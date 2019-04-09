As Saudi, UAE Proxies Trade Blows in Southern Yemen, Yemeni Civilians Pay Price

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 4 September 2019

Editor's Choice

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

News

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker

Iran Frees 7 Crew Members of Seized British Oil tanker

Iran has released seven of the 23 crew members of a British oil tanker detained last month in the Persian Gulf for violating international maritime law.

Agreement with Europe on Nuclear Deal Unlikely: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and Europe are unlikely to reach an agreement on ways to save a 2015 multilateral nuclear accord, and that Tehran will go ahead with its plan to announce the third step in scaling back its commitments under the accord, Press TV reported.

British PM Defeated as MPs Take Control British lawmakers on Tuesday defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first stage of their bid to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement. The epic showdown pushed Britain to the verge of a new election.

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator Amnesty International has called on The West-backed Bahraini regime to put an end to allow former legislator Osama Jaber Muhana al-Tamimi, to travel abroad for medical treatment after he suffered a stroke in detention.

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama A 14-year-old boy has shot dead five members of his family –including his 6-month-old brother– at their home in the US state of Alabama, Police said on Tuesday.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport Yemeni forces fired missiles at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Najran to retaliate military strikes by a Saudi-led coalition.

US, UK, France May Be Complicit in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen: UN The United Nations said on Tuesday the US, Britain, and France may be complicit in war crimes committed by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

At Least 5 Killed after Hurricane Dorian Stalled Over Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Hurricane hovered over the northwestern Bahamas on Monday, killing at least five people and inundating homes with floodwater, forcing many into a makeshift shelter and leaving an entire island without power ahead of its expected advance on the US coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated.

China Files Complaint against US with WTO amid Trade War China has lodged a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organization (WTO), over the latest U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in an escalating trade war between the two world powers.

UN Rapporteur Slams Nigeria’s Use of Lethal Force on Muslims Agnes Callamard , UN rapporteur, condemned on Monday Nigerian Government’s application of deadly violence against the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

London Mayor Pans Trump over Golfing as Hurricane Dorian Threatens US London Mayor Sadiq Khan has renewed his ongoing feud with US President on Sunday, lashing out at Donald Trump over golfing amid Hurricane Dorian.

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, warned on Monday that any future attacks on Lebanon by Israel will put all the regime’s forces at risk.

China Aims to Rev up Shale Gas Drive, Wean Itself off Imports Amid US Trade Row China aims to slash its growing dependence on gas imports by boosting domestic projects like shale fields as the security of its energy supply comes under the spotlight amid a festering trade war with the United States.

British PM Threatens Brexit Rebels with Party Expulsion British Premier Boris Johnson vowed to fire legislators from his Conservative Party if the rebel MPs vote to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union

Iran’s 3rd Round of Nuclear Response to JCPOA Violations to Be More Decisive Iran has vowed that if European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal fail to meet their commitments under the agreement, the Islamic Republic will further, and this time more decisively, reduce its nuclear obligations.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Retaliates Israeli Regime’s Aggression Lebanese Hezbollah, in a retaliatory operation, attacked on Sunday an Israeli personnel carrier traveling near the illegal settlement of Avivim, as the resistance movement’s chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah promised last week.

China, US Trade War Escalates China-US trade war has entered new territory on Sunday after the world’s two largest economies began imposing additional tariffs on each other’s goods.

Five Killed, 21 Injured in Mass Shooting in West Texas, US At least 5 people, including a gunman, were killed and 21 others were injured in a mass shooting in US’s West Texas on Saturday.

