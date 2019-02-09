What’s Driving New Saudi Shakeup?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides' compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

China, US Trade War Escalates

China, US Trade War Escalates

China-US trade war has entered new territory on Sunday after the world’s two largest economies began imposing additional tariffs on each other’s goods.

Five Killed, 21 Injured in Mass Shooting in West Texas, US At least 5 people, including a gunman, were killed and 21 others were injured in a mass shooting in US’s West Texas on Saturday.

Iran Unveils High-Speed Tracking, Long-Haul Strike Drones Iranian army has unveiled a drone in two different versions, for swift tracking and identification and for precision strikes on distant targets, Press TV reported

Fresh Saudi Airstrikes Kill 40, Injures 30 in Yemen’s Dhamar At least 40 Yemeni people have been killed and 30 others were injured after Saudi Arabia has carried out fresh air raids on Yemen’s western Dhamar Province.

India Excludes Some 2 Million People from Assam Citizen List Nearly two million people have been left off a list of citizens in India’s northeastern Assam state, raising fears they could be rendered stateless.

Taliban Launches Massive Attack on Kunduz amid ’Peace Talks’ with US Taliban militants have reportedly launched a major assault on one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, Kunduz, as ‘peace talks’ between the terrorist group and US officials appear close to reaching a deal.

Bolton Sidelined from Trump Admin’s Afghan Policy Decisions: Media John Bolton, White House National Security Adviser, reportedly has been "sidelined" by the US administration on Afghanistan Policy after his opposition to ongoing US-Taliban negotiations has irritated President Donald Trump, US media reported.

US ‘Violent’ Unilateralism Destroys Global Order: Iran’s FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that the “violent unilateralism” relentlessly pursued by the US has posed a serious threat to the international system and other countries.

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports Secretary-General of Iraq’s Harakat al-Nujaba, Akram al-Kaabi, said on Thursday senior Israeli forces are getting into Iraq on fake US passports

MP Suggests Monarchy Could Be Abolished after She Approves Parliament’s Prorogation Britons from all walks of life, including from Labour MP, Kate Osamor, expressed their anger against the country’s Queen following her approval of Boris Johnson’s request to prorogue Parliament.

Israeli Army Mocked for Using Mannequins Fearing Hezbollah Retaliation Israeli regime’s army is being mocked for positioning mannequins of soldiers in jeeps along the occupied territories’ border with Lebanon, as it prepares itself for a retaliatory attack by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Syrian Army Liberates More Towns from Terrorists in Idlib Syrian forces have managed to push deeper into the last stronghold of terrorists and foreign-backed militants in the northwestern Idlib province

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden Warplanes of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have launched airstrikes against positions of Saudi-backed militants in support of allied separatists in Aden, signaling a deepening rift in the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen,

US Return to Nuclear Deal, Ending Economic Terrorism US Ticket for Talks Iran: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday the US must return to a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement and end its economic terrorism against the Islamic Republic as a prerequisite for negotiations.

Taliban Kill 14 Pro-Government Afghan Militias in Herat At least 14 Afghan militias were killed and several people wounded after Taliban militants attacked their positions in the country’s western province of Herat, government officials say.

Malaysia’ Ex-Premier’s Corruption Trial Begins Malaysia’s ex-prime minister Najib Razak’s long-awaited corruption trial kicked off on Wednesday with the prosecution saying that he had abused his powers to enrich himself.

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report China has denied a US navy warship entry to its port city of Qingdao, in the second such move this month, which comes amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington.

South Korea Summons Japan’s Envoy over Trade Tensions South Korea summoned Japan’s ambassador on Wednesday to protest Tokyo’s decision to remove Seoul’s fast-track export status, which took effect amid a deepening political and economic feud, Reuters reported.

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper The US is planning to initiate direct talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in a bid to end Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab state, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi warned on Tuesday Iraq’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond firmly to any act of aggression launched either from outside or inside Iraq.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What’s Driving New Saudi Shakeup?

What’s Driving New Saudi Shakeup?
Alwaght- On Saturday, the Saudi Crown Prince in separate decrees dismissed senior officials and introduced new figures to the posts. Significant posts like Anti-corruption Committee and the Supervisory Committee saw the change of their chiefs. The timing for these changes and introducing new figures, many agree, have goals with home, regional, and international aspects. 

New changes 

According to the royal decree, Bandar bin Ibrahim al-Khorayef was appointed a new minister of industry and Mineral Resources. One of the key posts is the Royal Court. Fahad bin Mohammed al-Isa, who was the chief of defense minister’s office, was picked for the Royal Court, replacing Khalid bin Abdulrahman al-Sa’a. 

