A Picture of US Cultural Influence in Iraq

  Thursday 5 September 2019

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital

At least 10 Afghan people were killed and dozens more wounded after car bomb rocked a heavily fortified area in downtown Kabul. The blast was claimed by the Taliban group, which has been holding peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar.

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker Iran has released seven of the 23 crew members of a British oil tanker detained last month in the Persian Gulf for violating international maritime law.

Agreement with Europe on Nuclear Deal Unlikely: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and Europe are unlikely to reach an agreement on ways to save a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord, and that Tehran will go ahead with its plan to announce the third step in scaling back its commitments under the accord, Press TV reported.

British PM Defeated as MPs Take Control British lawmakers on Tuesday defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first stage of their bid to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement. The epic showdown pushed Britain to the verge of a new election.

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator Amnesty International has called on The West-backed Bahraini regime to put an end to allow former legislator Osama Jaber Muhana al-Tamimi, to travel abroad for medical treatment after he suffered a stroke in detention.

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama A 14-year-old boy has shot dead five members of his family –including his 6-month-old brother– at their home in the US state of Alabama, Police said on Tuesday.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport Yemeni forces fired missiles at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Najran to retaliate military strikes by a Saudi-led coalition.

US, UK, France May Be Complicit in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen: UN The United Nations said on Tuesday the US, Britain, and France may be complicit in war crimes committed by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

At Least 5 Killed after Hurricane Dorian Stalled Over Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Hurricane hovered over the northwestern Bahamas on Monday, killing at least five people and inundating homes with floodwater, forcing many into a makeshift shelter and leaving an entire island without power ahead of its expected advance on the US coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated.

China Files Complaint against US with WTO amid Trade War China has lodged a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organization (WTO), over the latest U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in an escalating trade war between the two world powers.

UN Rapporteur Slams Nigeria’s Use of Lethal Force on Muslims Agnes Callamard , UN rapporteur, condemned on Monday Nigerian Government’s application of deadly violence against the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

London Mayor Pans Trump over Golfing as Hurricane Dorian Threatens US London Mayor Sadiq Khan has renewed his ongoing feud with US President on Sunday, lashing out at Donald Trump over golfing amid Hurricane Dorian.

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, warned on Monday that any future attacks on Lebanon by Israel will put all the regime’s forces at risk.

China Aims to Rev up Shale Gas Drive, Wean Itself off Imports Amid US Trade Row China aims to slash its growing dependence on gas imports by boosting domestic projects like shale fields as the security of its energy supply comes under the spotlight amid a festering trade war with the United States.

British PM Threatens Brexit Rebels with Party Expulsion British Premier Boris Johnson vowed to fire legislators from his Conservative Party if the rebel MPs vote to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union

Iran’s 3rd Round of Nuclear Response to JCPOA Violations to Be More Decisive Iran has vowed that if European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal fail to meet their commitments under the agreement, the Islamic Republic will further, and this time more decisively, reduce its nuclear obligations.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Retaliates Israeli Regime’s Aggression Lebanese Hezbollah, in a retaliatory operation, attacked on Sunday an Israeli personnel carrier traveling near the illegal settlement of Avivim, as the resistance movement’s chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah promised last week.

China, US Trade War Escalates China-US trade war has entered new territory on Sunday after the world’s two largest economies began imposing additional tariffs on each other’s goods.

Five Killed, 21 Injured in Mass Shooting in West Texas, US At least 5 people, including a gunman, were killed and 21 others were injured in a mass shooting in US’s West Texas on Saturday.

Iran Unveils High-Speed Tracking, Long-Haul Strike Drones Iranian army has unveiled a drone in two different versions, for swift tracking and identification and for precision strikes on distant targets, Press TV reported

A Picture of US Cultural Influence in Iraq

Alwaght- Earlier this week, a documentary tilted the “The Religious Corruption in Iraq” was aired by Alhurra TV in Iraq, triggering public and political backlash as it directly targeted the top Shiite and Sunni figures of the country. The 25-minute film was announced to focus on religious corruption cases in the country.

It addressed the commercial projects around Shiite holy sites in the two cities of Karbala and Najaf and questioned them. The holy sites authorities have under development a wide range of tourism, health, education, and agricultural projects where thousands of employees are working. They are headed by the representative of grand Shiite cleric Sayyed Ali al-Sistani. The documentary also focuses on the Sunni awqaf investment projects headed by the senior Sunni cleric Abdulatif al-Humaim.

