of which currently resides in the nearby Hasansham camp, has been denied the right to return despite the fact that anti-ISIS forces liberated the villages from terrorist control more than three years ago.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government is preventing thousands of Arab villagers from returning home without a lawful reason,” said HRW's acting Middle East director at, Lama Fakih.

“The fact that the KRG is permitting Kurdish and well-connected Arab residents back suggests that these villagers are being improperly punished,” she added.

KRG officials have brought up numerous excuses for blocking civilian resettlement in the area speaking to residents, aid workers and the HRW. Issues such as inadequate services, uncleared landmines, land ownership issues and terrorism concerns are some of the more common justifications for the decision.

The HRW, however, highlights that the resettlement of Kurdish residents in the area, and not Arabs, casts doubt on the authenticity of  KRG's claims.

According to the report, a high-ranking Kurdish Peshmerga commander had told senior aid officials last October that Arab returns to the area would only be permitted if there was a political agreement between the KRG and the Iraqi government to “ensure no hostilities in the area”.

Kurdish authorities have reportedly admitted that the denial of Arab resettlement is due to the area being regarded as a sensitive “front line” territory in the KRG's dispute with Baghdad related to the KRG's illegal 2017 push for independence.

The territory is consequently regarded as a potential area for future fighting between Kurdish and Iraqi forces, according to the report.

The HRW said satellite imagery shows that the Peshmerga have been deployed to four of the 12 villages and built significant military infrastructure there but none of the villages have received significant population returns.

Tensions flared up between Iraq’s Kurdish region and the central government in Baghdad after the KRG held a highly controversial plebiscite on independence on September 25, 2017, despite strong opposition from Baghdad and the international community -- particularly Iraq's neighbors Turkey and Iran.

The vote, which was initially meant to be non-binding, saw more than 93 percent of Kurds back secession, and the KRG characterized it as binding after the results were released.

Infuriated by the so-called independence referendum held in the three provinces of Iraqi Kurdistan and some other areas, the federal government strongly rejected the poll as “illegal,” and proceeded to impose economic penalties, seize the Kirkuk oil fields and halt oil exports from the region.

Following the vote, Baghdad also imposed a ban on direct international flights to and from the Kurdish region. The KRG at the time described the measures as “collective punishment.”

In October 2017, Iraqi federal forces retook control of Kirkuk and many disputed territories from the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in response to the referendum.

Kurdish militants had used a power-vacuum created by ISIS terrorists to overtake the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, despite the fact that the city was not legally under the authority of the KRG.

In December that year, however, Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan announced a deal to resume oil exports from Kirkuk.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region Arabs