The Royal Court was founded in 1924 and since then has played as the executive wing of the monarchy and a link between the king and the state organizations. It is an affiliation of the circle of the royal advisors in such cases as home policy, religion, international affairs, national security, and royal ceremonies. This royal post is significant to a degree that bin Salman for a while served as head of it. Its new chief received a medal of honor from Yemen for his leading of the Saudi-Yemeni border demarcation talks in 2001. 

In another post change, Awwad bin Saleh al-Awwad was appointed as the head of the Human Rights Commission. He formerly served as the minister of information and royal advisor. He also has a record for television and cultural production for the kingdom in Germany. Oghala bin Ali al-Oghala was appointed as the deputy head of the Royal Court. 

The new decree brought structural changes to the supervisory and economic posts. The Riyadh Development Authority was renamed to Royal Commission for the City of Riyadh. The Supervisory Committee was renamed to General Audit Authority. The ministry of energy, industry, and mineral resources was dissolved giving place to two new ministries: Ministry of energy and ministry of industry and mineral resources. The decree also founded National Center for Artificial Intelligence as well as the National Library of Data Management, both of which are linked organizationally. 

What’s behind new shakeup? 

A couple of goals are driving new shakeup. As the anniversary of killing of the prominent Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul draws closer, which brought to the Arab kingdom the largest political crisis since 9/11 attacks, Riyadh predicts eruption of fresh international anger against the crown prince who was not dismissed from his position for the crime despite wide range of international pressure accusing him of directly ordering the journalist assassination. Appointment of such figure as bin Awwad with a record of cultural work abroad as the head of the national human rights body comes to embellish the Saudi image internationally and promote propaganda serving bin Salman’s agenda. Bin Salman worked hard to alleviate the pressures and restrictions including limitations on arms sales by Europe and the US that come in protest to the killing of his critic on October 2, 2018, in Turkey by a hit squad sent by the prince. 

Last week, there were rumors about the death of Saud al-Qahtani, the former royal advisor. Mujtahid, a Saudi royal court whistleblower active on Twitter, posted that the rumor of Qahtani’s death was suggested by him because Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, called for his trial for his alleged support to the murder of Khashoggi. Qahtani is leading a media group with the mission to burnish the Saudi political face globally. 

One of the key posts that found significance since the rise of bin Salman to power is the Anti-Corruption Committee. In the new decree, Khalid bin Abdul Muhsen al-Muheisen was dismissed as the chief of the committee and Mazen bin Ibrahim al-Kahmous was appointed as the new head. After last year’s massive purge of the princes who could gain power or even arrange a coup, Prince Mohammed is still worried about median executive officials with links to the opponent royals who carry the potentials to organize a power grab. The Anti-Corruption Committee days before the new decree had promised that after major corrupts the time will come for median ones in state positions. 

From an economic aspect, Saudi Arabia is in a tough economic race with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Bin Salman unveiled the Saudi Vision 2030 in 2016 intending to reduce the reliance on the oil incomes and diversify the economy. Despite the efforts to rejuvenate the economy, the World Monetary Fund predicted that the Saudi growth drops to 1.9 by the end of 2019. The only promise for the Saudi economy in next year is oil prices increase. By separating the ministry of energy and industry, the administration tries to focus on oil by-products exports to push up the growth to 3 percent in the short run. 

On the other hand, in the long run, it wants to separate the industry from the oil sector. Over the past few years, the Arab monarchy failed to make remarkable success in industry and mining. Khalid al-Faleh, the former minister of energy, pushed for the promotion of mining over the past years. Nearly half of the economic power was entrusted to him but he did not leave a record of success for bin Salman in the sale of 5 percent of shares of national oil giant Aramco. Aramco IPO listing was part of the Vision 2030. The plan turned into a dispute between Prince Mohammed and King Salman who interfered to cancel the listing. 

Part of al-Khorayf’s activities has been in the private sector. He was also the chairman of Aramco. The de facto ruler hopes to push forward Aramco IPO listing with the help of al-Khorayf. 

A large part of the changes comes to ease Prince Mohammed’s concerns. Later last year, he managed to appoint a confidante to him the head of Royal Guard. Now he has picked al-Isa, a figure close to him in the defense ministry, as the head of the Royal Court. Despite the efforts to put on show a positive image of him and the sham reforms, bin Salman cannot conceal from the international organizations and home opposition the repression of the political and rights activists as part of his struggle to tighten the grip on the power. 

 