Iran Unveils High-Speed Tracking, Long-Haul Strike Drones Iranian army has unveiled a drone in two different versions, for swift tracking and identification and for precision strikes on distant targets, Press TV reported

Fresh Saudi Airstrikes Kill 40, Injures 30 in Yemen’s Dhamar At least 40 Yemeni people have been killed and 30 others were injured after Saudi Arabia has carried out fresh air raids on Yemen’s western Dhamar Province.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

AI Calls on Bahraini Regime to Lift Travel Ban on Ailing Ex-Legislator

As Saudi, UAE Proxies Trade Blows in Southern Yemen, Yemeni Civilians Pay Price

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama

British PM Defeated as MPs Take Control

At Least 5 Killed after Hurricane Dorian Stalled Over Bahamas

Iran Unveils High-Speed Tracking, Long-Haul Strike Drones

Israeli Attacks in Iraq, Lebanon Disclose Tel Aviv’s Worry, Weakness: Expert

Is AKP, Erdogan’s Power Falling Apart?

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah

Israeli Army Mocked for Using Mannequins Fearing Hezbollah Retaliation

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

US ‘Violent’ Unilateralism Destroys Global Order: Iran’s FM

Five Killed, 21 Injured in Mass Shooting in West Texas, US

Have UK Queen, PM Declared War on Democracy?

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden

London Mayor Pans Trump over Golfing as Hurricane Dorian Threatens US

US Return to Nuclear Deal, Ending Economic Terrorism US Ticket for Talks Iran: FM

As Saudi, UAE Proxies Trade Blows in Southern Yemen, Yemeni Civilians Pay Price

Syrian Army Liberates More Towns from Terrorists in Idlib

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’

China Infuriated as US Administration Backs Sale of F-16 Fighters to Taiwan

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope

Team Trump Launches New Round towards “Deal of the Century”

Sudan’s Agreement Opposition’s Big Gamble

Saudi, UAE Proxies Clash in Southern Yemen, as UAE Plots Partition

Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp

At Least 43 Killed after Drone Strike in Southern Libya

Iran Urges Bahrain to Stop Facilitating Enemy Plots in Region

US Can Win Afghan War in A Week with Killing 10 Million: Trump Claims

Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador over Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’

Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

As Saudi, UAE Proxies Trade Blows in Southern Yemen, Yemeni Civilians Pay Price

Wednesday 4 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
As Saudi, UAE Proxies Trade Blows in Southern Yemen, Yemeni Civilians Pay Price
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

In a complicated turn of events, the battle in southern Yemen between opposing factions of the Saudi-led Coalition has sparked a new tragedy, affecting civilians who were already suffering under the four years of war that the Coalition has waged on their country — a war that has killed thousands of their loved ones and led to famine and the spread of disease, and set their country’s already-faltering development back decades.

"The only option for staying safe was to flee,” Jameel, a father of three, told MintPress, as his family, including young children, looked on with fear. MintPress caught up with Jameel and his family as they fled along the rugged al-Rahedah road after being forced to evacuate their home in the Kreter region of Aden on Sunday. “We found no shelter except for the mountains. So we will scatter into the empty places between the rocks.” Jameel’s car was one of the dozens laden with escapees – mostly children and women – on the highway linking the Taiz and Aden governorates.

Thousands of families in Aden, Abyan and Shabwa evacuated their homes to al-Turbah districts in Taiz, al-Mahrah, Sana`a and Marib provinces to escape the mutual ethnic-cleansing campaigns being waged by forces loyal to Saudi-backed former Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the United Arab Emirates-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC). The campaigns come amid an already acute shortage of food, clean drinking water, and medicine.

Ahmed Salem, an internally displaced Yemeni citizen (IDP), told MintPress that his home was raided and he was severely beaten in front of his four children before being given a chance to flee the city. His was one of 6,978 cases of grave human rights violations committed by pro -UAE forces against civilians in the southern Yemeni provinces of Aden, Abyan and Shabwah during the month of August, according to the Yemeni American Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights, an independent human-rights group.

That figure was confirmed by the Amsterdam-based human-rights group Rights Radar, which said in a statement that pro-UAE forces had carried out a campaign of mass arrests and attacks on civilians:

Field monitors of Rights Radar said that Aden has witnessed a campaign of mass arrests and home attacks committed by the militants of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council against the local residents for political reasons since August 10".

