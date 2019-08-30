Is AKP, Erdogan’s Power Falling Apart?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 31 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

News

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

Secretary-General of Iraq’s Harakat al-Nujaba, Akram al-Kaabi, said on Thursday senior Israeli forces are getting into Iraq on fake US passports

MP Suggests Monarchy Could Be Abolished after She Approves Parliament’s Prorogation Britons from all walks of life, including from Labour MP, Kate Osamor, expressed their anger against the country’s Queen following her approval of Boris Johnson’s request to prorogue Parliament.

Israeli Army Mocked for Using Mannequins Fearing Hezbollah Retaliation Israeli regime’s army is being mocked for positioning mannequins of soldiers in jeeps along the occupied territories’ border with Lebanon, as it prepares itself for a retaliatory attack by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Syrian Army Liberates More Towns from Terrorists in Idlib Syrian forces have managed to push deeper into the last stronghold of terrorists and foreign-backed militants in the northwestern Idlib province

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden Warplanes of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have launched airstrikes against positions of Saudi-backed militants in support of allied separatists in Aden, signaling a deepening rift in the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen,

US Return to Nuclear Deal, Ending Economic Terrorism US Ticket for Talks Iran: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday the US must return to a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement and end its economic terrorism against the Islamic Republic as a prerequisite for negotiations.

Taliban Kill 14 Pro-Government Afghan Militias in Herat At least 14 Afghan militias were killed and several people wounded after Taliban militants attacked their positions in the country’s western province of Herat, government officials say.

Malaysia’ Ex-Premier’s Corruption Trial Begins Malaysia’s ex-prime minister Najib Razak’s long-awaited corruption trial kicked off on Wednesday with the prosecution saying that he had abused his powers to enrich himself.

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report China has denied a US navy warship entry to its port city of Qingdao, in the second such move this month, which comes amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington.

South Korea Summons Japan’s Envoy over Trade Tensions South Korea summoned Japan’s ambassador on Wednesday to protest Tokyo’s decision to remove Seoul’s fast-track export status, which took effect amid a deepening political and economic feud, Reuters reported.

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper The US is planning to initiate direct talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in a bid to end Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab state, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi warned on Tuesday Iraq’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond firmly to any act of aggression launched either from outside or inside Iraq.

No Talks with US Unless Bans Lifted, Iran Rights Respected: President Rouhani Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the US should lift all its “cruel” and “unlawful” sanctions against Iran and begin respecting the nation’s rights as a “first step” towards dialog, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will not engage in any negotiations for the mere sake of photo opportunities, Press TV reported.

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament Five Turkish generals reportedly have resigned after being tasked with operations along the southern border and in Syria’s Idlib, handing the army another headache as it grapples with a tense situation in the Syrian province.

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF Iraqi leaders condemned on Monday air strikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), that the Arab country’s officials blame on the Israeli regime.

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron Iran reportedly has rejected French President’s proposal to include the Islamic Republic’s missile program into new negotiations.

Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces reportedly have attacked a military target in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Monday a day after the Yemeni forces fired ballistic missiles at an airport.

Turkey to Receive Second Batch of Russian S-400 Tuesday Turkey will receive the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile system on Tuesday, despite warning by the US about possible sanctions

Trump Claims He Wants Good, Strong Iran, Not Regime Change US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he wanted to see a strong Iran and that he is not seeking regime change in Tehran

Iraq Popular Forces Blame Israel for Deadly Drone Attack near Syria Border Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Shaabi, blamed Israeli regime for a recent deadly drone attack that killed two popular fighters near the Syrian border.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

How Has Israeli Attack on Iraq’s PMF Backfired?

Is AKP, Erdogan’s Power Falling Apart?

What Does Make US Interested in Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah?

MP Suggests Monarchy Could Be Abolished after She Approves Parliament’s Prorogation

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

Syrian Army Liberates More Towns from Terrorists in Idlib

Israeli Army Mocked for Using Mannequins Fearing Hezbollah Retaliation

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Warns against Intruding Israeli Drones

Sudan’s Agreement Opposition’s Big Gamble

US, Israeli Collectors Buy Up What Remains of Yemen’s Ancient Heritage

Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll

North Korea Test-Fires 2 More Missiles

Japan Protests South Korean Military Drills around Disputed Island

Warship US Sent to ‘Deter’ Iran ‘Steers Clear’ of Iran: NY Times

Trump Claims He Wants Good, Strong Iran, Not Regime Change

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF

Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister

Syrian Army Liberates More Towns from Terrorists in Idlib

Khan Sheikhun Liberation: Start of Turkey’s End in Idlib

Iranian General Slams Israel’s Insane Operations as Regime’s Last Struggles

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

UK Licensed $7.6bn Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition amid Yemen Aggression

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

30 Palestinian Prisoners Join Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base

Kashmir Row Can Hit Kashmiris’ Rights, Overshadow Afghanistan Peace: Expert

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’

Sudan Agreement: Challenges Remain Standing Despite Rays of Hope

Sudan’s Agreement Opposition’s Big Gamble

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Is AKP, Erdogan’s Power Falling Apart?

Saturday 31 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Is AKP, Erdogan’s Power Falling Apart?

