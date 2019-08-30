MP Suggests Monarchy Could Be Abolished after She Approves Parliament’s Prorogation

Alwaght- Britons from all walks of life, including from Labour MP, Kate Osamor, expressed their anger against the country’s Queen following her approval of Boris Johnson’s request to prorogue Parliament.

Ms Osamor, the MP for Edmonton, tweeted that the “Queen did not save us” after her approval of the Prime Minister’s prorogue to temporarily close down the House of Commons from the second week of September until October 14.

“The Queen should look at what happened to her cousin Tino, ex King of Greece, when you enable a right wing coup! Monarchy abolished!” she added in her tweet.

The Queen approved the order on Wednesday afternoon to prorogue Parliament, no earlier than September 9 and no later than September 12, until October 14, when she will give her Speech to open a new session of Parliament.

Other opposition leaders and the public have also written in protest to the impending prorogation.

Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said he "protested in the strongest possible terms on behalf of my party" to the Queen and called for a meeting alongside other opposition members of the Privy Council.

Senior Labour MP, Yvette Cooper, also weighted in by saying Boris Johnson was "trying to use the Queen to concentrate power in his own hands"; while fellow ex-cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw said the move would "drag the monarch into an unprecedented constitutional crisis”.

A recent online petition has gained over 1.4 million signatures in favor of stopping Mr. Johnson from proroguing or dissolving Parliament.

The prorogue of parliament by Johnson and the approval by the Queen is being condemned as a "constitutional outrage" by the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

Experts say that if MPs launch a successful no-confidence vote against Boris Johnson, to challenge his proroguing of parliament, the monarch could be in a difficult position if the Tory leader refuses to resign.

The unelected duo of the Queen and Boris Johnson could potentially have more treacherous surprises down the road for the elected voices of the Commons, who are demanding that Government follow the direction of the people.