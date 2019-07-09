Israeli Regime Kill 2 Palestinian Teens During Anti-Occupation Protests

Alwaght - Israeli regime has killed two Palestinian teenagers and injured dozens people during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border on Friday.

Palestinian health officials named the dead as Khaled Al-Rabai, 14, and Ali Al-Ashqar, 17. Seventy-six protesters were wounded, 46 of them by live fire, Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the Gazan health ministry.

A few hours later five projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, the Israeli military confirmed after rocket warning sirens sounded in the Israeli border town of Sderot and two nearby villages shortly before midnight.

One rocket fell in an open field but there were no injuries, Israeli media reports said.

Palestinians have been holding weekly rallies in Gaza since last year to protest the siege on the enclave and stress the right to return of the Palestinians who have been externally displaced by Israeli aggression since 1948.

At least 307 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces ever since the anti-occupation protest rallies began in the Gaza Strip on March 30, 2018. Over 18,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries. Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.