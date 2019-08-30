How Has Israeli Attack on Iraq’s PMF Backfired?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 30 August 2019

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

Secretary-General of Iraq’s Harakat al-Nujaba, Akram al-Kaabi, said on Thursday senior Israeli forces are getting into Iraq on fake US passports

MP Suggests Monarchy Could Be Abolished after She Approves Parliament’s Prorogation Britons from all walks of life, including from Labour MP, Kate Osamor, expressed their anger against the country’s Queen following her approval of Boris Johnson’s request to prorogue Parliament.

Israeli Army Mocked for Using Mannequins Fearing Hezbollah Retaliation Israeli regime’s army is being mocked for positioning mannequins of soldiers in jeeps along the occupied territories’ border with Lebanon, as it prepares itself for a retaliatory attack by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Syrian Army Liberates More Towns from Terrorists in Idlib Syrian forces have managed to push deeper into the last stronghold of terrorists and foreign-backed militants in the northwestern Idlib province

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden Warplanes of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have launched airstrikes against positions of Saudi-backed militants in support of allied separatists in Aden, signaling a deepening rift in the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen,

US Return to Nuclear Deal, Ending Economic Terrorism US Ticket for Talks Iran: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday the US must return to a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement and end its economic terrorism against the Islamic Republic as a prerequisite for negotiations.

Taliban Kill 14 Pro-Government Afghan Militias in Herat At least 14 Afghan militias were killed and several people wounded after Taliban militants attacked their positions in the country’s western province of Herat, government officials say.

Malaysia’ Ex-Premier’s Corruption Trial Begins Malaysia’s ex-prime minister Najib Razak’s long-awaited corruption trial kicked off on Wednesday with the prosecution saying that he had abused his powers to enrich himself.

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report China has denied a US navy warship entry to its port city of Qingdao, in the second such move this month, which comes amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington.

South Korea Summons Japan’s Envoy over Trade Tensions South Korea summoned Japan’s ambassador on Wednesday to protest Tokyo’s decision to remove Seoul’s fast-track export status, which took effect amid a deepening political and economic feud, Reuters reported.

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper The US is planning to initiate direct talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in a bid to end Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab state, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi warned on Tuesday Iraq’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond firmly to any act of aggression launched either from outside or inside Iraq.

No Talks with US Unless Bans Lifted, Iran Rights Respected: President Rouhani Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the US should lift all its “cruel” and “unlawful” sanctions against Iran and begin respecting the nation’s rights as a “first step” towards dialog, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will not engage in any negotiations for the mere sake of photo opportunities, Press TV reported.

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament Five Turkish generals reportedly have resigned after being tasked with operations along the southern border and in Syria’s Idlib, handing the army another headache as it grapples with a tense situation in the Syrian province.

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF Iraqi leaders condemned on Monday air strikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), that the Arab country’s officials blame on the Israeli regime.

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron Iran reportedly has rejected French President’s proposal to include the Islamic Republic’s missile program into new negotiations.

Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces reportedly have attacked a military target in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Monday a day after the Yemeni forces fired ballistic missiles at an airport.

Turkey to Receive Second Batch of Russian S-400 Tuesday Turkey will receive the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile system on Tuesday, despite warning by the US about possible sanctions

Trump Claims He Wants Good, Strong Iran, Not Regime Change US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he wanted to see a strong Iran and that he is not seeking regime change in Tehran

Iraq Popular Forces Blame Israel for Deadly Drone Attack near Syria Border Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Shaabi, blamed Israeli regime for a recent deadly drone attack that killed two popular fighters near the Syrian border.

alwaght.com
How Has Israeli Attack on Iraq’s PMF Backfired?

Friday 30 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
How Has Israeli Attack on Iraq’s PMF Backfired?

