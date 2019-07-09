Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges as Part of 3rd Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments

Alwaght- Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country's stockpile of enriched uranium and that the clock is ticking for other parties to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

“We have started lifting limitations on our Research and Development imposed by the deal ... it will include development of more rapid and advanced centrifuges ...” Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency, said in a televised news conference.

As a third step in Iran's reduction of commitments under the deal, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges, Kamalvandi in Tehran Saturday.

"... all these steps are reversible if the other side fulfills its promises," the senior official added.

Kamalvandi said the International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed about Iran's new nuclear steps which it will continue to monitor.