However, a number of IDPs were not as lucky as Ahmed Salem and were killed while fleeing, while other families were trapped in their homes by fighting, unable to secure food and without medical aid and clean water. “It’s total chaos here. There was fighting in the city all day yesterday. Things appear to have calmed down a bit this morning, but we expect the hostilities to resume at any point,” Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Programme Manager Caroline Seguin said in a statement. Fighting has since resumed since Seguin’s statement was made. In fact, in just one day, 51 people were killed, 10 of them already dead by the time they reached the hospital, according to MSF.

 

Saudi, UAE proxies take turns killing Yemeni civilians

According to witness testimony given to MintPress, after Saudi-backed militants pulled out of Aden, forces from the STC began to raid homes, hotels, businesses and popular neighborhoods, and arrested scores of pro-Hadi activists, politicians and clerics belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood Movement, accusing them of terrorism. Dozens were killed, dragged onto the streets in scenes reminiscent of those during ISIS takeovers of cities in Syria and Iraq.

In early August, pro-UAE troops managed to capture Aden, Abyan and Shabwah from pro-Saudi forces, but those same Saudi-backed forces were able to reclaim the three provinces is a series of violent clashes on August 28 that left 200 people dead. The UAE-backed STC immediately rebounded the next day, supported by UAE warplanes, fully recapturing Aden. Amidst the tit-for-tat, pro-Saudi forces reportedly killed off dozens of pro-UAE civilians and deported others from the city, according to independent southern activists who spoke to MintPress.

Attacks on civilians have also extended to detainees, hospital patients, travelers and hotel guests. Pro-Saudi detainees and wounded persons in hospitals were executed when “a group belonging to the Security Belt forces stormed homes belonging to the Hadi government in Dar Saad, Kreter districts, and Zenjebar and killed many pro-Saudi [people],” according to witnesses who spoke to MintPress.

Tensions between pro-Saudi forces and pro-UAE forces came to a head when both sides began launching attacks against the other last month. On Thursday, UAE warplanes pounded positions of Saudi mercenaries in the Alam area at the eastern entrance of Aden, killing and injuring more than 300 fighters and forcing Islah and other militias from the Abyan and Hadi tribes, who had entered the port city a day earlier, to withdraw.

Exiled former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi slammed the UAE’s attacks against “his forces.” His office said in a statement on Thursday:

We were shocked by the UAE’s air raids against citizens and members of our national army amid populated neighborhoods across the temporary capital Aden, which led forces to withdraw from the Aden province".

The UAE has labeled pro-Hadi groups as terrorist militias, saying that the precise and direct airstrikes that hit Saudi mercenaries were carried out in “self-defense after attacks by armed groups affiliated with terrorist organizations".

The recent clashes are not the first time the two sides have engaged in deadly fighting. Three days of battles in January killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds in Aden. According to Yemenis in Aden, the victims of the fighting are always Yemeni, not citizens or soldiers from Saudi Arabia or the UAE, and are part of a larger Saudi-UAE strategy to keep Yemen divided.

The attack in the Alam area was not the only escalation against pro-Hadi forces from the Islah Party. On Sunday, the UAE carried out seven airstrikes on a jail in Dhamar where prisoners of war were being held, killing more than 80 and wounding 100 others who were supposed to be part of a local prisoner swap, according to the head of Yemen’s National Committee for Prisoners Affairs (ICRC) Abdul Qader al-Mortada. Al-Mortada said that the “ICRC visited the location several times” and that “the detention facility is known to Coalition [forces] as a place for captured [Muslim] Brotherhood fighters fighting alongside the Coalition".

Saudi Arabia reportedly used a double-tap airstrike in the attack, significantly increasing the number of civilian casualties, as rescuers who rushed to help the victims of the first airstrike were again targeted by a subsequent Saudi strike. The deadly tactic has been used by the Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen in attacks on a funeral hall, markets, a restaurant, a mosque and residential areas.

