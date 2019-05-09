Iran’s Pivot to East: How It Works

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Israeli Regime Kill 2 Palestinian Teens During Anti-Occupation Protests

Israeli Regime Kill 2 Palestinian Teens During Anti-Occupation Protests

Israeli regime has killed two Palestinian teenagers and injured dozens people during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border on Friday.

Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges as Part of 3rd Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments Iran has started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium and that the clock is ticking for other parties to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

Fearing Punishment Pellet Victims Evade Hospital Treatment in Kashmir Since the beginning of fresh tensions in Kashmir after India revoked Kashmir’s special status, the situation in the region is yet far from normal amid a strict security clampdown and communications blackout.

Turkey May Open Route for Syrian Migrants to Europe: Erdogan Warns Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday Ankara will reopen the route for Syrian migrants into Europe if his government does not receive adequate international support for its plan resettle 1 million refugees in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Yemeni Missiles Target Saudi Mercenaries near Jizan, Casualties Reported Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack, fired missiles and rockets at position of Saudi-led mercenaries in the Kingdom’s southwestern Jizan city, killing and injuring more than 30 militias.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital At least 10 Afghan people were killed and dozens more wounded after car bomb rocked a heavily fortified area in downtown Kabul. The blast was claimed by the Taliban group, which has been holding peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar.

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker Iran has released seven of the 23 crew members of a British oil tanker detained last month in the Persian Gulf for violating international maritime law.

Agreement with Europe on Nuclear Deal Unlikely: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and Europe are unlikely to reach an agreement on ways to save a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord, and that Tehran will go ahead with its plan to announce the third step in scaling back its commitments under the accord, Press TV reported.

British PM Defeated as MPs Take Control British lawmakers on Tuesday defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first stage of their bid to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement. The epic showdown pushed Britain to the verge of a new election.

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator Amnesty International has called on The West-backed Bahraini regime to put an end to allow former legislator Osama Jaber Muhana al-Tamimi, to travel abroad for medical treatment after he suffered a stroke in detention.

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama A 14-year-old boy has shot dead five members of his family –including his 6-month-old brother– at their home in the US state of Alabama, Police said on Tuesday.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport Yemeni forces fired missiles at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Najran to retaliate military strikes by a Saudi-led coalition.

US, UK, France May Be Complicit in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen: UN The United Nations said on Tuesday the US, Britain, and France may be complicit in war crimes committed by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

At Least 5 Killed after Hurricane Dorian Stalled Over Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Hurricane hovered over the northwestern Bahamas on Monday, killing at least five people and inundating homes with floodwater, forcing many into a makeshift shelter and leaving an entire island without power ahead of its expected advance on the US coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated.

China Files Complaint against US with WTO amid Trade War China has lodged a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organization (WTO), over the latest U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in an escalating trade war between the two world powers.

UN Rapporteur Slams Nigeria’s Use of Lethal Force on Muslims Agnes Callamard , UN rapporteur, condemned on Monday Nigerian Government’s application of deadly violence against the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

London Mayor Pans Trump over Golfing as Hurricane Dorian Threatens US London Mayor Sadiq Khan has renewed his ongoing feud with US President on Sunday, lashing out at Donald Trump over golfing amid Hurricane Dorian.

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, warned on Monday that any future attacks on Lebanon by Israel will put all the regime’s forces at risk.

China Aims to Rev up Shale Gas Drive, Wean Itself off Imports Amid US Trade Row China aims to slash its growing dependence on gas imports by boosting domestic projects like shale fields as the security of its energy supply comes under the spotlight amid a festering trade war with the United States.

British PM Threatens Brexit Rebels with Party Expulsion British Premier Boris Johnson vowed to fire legislators from his Conservative Party if the rebel MPs vote to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union

Iran’s Pivot to East: How It Works

Saturday 7 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran’s Pivot to East: How It Works
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- After his East Asia tour last week, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif flew to Moscow to discuss regional and international cases with the Russian officials. Upon his arrival, he said that after G7 meeting in France, he visited China to inform the “Chinese friends” of the nuclear deal developments and that he now visits Moscow to inform the Russians of the same developments. The intensified trips to Eastern countries raises a question about how the Islamic Republic can expand the relations with the East in a bid to foil the American sanctions on Tehran. 

Iran’s role in the global power cycle 

Charles Doran in his “power cycle theory” explains its aspects, saying that the power shift follows a neat pattern of rise, maturity, and demise. So, each actor’s role is a function of its power. On the other hand, he continues, the balance in the international order is about the power cycle, the emergence of new powers, and the players’ efforts to fill the gaps of structural limitations. 

