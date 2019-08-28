Israeli Attacks in Iraq, Lebanon Disclose Tel Aviv’s Worry, Weakness: Expert

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Aden

Warplanes of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have launched airstrikes against positions of Saudi-backed militants in support of allied separatists in Aden, signaling a deepening rift in the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen,

US Return to Nuclear Deal, Ending Economic Terrorism US Ticket for Talks Iran: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday the US must return to a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement and end its economic terrorism against the Islamic Republic as a prerequisite for negotiations.

Taliban Kill 14 Pro-Government Afghan Militias in Herat At least 14 Afghan militias were killed and several people wounded after Taliban militants attacked their positions in the country’s western province of Herat, government officials say.

Malaysia’ Ex-Premier’s Corruption Trial Begins Malaysia’s ex-prime minister Najib Razak’s long-awaited corruption trial kicked off on Wednesday with the prosecution saying that he had abused his powers to enrich himself.

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report China has denied a US navy warship entry to its port city of Qingdao, in the second such move this month, which comes amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington.

South Korea Summons Japan’s Envoy over Trade Tensions South Korea summoned Japan’s ambassador on Wednesday to protest Tokyo’s decision to remove Seoul’s fast-track export status, which took effect amid a deepening political and economic feud, Reuters reported.

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper The US is planning to initiate direct talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in a bid to end Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab state, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi warned on Tuesday Iraq’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond firmly to any act of aggression launched either from outside or inside Iraq.

No Talks with US Unless Bans Lifted, Iran Rights Respected: President Rouhani Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the US should lift all its “cruel” and “unlawful” sanctions against Iran and begin respecting the nation’s rights as a “first step” towards dialog, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will not engage in any negotiations for the mere sake of photo opportunities, Press TV reported.

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament Five Turkish generals reportedly have resigned after being tasked with operations along the southern border and in Syria’s Idlib, handing the army another headache as it grapples with a tense situation in the Syrian province.

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF Iraqi leaders condemned on Monday air strikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), that the Arab country’s officials blame on the Israeli regime.

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron Iran reportedly has rejected French President’s proposal to include the Islamic Republic’s missile program into new negotiations.

Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces reportedly have attacked a military target in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Monday a day after the Yemeni forces fired ballistic missiles at an airport.

Turkey to Receive Second Batch of Russian S-400 Tuesday Turkey will receive the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile system on Tuesday, despite warning by the US about possible sanctions

Trump Claims He Wants Good, Strong Iran, Not Regime Change US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he wanted to see a strong Iran and that he is not seeking regime change in Tehran

Iraq Popular Forces Blame Israel for Deadly Drone Attack near Syria Border Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Shaabi, blamed Israeli regime for a recent deadly drone attack that killed two popular fighters near the Syrian border.

Iran Dispatches Its Most Advanced Destroyer to Gulf of Aden Iran has deployed its most advanced destroyer Sahand to the Gulf of Aden in a mission aimed at providing security for Iranian vessels in the high seas, Press TV reported.

Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll Yemen’s army has launched its "biggest-ever" retaliatory attack against Saudi regime’s positions, killing and injuring dozens in the raid.

Iranian General Slams Israel’s Insane Operations as Regime’s Last Struggles Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander, has downplayed the recent Israeli attacks on a number of positions in regional countries, saying the "insane operations" were Tel Aviv’s last struggles.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Warns against Intruding Israeli Drones The secretary general of Hezbollah said on Sunday the resistance movement’s fighters will counter any further violation of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli drones.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Israeli Attacks in Iraq, Lebanon Disclose Tel Aviv’s Worry, Weakness: Expert

Israeli Attacks in Iraq, Lebanon Disclose Tel Aviv’s Worry, Weakness: Expert
Alwaght- The recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Iraq have been the main focus of the media and political experts over the past few days. West Asia developments have been moving fast towards shaping a new regional security order. In the meantime, Tel Aviv’s accepting the responsibility for the attacks is a rare and new development with the potentials to affect the quality of shaping of a new security order.

Alwaght has talked to international affairs expert Saadullah Zarei to throw light on the issue. 

The first question was why the Israelis have launched such attacks and more importantly why they implied that they were behind the attacks. Mr Zarei replied that if we want to describe the Israeli regime these days, we can call it “unstable.” The actions against Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon suggest that Tel Aviv has reached an unprecedented situation of instability and sensation. 