Although the Iraqi government suspended the US-funded network for three months, the question is that what is behind the offensive and false documentary? To get an answer to the question, the US strategy for cultural influence in Iraq should be brought in the spotlight. Here are some aspects of this strategy:

The main area of the US cultural influence attempt in Iraq is related to media where Washington works to damage the image of the religious icons and figures in the county. An investigation by Tabyin Center for Strategic Studies last year found that Alhurra network is fully US-funded. TCSS’s report reads: “The US media influence strategy is vast. One of the main institutions in the field is Broadcasting Board of Governors, now renamed to US Agency for Global Media. The BBG manifesto suggests that its mission is to inform, interact with the global public, and support democracy and freedom. One of the BBG’s wings is Middle East Broadcasting Networks that owns Alhurra network and Radio Sawa.” The two networks are broadcast in Arabic and are exclusively funded by Congress. Alhurra. The TV station recently covered a ceremony in which an Iraqi woman was rewarded by First Lady Melania Trump for her harboring of 15 Iraqi students from ISIS terrorists. This report and many others are used by Alhurra to introduce the US as the supporter of the Iraqis in the face of terrorism. 

There is a point in this report, however: producing a program on the corruption of the religious institutions is not independent. Rather, it serves a broader agenda to secularize Iraq and create a tendency in the Iraqi society towards the Western culture, though the US more takes advantage of cultural and educational centers than media to spread secular culture.

Plans for cultural influence in academic and educational centers

Without any doubt, the US-related cultural and academic institutions represent a part of the American efforts to gain cultural depth in Iraq. According to the US agenda, the Iraqi higher education should go towards the democratization of the political system and modernization of society. The Iraqi universities are seen of potentials to help settle the political and social tensions. The higher education, the Americans think, can provide the students with opportunities to lead pro-change campaigns in the country. In their promotional reports, they suggest that despite the war in Iraq the educational and cultural centers have a role of leadership in guiding the nation to sustainable peace.

When the US invaded Iraq in 2003, the education sector was suffering from poor funding and organizational issues. After the invasion, it was assessed that the Iraqi education sector needed $1.2 billion, which was out of reach practically. Even Iraq reconstruction donation conference in Madrid in 2003 failed to allocate any budget to the education.

Still, while the economy was weak and the foreign aids were scanty, the US made observable moves to back the higher education sector. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) reported that establishing a partnership between the American and Iraqi higher education could cost $22 million. A set of universities like Jackson State University, University of Oklahoma, and the University of Hawaii System were partners to the program. Fullbright program granted scholarships to 36 Iraqi students in 2004 and 35 in 2005 in the American universities.

Moreover, the US State Department opened an online library for Iraq with American references. Opened up in 2006, the online library gave access to online publications for Iraqi academics, students, engineers, research centers, and the whole of government ministers.

Plans for secularism entrenchment in Iraq 

Another face of the US cultural agenda in Iraq is the efforts to promote the US culture and secularism. Since the fall of Saddam Hussein, the United States Institute of Peace actively engaged in aids to the academic sector. The institute launched a program to ease ethnoreligious tensions and encourage democracy and stability, and in between, the sense of the need for the American military presence in Iraq. 

The institute in March 2005 held a conference on “civic mission of Iraqi universities.” 30 Iraqi academics were invited to involve their universities in the case. Only in September 2005, the institute held 13 conferences in 12 Iraqi universities. The objective was to throw light on the new political system referendum. The academics presented their speeches on federalism, religion’s role in the government, and women’s role in the society of new Iraq. All of these efforts end in one aim: promotion of secularism and Western culture.

Focus on admitting and training Iraqi students 

Iraqi students’ admission to the US universities makes up part of the American cultural influence in Iraq. The American admission of Iraqi students is meant to provide an instrument to train elites grown up with American and Western cultural values for future Iraq. The more Iraqi students are accepted in the American universities, the more secular and liberal elites are trained for future Iraq. Such a pro-Western community will pave the way for stable US-Iraqi relations. The admission to the US universities witnessed sharp increase especially after 2014, the year ISIS terrorists group rose in the country. 

In 2008, Iraq and the US agreed on a strategic cooperation pact that intended to increase cultural interaction and cooperation in education and research. Since then, the number of Iraqi students studying in the US rose 429 percent. A majority of the students, nearly 77 percent, majored for MA, 14 percent for BA, and 9 percent for OPT degrees. According to Iraq’s higher education ministry, a majority of the Iraqi graduates, nearly 79 percent, in the US universities continue for Ph.D. degrees. 

Before the fall of Saddam, the Iraqi students studying in the US universities were small in number as official figures suggest. After Saddam, every year they saw a record increase. Up to 2015, they reached 1727.

 