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF

Alwaght- Israeli regime’s airstrike on Iraq’s Public Mobilization Forces (PMF) last week has been the center of focus of the political circles in the country. The attack, apparently launched with an American green light, were meant to paint the PMF as the source of destabilization of the country for the final aim of undermining the voluntary force’s position as a part of the armed forces. The attack raised a question: How much did it help Tel Aviv and Washington reach their goals. There is a belief that it not only failed to contribute to their objectives but also backfired.

PMF popularity promoted after the attack 

The first development marking a frustration to the Israelis and their American allies is the meeting of the leaders of three Iraqi powers with some of the heads of the popular force. President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, and Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on August 27 met with PMF representatives in Baghdad. They condemned the attack as a blatant violation of the Iraqi sovereignty. 

The dominant notion is that the Iraqi political community after defeat of ISIS terrorist group, to its opposition the PMF was formed with a call by leader of the country’s Shiite Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, failed to understand the necessity for the popular force to continue its existence to contribute to protection of the Iraqi security in the face of potential threats. Essentially, the Israeli threats to Iraq were not tangible for them. After ISIS’s end, the Israeli attacks seem to have indicated to the Iraqis that the PMF is a stabilizing force and that it is Tel Aviv and Washington that are posing risks to Iraq’s stability. The important issue is that the Israeli regime is not an actor indifferent to the Iraqi home developments. Thus, the political leaders’ meeting with PMF heads after the attacks sends a signal of credit to the voluntary force which is part of Iraq’s power and a factor promoting national deterrence. 

Project to represent the US as protector of Iraqi security fails

The drone strike has raised afresh to political and public debate the highly controversial issue of the US military presence in Iraq under the ruse of preserving the nation’s security. According to the security pact signed between Washington and Baghdad, the US expressed commitment to protecting Iraq and deterring threats in the country’s vicinity. The evidence surrounding the Israeli raid show that not only the Americans failed to protect Iraq’s airspace and national sovereignty but also they were part of the plot. 

In the new situation, the US is no longer regarded by the Iraqi politicians as the security protector rather is recognized as part of crisis-making elements endangering the West Asian state’s security. Additionally, as every day goes by, it becomes clear to the Iraqis that Washington has an undeniable role in re-emergence and re-organization of ISIS in Iraq. Trump administration has two aims behind these plots: First, threatening the wings of Axis of Resistance in Iraq to check Iran’s increasing regional influence. Second, fueling the crisis and insecurity in Iraq to perpetuate the US military presence in the Arab country. The American strategists are struggling to secure their presence in Baghdad and Erbil as two West Asian spots with geostrategic significance. The Israeli assault only made things worse for Trump. Now a majority of the Iraqi political circles want expulsion of the US from their country.

Iraqis cut hope in US arms and military support

Another repercussion of the Israeli attack is the distrust among the Iraqis in the US regarding Washington’s provision of military support to Baghdad. Over the past few years, Iraq, along with Syria, has been the epicenter of the regional crises. It needed strategic and logistical backing to counter ISIS, the largest and most gruesome terror organization in the world. Contrary to the expectations of the Iraqi politicians, in post-ISIS period Washington grew extremely opponent to training Iraqi forces and arming them with modern and heavy weapons.

On the other side, the countries in the camp opposite to the Axis of Resistance like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain continue to be provided generously with a wide range of arms. Since 2017, the year Trump made Saudi Arabia the first destination of his first foreign trip as a president, Riyadh sealed deals with the US for over $200 billion worth of arms and military equipment, for example. The American show of reluctance to provide Iraq with military equipment encourages the Iraqi leaders to lose their confidence in the Americans as signatories of a security pact with Iraq. Very likely, the Iraqis learn lessons from this American treachery and will no longer put all of their eggs only in the American basket in terms of defense equipment. Iraq can turn head to Russia, a country capable of replacing the US in terms of arms provision. Baghdad could ask Moscow for the supply of S-400 long-range air defense system, which is very more efficient than its Western likes, to protect its skies.

 

