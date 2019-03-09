London Mayor Pans Trump over Golfing as Hurricane Dorian Threatens US

Alwaght- London Mayor Sadiq Khan has renewed his ongoing feud with US President on Sunday, lashing out at Donald Trump over golfing amid Hurricane Dorian.

Khan made the comments in an interview with Politico, asserting that remaining silent towards Trump’s attitude amounts to “disservice to Londoners.”

“He’s clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course,” Khan said, further censuring Trump’s support for white nationalism.

“These people have been inspired by mainstream politicians who subscribe to their point of view,” said the mayor, describing the US president as a “guy who amplifies racist tweets; amplifies the tweets of fascists; says things that are deeply objectionable.”

“If I don’t stand up and call that out I think I’m doing a disservice to Londoners who chose me as their mayor.”

Trump pulled out of a two-day visit to Poland to commemorate the anniversary of the beginning of World War II this weekend to deal with Hurricane Dorian, which reached Category 5 strength on Sunday but has since been downgraded to a Category 4. The president traveled by helicopter from Camp David to his private Virginia golf club for several hours on Saturday, according to AP. Trump reportedly returned to Camp David later that day, where experts briefed him on the hurricane.

Trump has declared a state of emergency for the US state of Georgia as Hurricane Dorian was on its course towards Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina after battering Bahamas.

At least five people have died so far in Bahamas, according to Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, who called the hurricane "unprecedented and extensive."

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” he said as cited by the Associated Press.