With this theory considered, the US power is declining and China rises to become the superpower challenging the American hegemony. The US sanctions against Iran, Russia, and North Korea, as well as the trade war waged against China all mark attempts to prevent the power shift. Russia and China, themselves under US threats, are struggling in the world’s contradictory arena to expand their diplomatic and security cooperation with regional states. Their push is marked by such moves like founding Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Although Iran is not yet part of the bloc, it is catching the world blocs’ attention for its geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geocultural significance. 

Iran’s place in the Eastern bloc

A set of areas define Iran’s place in the Eastern bloc while the world order is moving from the unipolar status to multipolar one. Countering the US unilateralism, the Western intervention and hegemony promotion in West Asia, Iran’s key geopolitical position in creating a link between the East and West, and its energy wealth. 

Confronting NATO expansion eastward 

After NATO redefined its mission, something showed itself at 2002 Prague and 2004 Istanbul meetings, new tasks like the fight against terrorism, facing nuclear arms proliferation, and providing security of global energy flow were added to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s duties. The new duties gave the organization the pretext to expand to the East and Afghanistan to neighbor Iran, China, and the near abroad states bordering Russia. On the other hand, the US since 2001 organized and armed such terrorist groups as al-Qaeda and ISIS, challenging the security on Iranian, Chinese, and Russian borders. Seeing for itself a key role in Afghanistan’s security, Iran last year proposed a meeting gathering together the neighbors of the Central Asian country. The suggestion received Afghanistan and the other countries’ welcome. So, the first security meeting was held in Russia with the presence of Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, Pakistan, China, and India. Tehran, thus, took a significant step in promoting a regional mechanism of security to effectively push to sidelines the largely destabilizing role of the Western players. Due to the significance of the issue, Tehran is scheduled to host the second Afghanistan meeting in the second half of this year. 

Iran’s efforts to ease the crisis in Syria and fight against terrorism in association with Russia and even China represent proof to success of Iran-East security cooperation that came in opposition to the West’s plan to topple the Syrian government to change the political and security geography of the region. 

Energy significance 

Iran is one of the most reliable energy providers for India, Japan, and China. The country holds 17 percent of the total regional and over 9 percent of the world’s energy resources. The Islamic Republic's gas reserves are also huge. Many analysts note that Trump’s trick to put the brakes on the Chinese economic growth is represented by his efforts to cut Beijing’s access to the secure energy supplies whose hub is West Asia. Iran is the only regional country that has not gone under US control with its rich energy resources. It has been the main energy provider in the golden age of China’s growth.

Geopolitical position

Iran, with regard to its position in the ancient Silk Road, tries to make the most out of China’s ambitious “one belt, one road” project. Its access to the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman, and the Caspian Sea has made Iran a point of focus for the world’s major producers and exporters.

In his China visit last week, Iran’s Zarif said Tehran fully supported Xi Jinping’s one belt, one road initiative that connects the continents. He admired the plan as a major push towards the economic and social development of many of the global countries.

Pivot to East from security aspect 

Iran’s security cooperation with China and Russia is increasing remarkably. Ahead of his 27th official trip to Moscow within six years, Zarif said that he will inform the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of the latest status of the Iran nuclear deal. He added that Moscow and Tehran have strategic relations and that Russia stood by Iran in tough times. The visit to Moscow was also important to Russia. The Russian foreign ministry stated that the discussions will focus on the nuclear deal, the Persian Gulf, Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen. 

As part of continued security cooperation and in response to the US military presence, Iran and Russia have recently announced a security agreement in the Persian Gulf. Iran’s navy chief Admiral Hussein Khanzadi said in early August that Tehran and Moscow will soon hold military exercises in the Indian Ocean, Strait of Hormuz, and the Persian Gulf. 

Furthermore, Russia and China have recently offered Iran fighter jets and other military equipment. The purchase can go ahead after arms embargo is lifted in a year according to the UN resolution approved after the nuclear deal. Such a suggestion is an outcome of the growing security cooperation of the Eastern camp, something driving Washington angry and worried especially that the US can no longer get UN consensus for fresh arms ban on Tehran. 

Pivot to East from the economic aspect 

Driven by historical and geopolitical roots, the Iranian trade with East Asian countries and Russia has been constant and continuously increasingly for centuries. Tehran makes the most out of this business capacity to weather the American sanctions. In addition to Japan, China is a major trade partner of Iran. The Chinese-Iranian trade was $3.5 billion in the second quarter of this year. It can reach $7 billion in the short run, reports say. 

Russia is another trade partner. Moscow itself is a victim of the US sanctions. The two have begun to ditch dollar from bilateral trade in favor of national currencies. The two countries’ trade was $1.7 billion in 2018. In 2019 it even increased. Iran is also about to join the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union. Iran’s membership of the EEU paves the way for the rise of a powerful trade bloc as Iran’s convenient geopolitical position allows for EEU member states' connection to the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean. 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

