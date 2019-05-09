Yemeni Missiles Target Saudi Mercenaries near Jizan, Casualties Reported

Alwaght- Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack, fired missiles and rockets at position of Saudi-led mercenaries in the Kingdom’s southwestern Jizan city, killing and injuring more than 30 militias.

The al-Masirah TV channel reported on Wednesday that Yemeni army soldiers and allied fighters from Popular Committees had fired a Zelzal-1 (Earthquake-1) missile as well as Katyusha rockets at a gathering of mercenaries west of the Saudi town of Haradh.

A Yemeni military source said the operation had left over 30 mercenaries dead and wounded.

Yemeni forces also launched similar missile and rocket attacks at gatherings of Saudi-led mercenaries northeast of the al-Nar mountain, accurately hitting their targets.

Yemeni fighters regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for a Saudi-led military aggression, which began in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the country's Riyadh-allied former regime and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The Western-backed military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, destroyed the country’s infrastructure and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000 over the past four and a half years.