  Saturday 31 August 2019

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides' compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Taliban Launches Massive Attack on Kunduz amid ’Peace Talks’ with US

Taliban Launches Massive Attack on Kunduz amid ’Peace Talks’ with US

Taliban militants have reportedly launched a major assault on one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, Kunduz, as ‘peace talks’ between the terrorist group and US officials appear close to reaching a deal.

Bolton Sidelined from Trump Admin’s Afghan Policy Decisions: Media John Bolton, White House National Security Adviser, reportedly has been "sidelined" by the US administration on Afghanistan Policy after his opposition to ongoing US-Taliban negotiations has irritated President Donald Trump, US media reported.

US ‘Violent’ Unilateralism Destroys Global Order: Iran’s FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that the “violent unilateralism” relentlessly pursued by the US has posed a serious threat to the international system and other countries.

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports Secretary-General of Iraq’s Harakat al-Nujaba, Akram al-Kaabi, said on Thursday senior Israeli forces are getting into Iraq on fake US passports

MP Suggests Monarchy Could Be Abolished after She Approves Parliament’s Prorogation Britons from all walks of life, including from Labour MP, Kate Osamor, expressed their anger against the country’s Queen following her approval of Boris Johnson’s request to prorogue Parliament.

Israeli Army Mocked for Using Mannequins Fearing Hezbollah Retaliation Israeli regime’s army is being mocked for positioning mannequins of soldiers in jeeps along the occupied territories’ border with Lebanon, as it prepares itself for a retaliatory attack by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Syrian Army Liberates More Towns from Terrorists in Idlib Syrian forces have managed to push deeper into the last stronghold of terrorists and foreign-backed militants in the northwestern Idlib province

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden Warplanes of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have launched airstrikes against positions of Saudi-backed militants in support of allied separatists in Aden, signaling a deepening rift in the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen,

US Return to Nuclear Deal, Ending Economic Terrorism US Ticket for Talks Iran: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday the US must return to a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement and end its economic terrorism against the Islamic Republic as a prerequisite for negotiations.

Taliban Kill 14 Pro-Government Afghan Militias in Herat At least 14 Afghan militias were killed and several people wounded after Taliban militants attacked their positions in the country’s western province of Herat, government officials say.

Malaysia’ Ex-Premier’s Corruption Trial Begins Malaysia’s ex-prime minister Najib Razak’s long-awaited corruption trial kicked off on Wednesday with the prosecution saying that he had abused his powers to enrich himself.

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report China has denied a US navy warship entry to its port city of Qingdao, in the second such move this month, which comes amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington.

South Korea Summons Japan’s Envoy over Trade Tensions South Korea summoned Japan’s ambassador on Wednesday to protest Tokyo’s decision to remove Seoul’s fast-track export status, which took effect amid a deepening political and economic feud, Reuters reported.

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper The US is planning to initiate direct talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in a bid to end Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab state, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi warned on Tuesday Iraq’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond firmly to any act of aggression launched either from outside or inside Iraq.

No Talks with US Unless Bans Lifted, Iran Rights Respected: President Rouhani Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the US should lift all its “cruel” and “unlawful” sanctions against Iran and begin respecting the nation’s rights as a “first step” towards dialog, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will not engage in any negotiations for the mere sake of photo opportunities, Press TV reported.

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament Five Turkish generals reportedly have resigned after being tasked with operations along the southern border and in Syria’s Idlib, handing the army another headache as it grapples with a tense situation in the Syrian province.

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF Iraqi leaders condemned on Monday air strikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), that the Arab country’s officials blame on the Israeli regime.

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron Iran reportedly has rejected French President’s proposal to include the Islamic Republic’s missile program into new negotiations.

Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces reportedly have attacked a military target in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Monday a day after the Yemeni forces fired ballistic missiles at an airport.

alwaght.com
Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Saturday 31 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iraq’s entry to the post-ISIS period has seriously transformed the course of the political developments in the country. Meanwhile, the relations between Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the central government have undergone an even more serious transformation, pushing the political analysts to note that just unlike pre-2014 Iraq, the Kurds now cannot flex their muscles to Baghdad in any negotiations to settle the existing disputes.

Over the past few months, the Iraq cabinet under Adel Abdul Mahdi and the Kurdish cabinet under Masrour Barzani intensified the efforts to settle the problems still disturbing their bilateral ties. There are news reports that they could reach the grand agreement within the next 45 days. Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the KRG, during a visit to Washington on Tuesday, raised the issue with the American officials who reportedly voiced the White House support to such an agreement. 

The fact is that the Kurds’ issues with the central government are not limited to the present conditions. Rather, they have their roots in post-2003 Iraq. Since then, a set of cases remained unsettled with Baghdad. 

Roots of division and tensions between Baghdad and Erbil 

In the years following 2003, the year the US invaded Iraq and toppled Saddam Hussein, and particularly after approval of the constitution in 2005, the two sides failed to reach agreement on a set of issues. Now with the joint will showed by Abdul Mahdi and Barzani, the two sides seek to solve their problems. Here are some of them: 

Article 140 of the constitution, known as the article on the disputed regions: Certainly, one of the main sources of dispute between Baghdad and Erbil since the new constitution was approved has been the disputed regions. The disputed regions, referred to by article 140, cover parts of Mosul and Salaheddin, and Diyala, as well as the whole of Kirkuk. The regions together account for 14 percent of the total Iraqi territories. The Kurds in the north lay claim on them and assert that they underwent demographic changes under an organized “Arabization” campaign. So, their rule has to be determined under a referendum according to the constitution. The Kurdish leaders, lost Kirkuk to the Iraqi forces on October 17, 2017, following the independence referendum, now seek to persuade Baghdad officials to allow the Kurdish Peshmerga forces to re-deploy in Kirkuk and agree to article 140 adoption. 

Natural resources and oil exports: Another sticking point between Erbil and Baghdad is the oil exports. Over the past decade, the Kurds struggled to sell their oil independent from Baghdad. But the central government pressed for northern oil exports by the State Organization for Marketing of the Oil (SOMO). So far, the Kurds have rejected to concede to all of their oil resources going under Baghdad control. In the fresh talks, it seems that this issue will get part of their focus. 

Security and budget matters: Another blockade to a settlement to the Erbil-Baghdad disputes is the budget and security issues. The central government, under former PM Nouri al-Maliki, in 2013 cut off the payments to the state employees in the Kurdish region. This continued until Abdul Mahdi took the office in early October last year. The Kurdish leaders are asking Baghdad to hand them over the KRG annual budget share, which is 17 percent of the national budget and has been delivered to them since 2005. But Baghdad offers them about 12 percent. The two sides are expected to seek agreement in security and budget sectors as they show new approach to dialogue.  

Prospects for a big agreement 

Although at present the bilateral talks are pursued more seriously than any other time, the reality is that just unlike the past the Kurdish government has gotten limited instruments to foist its demands on Baghdad. The Kurds now are not in control of the oil-rich Kirkuk, not backed as in the past diplomatically and economically by neighboring Turkey, lack the unity inside their own politics as the two leading parties Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are in a constant power struggle, and their figures and representatives in Baghdad have seen clout shrinkage over the past two years. 

Aware of its big weaknesses in the face of Baghdad, Erbil now turns head to Washington to press the central government for concessions and a showdown agreement. However, what looks certain is the fact that the Kurds lack the power to impose their word on Baghdad. It seems that only if they suspend part of their big demands, there will be a chance of a dispute-ending agreement.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iraq . Kurdistan Dispute Kirkuk Abdul Mahdi

