What Does Make US Interested in Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 31 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

News

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

Secretary-General of Iraq’s Harakat al-Nujaba, Akram al-Kaabi, said on Thursday senior Israeli forces are getting into Iraq on fake US passports

MP Suggests Monarchy Could Be Abolished after She Approves Parliament’s Prorogation Britons from all walks of life, including from Labour MP, Kate Osamor, expressed their anger against the country’s Queen following her approval of Boris Johnson’s request to prorogue Parliament.

Israeli Army Mocked for Using Mannequins Fearing Hezbollah Retaliation Israeli regime’s army is being mocked for positioning mannequins of soldiers in jeeps along the occupied territories’ border with Lebanon, as it prepares itself for a retaliatory attack by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Syrian Army Liberates More Towns from Terrorists in Idlib Syrian forces have managed to push deeper into the last stronghold of terrorists and foreign-backed militants in the northwestern Idlib province

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden Warplanes of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have launched airstrikes against positions of Saudi-backed militants in support of allied separatists in Aden, signaling a deepening rift in the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen,

US Return to Nuclear Deal, Ending Economic Terrorism US Ticket for Talks Iran: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday the US must return to a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement and end its economic terrorism against the Islamic Republic as a prerequisite for negotiations.

Taliban Kill 14 Pro-Government Afghan Militias in Herat At least 14 Afghan militias were killed and several people wounded after Taliban militants attacked their positions in the country’s western province of Herat, government officials say.

Malaysia’ Ex-Premier’s Corruption Trial Begins Malaysia’s ex-prime minister Najib Razak’s long-awaited corruption trial kicked off on Wednesday with the prosecution saying that he had abused his powers to enrich himself.

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report China has denied a US navy warship entry to its port city of Qingdao, in the second such move this month, which comes amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington.

South Korea Summons Japan’s Envoy over Trade Tensions South Korea summoned Japan’s ambassador on Wednesday to protest Tokyo’s decision to remove Seoul’s fast-track export status, which took effect amid a deepening political and economic feud, Reuters reported.

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper The US is planning to initiate direct talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in a bid to end Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab state, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi warned on Tuesday Iraq’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond firmly to any act of aggression launched either from outside or inside Iraq.

No Talks with US Unless Bans Lifted, Iran Rights Respected: President Rouhani Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the US should lift all its “cruel” and “unlawful” sanctions against Iran and begin respecting the nation’s rights as a “first step” towards dialog, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will not engage in any negotiations for the mere sake of photo opportunities, Press TV reported.

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament Five Turkish generals reportedly have resigned after being tasked with operations along the southern border and in Syria’s Idlib, handing the army another headache as it grapples with a tense situation in the Syrian province.

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF Iraqi leaders condemned on Monday air strikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), that the Arab country’s officials blame on the Israeli regime.

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron Iran reportedly has rejected French President’s proposal to include the Islamic Republic’s missile program into new negotiations.

Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces reportedly have attacked a military target in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Monday a day after the Yemeni forces fired ballistic missiles at an airport.

Turkey to Receive Second Batch of Russian S-400 Tuesday Turkey will receive the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile system on Tuesday, despite warning by the US about possible sanctions

Trump Claims He Wants Good, Strong Iran, Not Regime Change US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he wanted to see a strong Iran and that he is not seeking regime change in Tehran

Iraq Popular Forces Blame Israel for Deadly Drone Attack near Syria Border Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Shaabi, blamed Israeli regime for a recent deadly drone attack that killed two popular fighters near the Syrian border.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

How Has Israeli Attack on Iraq’s PMF Backfired?

Syrian Army Liberates More Towns from Terrorists in Idlib

Israeli Army Mocked for Using Mannequins Fearing Hezbollah Retaliation

MP Suggests Monarchy Could Be Abolished after She Approves Parliament’s Prorogation

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

What Does Make US Interested in Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah?

Sudan’s Agreement Opposition’s Big Gamble

Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Warns against Intruding Israeli Drones

Lebanese PM Rebukes Israeli Drones’ Crash in Beirut as Act of Aggression

Pakistani Senate Chairman Cancels UAE Trip over Honoring Indian PM despite Kashmir

Indian PM Receives Top UAE Honor despite Kashmir Crisis

Khan Sheikhun Liberation: Start of Turkey’s End in Idlib

China to Fight Back US Tariff Move: Daily

Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp

Iran Dispatches Its Most Advanced Destroyer to Gulf of Aden

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament

China, US Ratchet up Trade War

200,000 Rohingyas Rally in Bangladesh Camps to Mark Genocide Day

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF

Iranian General Slams Israel’s Insane Operations as Regime’s Last Struggles

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Khan Sheikhun Liberation: Start of Turkey’s End in Idlib

Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’

Turkey Vs. Syrian Kurds: Outlook, Consequences

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down

Syrian President Blames Turkey’s Support to Terrorists in Idlib

Saudi, UAE Proxies Clash in Southern Yemen, as UAE Plots Partition

Yemeni Civilians in Crowded Market Pay with Their Lives as Trump Keeps Building Saudi Arsenal

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

What Does Make US Interested in Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah?

Friday 30 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What Does Make US Interested in Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The war in Yemen has now reached a highly sensitive and decisive juncture stemming from significant development in the political and military equations. Yemeni forces’ massive victories on the battleground and the success in developing modern and accurate weapons has made the aggression camp, not the Yemenis or the international community, to call for an end to the war. This is largely because the opposite side finds itself in a dangerous quagmire after four years of war.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal disclosed that the White House intends to directly talk to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in Oman. The US during the Stockholm peace negotiations tried to exhibit itself as a party against the continuation of the anti-Yemeni war and the Saudi and Emirati crimes against the Yemenis. But Trump administration’s ignorance of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi’s violation of the terms of the Stockholm de-confliction agreement and also vetoing the Congress bill to block arms sales to the Arab coalition question the US honesty of seeking to talk directly with the revolutionary movement for the sake of humanitarian situation. But what does the US seek by directly engaging in dialogue with Ansarullah? 

