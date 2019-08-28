Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 28 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

News

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report

China has denied a US navy warship entry to its port city of Qingdao, in the second such move this month, which comes amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington.

South Korea Summons Japan’s Envoy over Trade Tensions South Korea summoned Japan’s ambassador on Wednesday to protest Tokyo’s decision to remove Seoul’s fast-track export status, which took effect amid a deepening political and economic feud, Reuters reported.

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper The US is planning to initiate direct talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in a bid to end Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab state, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi warned on Tuesday Iraq’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond firmly to any act of aggression launched either from outside or inside Iraq.

No Talks with US Unless Bans Lifted, Iran Rights Respected: President Rouhani Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the US should lift all its “cruel” and “unlawful” sanctions against Iran and begin respecting the nation’s rights as a “first step” towards dialog, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will not engage in any negotiations for the mere sake of photo opportunities, Press TV reported.

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament Five Turkish generals reportedly have resigned after being tasked with operations along the southern border and in Syria’s Idlib, handing the army another headache as it grapples with a tense situation in the Syrian province.

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF Iraqi leaders condemned on Monday air strikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), that the Arab country’s officials blame on the Israeli regime.

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron Iran reportedly has rejected French President’s proposal to include the Islamic Republic’s missile program into new negotiations.

Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces reportedly have attacked a military target in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Monday a day after the Yemeni forces fired ballistic missiles at an airport.

Turkey to Receive Second Batch of Russian S-400 Tuesday Turkey will receive the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile system on Tuesday, despite warning by the US about possible sanctions

Trump Claims He Wants Good, Strong Iran, Not Regime Change US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he wanted to see a strong Iran and that he is not seeking regime change in Tehran

Iraq Popular Forces Blame Israel for Deadly Drone Attack near Syria Border Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Shaabi, blamed Israeli regime for a recent deadly drone attack that killed two popular fighters near the Syrian border.

Iran Dispatches Its Most Advanced Destroyer to Gulf of Aden Iran has deployed its most advanced destroyer Sahand to the Gulf of Aden in a mission aimed at providing security for Iranian vessels in the high seas, Press TV reported.

Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll Yemen’s army has launched its "biggest-ever" retaliatory attack against Saudi regime’s positions, killing and injuring dozens in the raid.

Iranian General Slams Israel’s Insane Operations as Regime’s Last Struggles Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander, has downplayed the recent Israeli attacks on a number of positions in regional countries, saying the "insane operations" were Tel Aviv’s last struggles.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Warns against Intruding Israeli Drones The secretary general of Hezbollah said on Sunday the resistance movement’s fighters will counter any further violation of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli drones.

Lebanese PM Rebukes Israeli Drones’ Crash in Beirut as Act of Aggression Lebanon’s prime minister condemned the crash of two Israeli reconnaissance drones over Beirut as attack on the country’s sovereignty and an attempt to foment regional tensions.

China to Fight Back US Tariff Move: Daily China’s ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily warned on Sunday Beijing “will never waver in its stand on countering any provocations by the US side," as a trade war between the two countries enters a new phase.

Warship US Sent to ‘Deter’ Iran ‘Steers Clear’ of Iran: NY Times The US large aircraft carrier strike force that the US sent to the West Asia in May on allegedly to “deter” Iran has been “steering clear” of the country since arrival, staying as far away as the Arabian Sea for fear of Iranian military strikes in case of a potential conflict, The New York Times said.

200,000 Rohingyas Rally in Bangladesh Camps to Mark Genocide Day Almost 200,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have participated in a gathering in Kutupalong camp on Sunday to markthe second anniversary of the Myanmarese army’s brutal crackdown that displaced them, AFP news agency reported.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report

South Korea Summons Japan’s Envoy over Trade Tensions

No Talks with US Unless Bans Lifted, Iran Rights Respected: President Rouhani

Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp

Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base

Khan Sheikhun Liberation: Start of Turkey’s End in Idlib

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Warns against Intruding Israeli Drones

Trump: Who Is Our Bigger Enemy, Central Bank Chief Or Chinese President?

China, US Ratchet up Trade War

Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital

Lebanese PM Rebukes Israeli Drones’ Crash in Beirut as Act of Aggression

Squabbles Kick off G7 Summit in French Resort

Japan Protests South Korean Military Drills around Disputed Island

Iranian General Slams Israel’s Insane Operations as Regime’s Last Struggles

Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll

Indian PM Receives Top UAE Honor despite Kashmir Crisis

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron

UK Queen Complains About Lawn ’Ruined’ by Trump’s Helicopters

Sudan’s Agreement Opposition’s Big Gamble

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

Trump’s Trade War: Strategy for Victory or Economic Suicide?

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

UK to Face with Food, Fuel, Medicine Shortages in Case of No-Deal Brexit: Doc

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure

Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

Israel, UAE Signed Spy Aircraft Deal Years Ago: Leaked

French Waiter Shot Dead for Not Being Quick on Sandwich

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims

Sudan Agreement: Challenges Remain Standing Despite Rays of Hope

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp

Wednesday 28 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Abby Martin’s Film Gaza Fights For Freedom Humanizes World’s Largest Concentration Camp
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Abby Martin’s new documentary film Gaza Fights for Freedom is an excellent movie that is difficult to watch, and disturbing at times, precisely because it presents a true, realistic view of life in Gaza. 

In her new documentary film, Gaza Fights for Freedom, journalist Abby Martin places the Gaza Strip under a microscope for the viewers to see. The result is an excellent movie that is difficult to watch, and disturbing at times, precisely because it presents a true, realistic view of life in Gaza. The movie shows how a small, courageous nation — locked up in the world’s largest concentration camp, facing inexcusable, unjustifiable and unforgivable violence — refuses to give up on its hopes and dreams and continues to fight for life.

