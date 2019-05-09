Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 5 September 2019

Editor's Choice

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

News

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital

At least 10 Afghan people were killed and dozens more wounded after car bomb rocked a heavily fortified area in downtown Kabul. The blast was claimed by the Taliban group, which has been holding peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar.

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker Iran has released seven of the 23 crew members of a British oil tanker detained last month in the Persian Gulf for violating international maritime law.

Agreement with Europe on Nuclear Deal Unlikely: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and Europe are unlikely to reach an agreement on ways to save a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord, and that Tehran will go ahead with its plan to announce the third step in scaling back its commitments under the accord, Press TV reported.

British PM Defeated as MPs Take Control British lawmakers on Tuesday defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first stage of their bid to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement. The epic showdown pushed Britain to the verge of a new election.

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator Amnesty International has called on The West-backed Bahraini regime to put an end to allow former legislator Osama Jaber Muhana al-Tamimi, to travel abroad for medical treatment after he suffered a stroke in detention.

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama A 14-year-old boy has shot dead five members of his family –including his 6-month-old brother– at their home in the US state of Alabama, Police said on Tuesday.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport Yemeni forces fired missiles at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Najran to retaliate military strikes by a Saudi-led coalition.

US, UK, France May Be Complicit in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen: UN The United Nations said on Tuesday the US, Britain, and France may be complicit in war crimes committed by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

At Least 5 Killed after Hurricane Dorian Stalled Over Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Hurricane hovered over the northwestern Bahamas on Monday, killing at least five people and inundating homes with floodwater, forcing many into a makeshift shelter and leaving an entire island without power ahead of its expected advance on the US coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated.

China Files Complaint against US with WTO amid Trade War China has lodged a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organization (WTO), over the latest U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in an escalating trade war between the two world powers.

UN Rapporteur Slams Nigeria’s Use of Lethal Force on Muslims Agnes Callamard , UN rapporteur, condemned on Monday Nigerian Government’s application of deadly violence against the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

London Mayor Pans Trump over Golfing as Hurricane Dorian Threatens US London Mayor Sadiq Khan has renewed his ongoing feud with US President on Sunday, lashing out at Donald Trump over golfing amid Hurricane Dorian.

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, warned on Monday that any future attacks on Lebanon by Israel will put all the regime’s forces at risk.

China Aims to Rev up Shale Gas Drive, Wean Itself off Imports Amid US Trade Row China aims to slash its growing dependence on gas imports by boosting domestic projects like shale fields as the security of its energy supply comes under the spotlight amid a festering trade war with the United States.

British PM Threatens Brexit Rebels with Party Expulsion British Premier Boris Johnson vowed to fire legislators from his Conservative Party if the rebel MPs vote to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union

Iran’s 3rd Round of Nuclear Response to JCPOA Violations to Be More Decisive Iran has vowed that if European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal fail to meet their commitments under the agreement, the Islamic Republic will further, and this time more decisively, reduce its nuclear obligations.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Retaliates Israeli Regime’s Aggression Lebanese Hezbollah, in a retaliatory operation, attacked on Sunday an Israeli personnel carrier traveling near the illegal settlement of Avivim, as the resistance movement’s chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah promised last week.

China, US Trade War Escalates China-US trade war has entered new territory on Sunday after the world’s two largest economies began imposing additional tariffs on each other’s goods.

Five Killed, 21 Injured in Mass Shooting in West Texas, US At least 5 people, including a gunman, were killed and 21 others were injured in a mass shooting in US’s West Texas on Saturday.

Iran Unveils High-Speed Tracking, Long-Haul Strike Drones Iranian army has unveiled a drone in two different versions, for swift tracking and identification and for precision strikes on distant targets, Press TV reported

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

A Picture of US Cultural Influence in Iraq

What Are Hezbollah’s Possible Responses to Israeli Violations?

Syrian Army Liberates More Towns from Terrorists in Idlib

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden

Iran Unveils High-Speed Tracking, Long-Haul Strike Drones

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah

Israeli Attacks in Iraq, Lebanon Disclose Tel Aviv’s Worry, Weakness: Expert

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

How Has Israeli Attack on Iraq’s PMF Backfired?

Fresh Saudi Airstrikes Kill 40, Injures 30 in Yemen’s Dhamar

What Does Make US Interested in Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah?

China Aims to Rev up Shale Gas Drive, Wean Itself off Imports Amid US Trade Row

Have UK Queen, PM Declared War on Democracy?

China, US Trade War Escalates

What’s Driving New Saudi Shakeup?

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’

Sudan Agreement: Challenges Remain Standing Despite Rays of Hope

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

Khan Sheikhun Liberation: Start of Turkey’s End in Idlib

Trump’s Trade War: Strategy for Victory or Economic Suicide?

US, Israeli Collectors Buy Up What Remains of Yemen’s Ancient Heritage

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down

Kashmir Row Can Hit Kashmiris’ Rights, Overshadow Afghanistan Peace: Expert

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report

Israel, UAE Signed Spy Aircraft Deal Years Ago: Leaked

French Waiter Shot Dead for Not Being Quick on Sandwich

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital

Thursday 5 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At least 10 Afghan people were killed and dozens more wounded after car bomb rocked a heavily fortified area in downtown Kabul. The blast was claimed by the Taliban group, which has been holding peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar.

The blast took place on Thursday in Shash Darak, an Area adjacent to the Green Zone and home to several important complexes including the US Embassy and other diplomatic missions, the Afghan intelligence service.

Farid Ahmad Karimi, general manager at the Wazir Akbar Khan hospital close to the bomb site, told AFP news agency that both civilians and security personnel were among the dead and wounded.

The police sealed off the area after the second major Taliban attack since Monday.

Apparent surveillance footage of the attack, which occurred at about 10:10am (05:40 GMT), showed a grey minivan explode just after it had cut in front of a line of white SUVs waiting to make a right turn right onto a street.

One nearby pedestrian can be seen turning and trying to run away as the minivan crashed through a barrier just before the blast.

A Taliban suicide bombing in eastern Kabul on Monday night - which the armed group said targeted a compound housing aid agencies and international organizations - killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100, almost all of them residents.

The capital has been gripped by a surge in deadly violence even after the US and the Taliban reached an agreement "in principle" that would see the Pentagon pull thousands of troops from Afghanistan in return for various Taliban security promises.

The US top negotiator for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said this week the two sides had drawn up a draft framework agreement under which US troops would leave five military bases in Afghanistan within 135 days of the signing of the pact.

On Wednesday, the Afghan government expressed doubts about the prospective deal, saying officials need more information about the risks it poses.

There are some 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan, deployed at various bases across the country.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Afghanistan Kabul Car Bomb Taliban US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Bangladesh Orders Shutting down Mobile Phone Services to Rohingya refugees
Over 100 Killed after Saudi Jets Hit A Prison in Yemens Dhamar
Kashmiris Continue Protests despite Indian Governments Crackdown
Hong Kong March Turns Violent
Bangladesh Orders Shutting down Mobile Phone Services to Rohingya refugees

Bangladesh Orders Shutting down Mobile Phone Services to Rohingya refugees

Lebanese Hezbollah Releases Footage of Retaliatory Attack on An Israeli Military Vehicle
Israeli Forces Evacuate Casualties after Hezbollah Attack Despite Netanyahus Claims of No Injury
People in Southern Lebanon Celebrate Hezbollahs Response to Israeli Regimes Aggression
French Yellow Vests Protesters Return to Streets for 42nd Week