For its part, the Coalition claimed in a statement on Sunday that its aerial assault on Dhamar had targeted a military site belonging to the Houthis — saying, “Houthi fighters had stored drones and air defense systems at the site” — yet there was no evidence of weapons recovered from the site of the attack.

Saudi airstrikes also killed more than 100 pro-Saudi prisoners of war in the Kitaff district, north of Sadaa, including 20 Saudi troops in three airstrikes on Saturday.

 

The Coalition opens a new social media battlefront

Pro-Saudi social media users launched an unprecedented attack on the UAE government following the recent hostilities, urging Saudi Arabia to expel the Emiratis from the Coalition.  Activists said it was necessary to break up the partnership with the UAE and refrain from remaining silent on its abuses against the “legitimacy of Hadi,” on whose behalf the Coalition launched its war on Yemen. Under an Arabic hashtag translated as “the expulsion of the UAE is a national demand,” mostly Saudi users slammed the UAE as traitors, demanding action against the UAE.

Any new attacks by the UAE against Saudi-backed forces in Yemen threatens to drive a wedge between the Coalition partners, as both countries share the strategic objective of keeping Yemen feeble in order to implement their own, often divergent, visions of post-war Yemen.

Yemenis who once fought alongside Saudi Arabia and the UAE are now saying what the Houthis have repeated since the war on Yemen began four years ago — that Saudi Arabia and the UAE did not go to Yemen to liberate it, but to occupy its islands and ports and to steal its fortunes; that the Coalition has not treated its allies as partners, but as followers; that it did not support legitimacy but instead supported separatists. It did not guarantee the unity of Yemen but divided it. It has not reinforced security but rather chaos.

Indeed, the latest fighting could spark a civil war, turning southern Yemen into a new battlefield, which will inevitably worsen the humanitarian situation in the country, where civilians throughout Yemen are already suffering from a lack of basic services, worsening economic crisis, and a collapsed healthcare and education system. Certainly, the displaced are the first to suffer in this situation.

For their part, the Houthis commented on the new developments by saying, “These events prove the strategic mistake other Yemeni groups have committed when they called for foreign Saudi and UAE intervention in Yemen.”

The rift, which continues to widen, between Coalition partners and their former allies has served the Houthis, the main force resisting the Coalition since it began its war on Yemen in 2015.  The group has seen an unprecedented rise in its popularity amid large withdrawals of former pro- Saudi and -Hadi troops from battlefields in Yemen, especially those near the border.

Today, the situation in Yemen’s south remains extremely fluid, and both sides say they are now in control of different areas. But what is certain is that a new front has opened in Yemen, forcing thousands of families to open new chapters in the tragic stories of Yemen’s displacement and suffering.

"Was it necessary to reach this conclusion so that we [could] know the alien does not liberate our land but invade it?” a mother who fled the clashes in the Dar Sa’d district asked. Until recently, she used to raise images of Saudi King Salman at every pro-Coalition demonstration.

 

Source: MintPress News

By: Ahmed AbdulKareem

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Saudi Crimes UAE Houthis

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Bangladesh Orders Shutting down Mobile Phone Services to Rohingya refugees
Over 100 Killed after Saudi Jets Hit A Prison in Yemens Dhamar
Kashmiris Continue Protests despite Indian Governments Crackdown
Hong Kong March Turns Violent
Bangladesh Orders Shutting down Mobile Phone Services to Rohingya refugees

Bangladesh Orders Shutting down Mobile Phone Services to Rohingya refugees

Lebanese Hezbollah Releases Footage of Retaliatory Attack on An Israeli Military Vehicle
Israeli Forces Evacuate Casualties after Hezbollah Attack Despite Netanyahus Claims of No Injury
People in Southern Lebanon Celebrate Hezbollahs Response to Israeli Regimes Aggression
French Yellow Vests Protesters Return to Streets for 42nd Week