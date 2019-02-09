Lebanon’s Hezbollah Retaliates Israeli Regime’s Aggression

Alwaght- Lebanese Hezbollah, in a retaliatory operation, attacked on Sunday an Israeli personnel carrier traveling near the illegal settlement of Avivim, as the resistance movement’s chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah promised last week.

The statement by the resistance movement confirmed the killing and wounding of a number of soldiers.

The strike by the Lebanese resistance movement is the first of its kind against Israel since the 2006 war.

Israel reacted by shelling fields and farms near the Lebanese villages of Maroun al-Ras, Yaroun and Aitaroun before announcing halting military activities.

The attack by Hezbollah was in response to an Israeli strike south of the Syrian capital Damascus that killed two of the resistance members. Right now Israeli settlers are anxiously waiting for another Hezbollah promise of reprisal following an Israeli drone attack against the Lebanese capital Beirut on the 25th of August.

With Israel announcing the cessation of exchange of fire, it seems they are not willing to escalate tensions any further despite their earlier warnings of a devastating war. Hezbollah’s response to the Israeli aggression appears to have been a timely and calculated one.