Risks of continuing war for the allies

During the Stockholm peace talks in September 2018 the fundamental factor that caused the US to play a role was the home and international pressures to cut off military backing to Saudi-led coalition after its heinous crimes in Yemen and the killing of the prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who in October 2018 was killed by a Saudi hit squad at his country’s consulate in Istanbul. At the time, the military sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE were huge on the one hand and Washington hoped that the military campaign will force Ansarullah to succumb to the pressures after Hudaydah encirclement on the other hand. These discouraged the Americans from serious attempting to implement the agreement. 

Now they are facing new realities. As the humanitarian crisis worsens for Yemeni civilians, Trump loses the justification against the home voices asking for a ban on arms sales to the Arab coalition. The war has long caused a humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Two years ago, the UN released figures of Yemen war fatalities saying that some 10,000 civilians were killed by the alliance and its mercenaries. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), a US-based institute researching the wars, suggests that during four and half years of the campaign, the Saudi-headed bloc killed over 91,000 Yemenis. The war also affected the lives of 22 million Yemenis. Yemen is now one of the world’s poorest counties with an urgent need for humanitarian aids. 

In the present conditions, the Saudis and Emiratis cannot tell how the continuation of the war will help them move closer to the objectives for which they started their aggression. Do the Saudis still find collective punishment and impoverishment of the Yemeni civilians, 80 percent of whom living under the poverty line, as the path leading to the victory? The coalition thinks that seizing the Hudaydah port city will deal a game-changing blow to the revolutionaries as it deprives them of the tax money and finally leads them to surrender. The passage of time, however, showed that the Yemenis choose resistance over surrender. Not only the alliance is incapable of capturing Hudaydah but also the revolutionary forces now are targeting oil and military sites deep into the Saudi territories with ballistic missiles and drones on a daily basis, a response that frightened the UAE and made them withdraw leaving the Saudis alone struggling with even bigger challenges. 

The American assessment appears to be that the war does not go as the Saudis expect but a peace deal with Ansarullah will save the Al Saud family’s rule over the Arabian Peninsula. 

Recognizing Ansarullah’s role in peace and governance processes 

The course of Yemeni revolution’s developments since 2011 made clear the fact to the regional countries, and the international opponents of the Axis of Resistance, that Ansarullah is not dismissible from the future developments and any plans for Yemen stability are not implementable without Ansarullah’s central participation. On the one hand, the form of Ansarullah participation in the power from the revolution of 2011 to the start of the Arab aggression in 2014 indicate that the stem of the crisis is the corruption of the government of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, indifference to the revolutionary forces’ demands, and the Saudi intervention, rather than Ansarullah’s power monopolism. On the other hand, the Hudaydah agreement and before that the intra-Yemeni negotiations proved that Ansarullah is a player ready to talk and show commitment to the deals. 

The American calculation is that the revolutionary movement can address Saudi concerns related to the future of its relations with Iran and the threats to the Arab kingdom’s interests in Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. This calculation highlights the special and unavoidable role of Saudi Arabia as Yemen’s neighbor and the need for Ansarullah, as part of future Yemen power structure, to cooperate with Riyadh. This issue has a historical background. In the 1960s, Saudi Arabia supported the Shiite government in northern Yemen in the face of the Egypt-backed southern rebels that sought to topple the central government. According to the vision favoring negotiations with Ansarullah, the talks on Yemen future should be intra-Yemen and a Yemeni-Ansarullah government should not be allowed to come to existence. 

Washington fears regional developments 

Amid the Congress bill to block the American military support to Yemen war and Trump’s vetoing of the move against the arms sales to the kingdom, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the congressmen telling them that the main reason behind the US support to the Saudis was an effort to curb Iran and Ansarullah. Despite the fact that this claim does not reveal all of the truth about US support for aggression over the past five years, it shows that checking the Resistance camp’s power gain is certainly one of the main reasons for the American actions in the region. To Washington’s frustration, not only the Yemeni movement was not weakened but also it gained strength enabling it to pose as another wing of the Axis of Resistance countering the threats in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa and dividing the ranks of the allies. 

The overt war between Saudi and UAE-backed militias in Yemen confirms the news about the Emirati efforts over the past few months to go separate ways from Saudi Arabia. The Emirati leaders are afraid that further tensions with Iran can slip out of control and seriously damage the UAE economic model which intends to develop tourism to break with reliance on oil. 

Thus, the new regional conditions have forced a US strategic shift towards direct talks with Ansarullah. Saudi Arabia is expected to be pressed for joining the initiative then. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Yemen War Ansarullah US Negotiations

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Floods Kill More Than 60 People in Sudan
Wildfires Rage Across The Amazon
Rohingya Muslim Refugees in Bangladesh Two Years on
French Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannon at Protesters Near G-7 Summit
Floods Kill More Than 60 People in Sudan

Floods Kill More Than 60 People in Sudan

Russian Air Force Eliminates Several Militant Sites in Syrias Idlib Province
Israeli Regime Warplanes Attack Gaza Once Again
Syrian Army Liberates Many Areas in Idlib from Terrorists
Yemeni Forces Shot down US MQ-9 Drone by Surface-to-Air Missile