Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 4 September 2019

Editor's Choice

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

News

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker

Iran has released seven of the 23 crew members of a British oil tanker detained last month in the Persian Gulf for violating international maritime law.

Agreement with Europe on Nuclear Deal Unlikely: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and Europe are unlikely to reach an agreement on ways to save a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord, and that Tehran will go ahead with its plan to announce the third step in scaling back its commitments under the accord, Press TV reported.

British PM Defeated as MPs Take Control British lawmakers on Tuesday defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first stage of their bid to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement. The epic showdown pushed Britain to the verge of a new election.

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator Amnesty International has called on The West-backed Bahraini regime to put an end to allow former legislator Osama Jaber Muhana al-Tamimi, to travel abroad for medical treatment after he suffered a stroke in detention.

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama A 14-year-old boy has shot dead five members of his family –including his 6-month-old brother– at their home in the US state of Alabama, Police said on Tuesday.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport Yemeni forces fired missiles at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Najran to retaliate military strikes by a Saudi-led coalition.

US, UK, France May Be Complicit in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen: UN The United Nations said on Tuesday the US, Britain, and France may be complicit in war crimes committed by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

At Least 5 Killed after Hurricane Dorian Stalled Over Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Hurricane hovered over the northwestern Bahamas on Monday, killing at least five people and inundating homes with floodwater, forcing many into a makeshift shelter and leaving an entire island without power ahead of its expected advance on the US coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated.

China Files Complaint against US with WTO amid Trade War China has lodged a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organization (WTO), over the latest U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in an escalating trade war between the two world powers.

UN Rapporteur Slams Nigeria’s Use of Lethal Force on Muslims Agnes Callamard , UN rapporteur, condemned on Monday Nigerian Government’s application of deadly violence against the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

London Mayor Pans Trump over Golfing as Hurricane Dorian Threatens US London Mayor Sadiq Khan has renewed his ongoing feud with US President on Sunday, lashing out at Donald Trump over golfing amid Hurricane Dorian.

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, warned on Monday that any future attacks on Lebanon by Israel will put all the regime’s forces at risk.

China Aims to Rev up Shale Gas Drive, Wean Itself off Imports Amid US Trade Row China aims to slash its growing dependence on gas imports by boosting domestic projects like shale fields as the security of its energy supply comes under the spotlight amid a festering trade war with the United States.

British PM Threatens Brexit Rebels with Party Expulsion British Premier Boris Johnson vowed to fire legislators from his Conservative Party if the rebel MPs vote to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union

Iran’s 3rd Round of Nuclear Response to JCPOA Violations to Be More Decisive Iran has vowed that if European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal fail to meet their commitments under the agreement, the Islamic Republic will further, and this time more decisively, reduce its nuclear obligations.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Retaliates Israeli Regime’s Aggression Lebanese Hezbollah, in a retaliatory operation, attacked on Sunday an Israeli personnel carrier traveling near the illegal settlement of Avivim, as the resistance movement’s chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah promised last week.

China, US Trade War Escalates China-US trade war has entered new territory on Sunday after the world’s two largest economies began imposing additional tariffs on each other’s goods.

Five Killed, 21 Injured in Mass Shooting in West Texas, US At least 5 people, including a gunman, were killed and 21 others were injured in a mass shooting in US’s West Texas on Saturday.

Iran Unveils High-Speed Tracking, Long-Haul Strike Drones Iranian army has unveiled a drone in two different versions, for swift tracking and identification and for precision strikes on distant targets, Press TV reported

Fresh Saudi Airstrikes Kill 40, Injures 30 in Yemen’s Dhamar At least 40 Yemeni people have been killed and 30 others were injured after Saudi Arabia has carried out fresh air raids on Yemen’s western Dhamar Province.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator

As Saudi, UAE Proxies Trade Blows in Southern Yemen, Yemeni Civilians Pay Price

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama

British PM Defeated as MPs Take Control

At Least 5 Killed after Hurricane Dorian Stalled Over Bahamas

Iran Unveils High-Speed Tracking, Long-Haul Strike Drones

Israeli Attacks in Iraq, Lebanon Disclose Tel Aviv’s Worry, Weakness: Expert

Is AKP, Erdogan’s Power Falling Apart?

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah

Israeli Army Mocked for Using Mannequins Fearing Hezbollah Retaliation

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

US ‘Violent’ Unilateralism Destroys Global Order: Iran’s FM

Five Killed, 21 Injured in Mass Shooting in West Texas, US

Have UK Queen, PM Declared War on Democracy?