 

Nothing left but bones

Heroism and cliches aside, the conditions in the Gaza Strip are horrifying. As one father interviewed in the movie says: “We are alive only by name… Gaza is no longer Gaza; all that is left of it are bones.” He may be referring to the distant past when the city of Gaza was one of the most important, prosperous and prestigious cities not only in Palestine but in the entire Middle East.

Perhaps what is most refreshing about Martin’s work is that the voices one hears are clear, authentic, Gazan voices. She makes no attempt to create the artificial “balance” one too often has to endure in movies and reports about Palestine in general and Gaza in particular. As though the Israelis who kill and maim and keep 2.2 million civilians caged and under siege in the Gaza Strip have a right to be heard. As though an explanation or justification can be given to the sheer cruelty and brutality exercised by Israel.

 

More than just bombs

Israel kills people in Gaza in more ways than one might imagine. While bombs make the headlines, the other methods are more subtle and rarely make it to the headlines. In Gaza Fights for Freedom, all of these draconian methods are brought to light. Here are a few examples:

  •  
    • It is no secret that if we want to kill people, other than shooting them, denying them water is a sure bet. Some 98 percent of the freshwater in the Gaza Strip is toxic and unfit for human consumption. 
    • Food insecurity has been the reality in Gaza for many years. Israel allows only enough food to enter so as to avoid total starvation. Similar to the German policy of counting calories in the concentration camps during World War II, Israel too uses calorie counting in Gaza.
    • Electricity is available only sporadically and people go for 16 to 20 hours per day with no power. This means water pumps do not work. The danger of fire increases due to the extensive use of candlelight; medicine that requires refrigeration goes bad. Operation rooms in hospitals cannot function.

 

  • Access to health care is denied. While excellent health care facilities are available just a few short miles from the Gaza Strip, only Israelis and a very few Palestinians are given access. One example of the devastating results of this can be seen by comparing breast cancer survival rates, which among Israeli women are up to 86 percent but in the Gaza Strip are only 30 percent.
  • When Israel bombs Gaza one usually hears the casualty count and little notice is given to those who are injured. However, without access to proper facilities the wounded are, as Abby Martin puts it, “sentenced to a slow and painful end.”

 

 

Savages

Israel’s foremost talk-show host and “journalist” Yaron London recently said on Israeli television that Arabs as a whole are savages and that the Arab culture is savagery. Gaza Fights for Freedom accomplishes several important objectives, not the least of which is showing a clear distinction between the two competing, opposing parties in this story. On the one side the Israeli savagery and its well oiled PR machine and on the other the bare-chested Palestinians — men, women and children who are literally sacrificing life and limb so that the world will hear their cry for freedom. 

On the one hand, Israeli tanks and troops waving Israeli flags. The clean-cut well-spoken, Israeli spokesmen and -women trained by Hasbara experts that have taken control over the corporate media spew their well-rehearsed lies, telling a story about terrorists that they call Khamas and about people who they say fell prey to Khamas’ lies and are sacrificed on the altar of Khamas’ goal of inflicting death and destruction on Jews. 

On the other side, Palestinians who lost nearly everything, speaking from the heart. In an honest, articulate, and measured way, young and old talk about their desire for freedom, their losses and their willingness to fight for it. As though they have a choice. It isn’t as though if Palestinians in Gaza sat quietly and did nothing they would be spared the death and destruction inflicted by Israeli savagery. The past seven decades have shown that Palestinians are killed regardless of whether they stand and fight or lie in their beds sleeping.

 

Razan Al-Najjar

In Gaza Fights for Freedom, Martin describes several groups that are supposed to be given protection under international law but in reality are not: children, people with disabilities, journalists, and medical teams such as paramedics. Israel has targeted, injured and killed Palestinians belonging to all of these groups. When on June 2, 2018, Razan Al-Najjar, a young female paramedic was shot and killed by an Israeli sniper, her death was a moment — just a single moment — in which the world seemed to stop and pay attention. Maybe because she was a woman, maybe because she was young, maybe because she was beautiful, and maybe because all of the above, she could not be painted as anything but innocent. Yet a sniper took aim and shot her. 

 “This was the first time she participated in an action, in a march, because this was a peaceful activity [in which] we all participated; even I participated in the March,” says Razan’s mother, Sabreen Al-Najjar. 

The emergency medical crews in Gaza were, and continue to be nothing if not heroic, going far beyond the call of duty, day in and day out as the casualty count continues to grow. Razan was there from day one and her dedication and sacrifice moved the world — though again, only for a brief moment.

 A small brave nation

The great Palestinian writer, political leader and martyr, Ghassan Kanafani, whom I often quote, in his now-famous interview from 1970 said that the Palestinians are “a strong brave nation” and that they will go on fighting for their cause and their rights. If anyone had any doubt that this was indeed the case, Abby Martin’s film, Gaza Fights for Freedom will put that doubt to rest. 

Source: MintPress News

By Miko Peled 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Palestine Gaza Israeli Crimes

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Wildfires Rage Across The Amazon
Rohingya Muslim Refugees in Bangladesh Two Years on
French Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannon at Protesters Near G-7 Summit
Iranian Armed Forces Mark National Defense Industry Day
Wildfires Rage Across The Amazon

Wildfires Rage Across The Amazon

Russian Air Force Eliminates Several Militant Sites in Syrias Idlib Province
Israeli Regime Warplanes Attack Gaza Once Again
Syrian Army Liberates Many Areas in Idlib from Terrorists
Yemeni Forces Shot down US MQ-9 Drone by Surface-to-Air Missile