“Now the question is why the Israeli regime has chosen such a path. Have they forgotten how heavily they were defeated by Hezbollah? Have they forgotten that even Hamas defeated them? Are not they sure they will lose any war with Iran? We should not think that such measures are taken by a winner. Rather, they are actions of a floundering actor whose loss is heavier than it looks like.” 

He continued that the recent strikes are more indicative of Israeli concerns than its strength because over the past few months the regional developments went to a direction that drew Israeli worries. These are events that worry Tel Aviv: Victories of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement against Saudi Arabia in the war and its procurement of extremely sensitive weapons that are now mass-produced in Yemen. The stabilization of the security situation in post-ISIS Iraq and Iraqi-Iranian strategic relations particularly in the security field. Syria’s movement to unity and the government’s control over the country. And promotion of Hezbollah position at home and abroad within 2018 and 2019. This was the restoration of Hezbollah’s identity and popularity that relatively shrank in the Arab world after the Lebanese movement’s involvement in the Syrian war. After all, the identity of terror is now disclosed to the Arab public and this promotes Hezbollah’s image. 

“These are the cause of Israeli concerns. Now the Israelis have come to the scene and are paying a price. They buy small trepidation to avoid the bigger one. The bigger fear for them is the whole region falling in the hands of the Axis of Resistance. In this case, they will have no room to breathe and there will be no room for the Israeli regime’s life. The small fear is sustaining blows and receiving attacks in response to their violations. Naturally, they choose the smaller fear.”

The Iranian expert was asked to what extent the upcoming parliamentary elections influenced the Israeli strikes in the Arab countries. He answered that in the first place the Israeli security mattered. Netanyahu’s opponents now do not criticize the attacks in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Gaza. What they censure him for is his waste of time and declining to act proportionate to the threats at the right time. “So, it is not about the election competition. It is about the security of Israel. Either Netanyahu stays in power or goes out, this situation will continue for the Israelis.” 

Netanyahu emphasized on the continuation of the attacks. Alwaght asked how long they can continue and if they undermine the Resistance camp as Tel Aviv expects. 

The Israelis are grappling with a big security challenge, Mr Zarei said, adding that as long as they do not reach a point of stability, the attacks will continue. The pace, places, and excuses of the attacks could change, however. 

“The essential issue is that they face a security challenge. This is not related to a specific party and is related to foreign factors. So, we should expect further attacks. This issue can lead to the collapse of this regime because a disturbing element in a condition of disturbance can move faster to collapse as repelling its evil felt more by the regional states. So, the comments by Major General Qassem Soleimani who said that these strikes are the last tries of the Israeli regime can be seen from this perspective.”

Concerning the effects of the attacks, Mr Zarei said, those Iraqi parties who were not much anti-Israeli have now developed anti-Israeli tendencies in the recent weeks. “We hear voices from the Iraqi government and political parties talking about the need to respond to the Israeli hostilities. This is a novel development. Furthermore, the region has now concluded that such a disturbing element should be removed. This comes while before that, the theory was that the Israeli collapse will occur from inside. We now have to relatively review our vision, not to the degree of fully ruling out the from-inside collapse but to develop the notion that the Israeli crisis-causing measures necessitate a new political decision on Tel Aviv by the regional countries. 

There are reports that Israeli drones used US military bases in Iraq for launching airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), or Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq. Mr Zarei commented that in terms of foreign players, there are only two foreign actors in Iraq: The US and Iran. The actions against Hashd, Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujab, and the Iraqi governments are naturally not an act of Iran. So, Iran cannot be the cause of instability in Iraq. 

“We do not say that this is an American action. But the Israelis certainly have attacked from inside. Inside Iraq means from the US military bases because the Israelis have no independent presence in Iraq. So, any actions they take is from the American bases. The US operates over 10 bases in Iraq. Thus, the Americans should shoulder the responsibility and expect consequences. 

Commenting on the best strategy that Iraq and Lebanon should take in the face of the Israeli hostilities, Mr Zarei explained first of all they should read the Israeli thoughts. The Israelis think about the time after the attacks once they launch the attacks and they assess the opposite side’s reaction. “We should be careful that extensive inaction, like in Syrian case, will make Tel Aviv grow audacious. On the other side, we should not play in their game. The Axis of Resistance should itself determine its game conditions. In Iraq, this should be done by considering the US accountable for the violations. According to the international protocols, Washington with more than 10 military bases has the direct responsibility to prevent such attacks.”

 