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden

London Mayor Pans Trump over Golfing as Hurricane Dorian Threatens US

US Return to Nuclear Deal, Ending Economic Terrorism US Ticket for Talks Iran: FM

As Saudi, UAE Proxies Trade Blows in Southern Yemen, Yemeni Civilians Pay Price

Syrian Army Liberates More Towns from Terrorists in Idlib

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’

China Infuriated as US Administration Backs Sale of F-16 Fighters to Taiwan

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope

Team Trump Launches New Round towards “Deal of the Century”

Sudan’s Agreement Opposition’s Big Gamble

Saudi, UAE Proxies Clash in Southern Yemen, as UAE Plots Partition

Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp

At Least 43 Killed after Drone Strike in Southern Libya

Iran Urges Bahrain to Stop Facilitating Enemy Plots in Region

US Can Win Afghan War in A Week with Killing 10 Million: Trump Claims

Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador over Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’

Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Agreement with Europe on Nuclear Deal Unlikely: Iran President

Wednesday 4 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Agreement with Europe on Nuclear Deal Unlikely: Iran President
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and Europe are unlikely to reach an agreement on ways to save a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord, and that Tehran will go ahead with its plan to announce the third step in scaling back its commitments under the accord, Press TV reported.

“It is unlikely that we will reach a final agreement with Europe today or tomorrow; therefore, we will take the third step. We will release the details of the third step today and tomorrow and act accordingly,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting.

The president described the third phase of Iran’s commitment reductions as “highly important in nature,” emphasizing that this would the “most significant step that we take” and would “have extraordinary effects.”

This phase, Rouhani added, will accelerate the activities of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Commenting on a European diplomatic process led by France aimed at saving the Iran deal, Rouhani said “a significant part of differences” between Tehran and Europe have been resolved, but “we have yet to reach a final agreement.”

Rouhani said the European parties to the 2015 Iran deal — France, Britain and Germany — will have two more months to fulfill their contractual obligation to protect Iran against the American sanctions, which returned in place after Washington abandoned the agreement, officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Rouhani said “we will hold talks [with Europe] while taking this third step and if we reach a deal, there will still be a way to negotiations, logic and agreement,” the president said.

Iran says it will return into full compliance with the JCPOA only if it receives $15 billion in France-proposed credit lines for oil sales over four months otherwise the Islamic Republic will continue cutting its deal commitments.

France has been making a last-ditch effort to convince the US to agree on the credit line that guarantees Iran’s oil exports. Paris has said efforts to save the Iran deal hinges on Washington issuing waivers from the sanctions it has re-imposed on Tehran after leaving the nuclear deal.

However, sources told Press TV on Wednesday that France has so far failed to get America’s go-ahead to open the credit line for Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described as “regrettable” Europe’s call for the US’s approval for its measures to save the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran and six world states — the US, France, Britain, Russia, China and Germany — clinched the JCPOA in 2015, under which nuclear-related sanctions against Iran were lifted in return for certain limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities.

The US, however, threw the survival of the landmark agreement into doubt by pulling out of it last May and re-imposing its unilateral bans on Tehran.

The remaining parties to the deal initially vowed efforts to keep the deal alive by protecting Iran against the American sanctions, but the European co-signatories failed to abide by their side of the agreement.

In response, Tehran began in May to reduce its commitments under the deal as a countermeasure against Washington’s exit from the deal and Europe’s failure to take action against the US.

Iran has already taken two steps in suspending its commitments the aim of prompting Europe to stand up to Washington’s pressure and act on its contractual promises.

Elsewhere in his comments, Rouhani blamed hawks inside the US administration, Israel and certain reactionary leaders for rising Tehran-Washington tensions, saying the three groups do not favor “fair and correct” ties between the two sides.

“Whenever we want to move forward, they disrupt [the process] at some point,” he added.

Rouhani praised Iran’s prudence and strategic patience against US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, which he said took place “without any reason.”

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Deal Rouhani Europe

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Bangladesh Orders Shutting down Mobile Phone Services to Rohingya refugees
Over 100 Killed after Saudi Jets Hit A Prison in Yemens Dhamar
Kashmiris Continue Protests despite Indian Governments Crackdown
Hong Kong March Turns Violent
Bangladesh Orders Shutting down Mobile Phone Services to Rohingya refugees

Bangladesh Orders Shutting down Mobile Phone Services to Rohingya refugees

Lebanese Hezbollah Releases Footage of Retaliatory Attack on An Israeli Military Vehicle
Israeli Forces Evacuate Casualties after Hezbollah Attack Despite Netanyahus Claims of No Injury
People in Southern Lebanon Celebrate Hezbollahs Response to Israeli Regimes Aggression
French Yellow Vests Protesters Return to Streets for 42nd Week