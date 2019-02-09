British PM Threatens Brexit Rebels with Party Expulsion

Alwaght - British Premier Boris Johnson vowed to fire legislators from his Conservative Party if the rebel MPs vote to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union.

Some lawmakers from Conservative Party seek to cooperate with opposition parties to take control of parliament and tie the government’s hands with legislation that would block a no-deal exit from the EU which they say would be ruinous to the economy, Reuters reported.

With just over 24 hours until parliament returns on Tuesday from its summer break, Johnson’s enforcers warned rebels that if they voted against the government they would be giving control of parliament to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“If they fail to vote with the government on Tuesday they will be destroying the government’s negotiating position and handing control of parliament to Jeremy Corbyn,” said a source in the whips office, which is responsible for party discipline.

“Any Conservative MP (member of parliament) who does this will have the whip withdrawn and will not stand as Conservative candidates in an election,” the source said.

More than three years since the United Kingdom voted 52-48% in a referendum to leave the European Union, it is still unclear on what terms, or indeed whether, Brexit will take place.

Corbyn, Labour’s veteran socialist leader, will say on Monday he is ready to do everything possible to stop a no-deal Brexit, describing it as a final attempt to pull “our country back from the brink”.