Related Content

Turkey Fires Central Bank Governor amid Policy Differences with Erdogan

Erdogan’s Istanbul Loss: Big Warning But Not Tragic

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Divisions inside Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is revealing more day by day, with various figures inside the party increasingly taking stances against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to the London-based Arabic-language Rai al-Yaum newspaper, Ahmet Davutoglu, the former prime minister of Turkey, during his speech at the 18th anniversary of AKP's foundation last week said that very soon all will learn that June 7 to November 1 of 2015 were the toughest and most dangerous political times of the country’s history. 

Prominent figures make revelations 

In the latest speech, Erdogan has named those separated ways from him and the party “traitors.” He accused them of trying to split the country by breaking with the party. To curb them, he threatened that he will reveal their detailed information accessible to the party at a suitable time. A couple of days later, Davutoglu attacked Erdogan telling him if “I reveal some aspects of the counter-terror fight, many will not dare to look at the people’s faces for the severity of the shame. In the name of launching the peace talks, they destroyed Turkey’s order. Between the two elections of 2015 important events took place all worthy of attention and inspection.” 

Davutoglu appears to refer to the events in the 2015 parliamentary elections that led to the defeat of the Kurdish parties including the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) that led to it losing 21 seats in the Grand National Assembly. 

Nine members of the HDP, including the leader Salahettin Demirtas, were arrested in the same year after Erdogan and his party accused them of helping terrorism in Turkey. Erdogan argued the Kurdish party was the political wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant organization labeled terrorist by Ankara. Davutoglu was one of the popular figures of the AKP and a mastermind of it in the politics and promoting the “strategic depth theory” in the region. He rose to prominence beside Erdogan as the promoter of neo-Ottomanism in the country’s politics. His popularity set off the alarm bells to Erdogan, however. Their cleavage initiated from the 2015 parliamentary election. Davutoglu argued that AKP’s failure to win an outright majority in the election was a sign the people did not favor a presidential political system. Such a notion was a red line for Erdogan. At the time, Davutoglu believed that a coalition government with other parties needed to be formed. Erdogan rejected the idea and favored forcing his rivals out of the competition setting. 

Division inside the AKP 

The AKP mixed some elements of liberalism with the pro-justice Islamic discourse which already had a Muslim Brotherhood ideology to both reintroduce the traditional Turkish identity and curb the economic challenges, poverty, and unemployment. Mixing paradoxical identities into a unified body, the AKP won the 2002 elections and turned into a party conservative in religion, pro-democracy and development at home, pro-European in foreign policy, and regionalist and pro-open market in the economy. The climactic point of the Turkish economic prosperity was between 2002 and 2010, during which the government considerably quelled inflation and unemployment. 

The current conditions in the country are reminiscent of the conditions between 1997 and 2002 in which by a peaceful coup the military forced Necmettin Erbakan, prime minister and leader of the Welfare Party, to step down. His critics argued that Arbakan was self-centered in his decisions and sought no consultations. Erdogan and Abdullah Gul, both pupils of Erbakan, later rose to fame as the leading figures of the newly-founded AKP. The AKP showed signals of decline gradually. In October 2015, Bulent Arinc and Huseyin Celik, both senior members of the party, were accused of links to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based opponent to Erdogan, and were expelled from the party. Ali Babacan, AKP’s economy czar, finally resigned from the party in July after long disputes with Erdogan. He said that his resignation was motivated by “deep divisions in principles, values, and stances” with the AKP. Yasar Yakis, first AKP foreign minister and one of its founders, withdrew his membership in the party four years ago. Shortly before, Abdulattif Sener, the former deputy PM, and Dengir Mir Mehmet Firat, both founding members of the party, quitted the party as they protested Erdogan’s policies. The defections raised the idea of the foundation of a new party. 

Ahmet Takan, an official at Yeni Ucak newspaper, in late March noted that he gained information from sources close to Gul that the AKP defectors plan a new party led by Babacan. Some sources said that another party, likely to be named Huzur Party, will be founded by Davutoglu. Although there are doubts upon the success of the new party, in the new conditions and AKP loss in municipal elections in Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir, Davutoglu will act in a way that he will be not accused of betraying the AKP nor founding a weak party. He is assessing the opposition parties and has initiated work with criticizing Erdogan in an effort to win popularity among the opposition. 

Finding new party by AKP defectors a threat to his power and leadership especially in the future elections, Erdogan in a recent address said that those who went separate ways from the ruling party failed to do much, referring to Sener who formed a new party upon quitting the AKP but shortly after collapsed and joined Republican People’s Party (CHP). Experiencing Sener’s defeat will hit Davutoglu’s credibility and popularity hard. 

In addition to the front of defectors, a rivalry within the AKP among Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law, Bilal Erdogan, his son, and Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister, has been undermining the party. The only privilege Erdogan is left with at present time is his charismatic popularity which is a legacy of the AKP’s golden times. With the recent revelations, Erdogan may lose this strong point. Such developments will put Erdogan between yielding to a coalition government in the future or strenuously fighting a complex of various figures and parties. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey AKP Diviosion Erdogan

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Floods Kill More Than 60 People in Sudan
Wildfires Rage Across The Amazon
Rohingya Muslim Refugees in Bangladesh Two Years on
French Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannon at Protesters Near G-7 Summit
Floods Kill More Than 60 People in Sudan

Floods Kill More Than 60 People in Sudan

Russian Air Force Eliminates Several Militant Sites in Syrias Idlib Province
Israeli Regime Warplanes Attack Gaza Once Again
Syrian Army Liberates Many Areas in Idlib from Terrorists
Yemeni Forces Shot down US MQ-9 Drone by Surface-to-Air Missile