Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack against Saudi Airport

Alwaght- Yemeni forces fired missiles at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Najran to retaliate military strikes by a Saudi-led coalition.

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a brief statement that the Yemeni forces fired a number of Badr-1 ballistic missiles at military targets in the Najran Regional Airport on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

He added that the attack halted air traffic at the airport.

The attacks came in response to the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen, the spokesman said, noting that Riyadh had carried out 52 airstrikes over the past hours.

He added that the Yemeni forces had taken all necessary measures to avoid civilian casualties.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing a former regime back to power.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000 over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.