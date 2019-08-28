Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper

US Seeks to Open Direct Talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement: Paper

The US is planning to initiate direct talks with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in a bid to end Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab state, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi warned on Tuesday Iraq’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond firmly to any act of aggression launched either from outside or inside Iraq.

No Talks with US Unless Bans Lifted, Iran Rights Respected: President Rouhani Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the US should lift all its “cruel” and “unlawful” sanctions against Iran and begin respecting the nation’s rights as a “first step” towards dialog, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will not engage in any negotiations for the mere sake of photo opportunities, Press TV reported.

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament Five Turkish generals reportedly have resigned after being tasked with operations along the southern border and in Syria’s Idlib, handing the army another headache as it grapples with a tense situation in the Syrian province.

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF Iraqi leaders condemned on Monday air strikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), that the Arab country’s officials blame on the Israeli regime.

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron Iran reportedly has rejected French President’s proposal to include the Islamic Republic’s missile program into new negotiations.

Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces reportedly have attacked a military target in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Monday a day after the Yemeni forces fired ballistic missiles at an airport.

Turkey to Receive Second Batch of Russian S-400 Tuesday Turkey will receive the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile system on Tuesday, despite warning by the US about possible sanctions

Trump Claims He Wants Good, Strong Iran, Not Regime Change US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he wanted to see a strong Iran and that he is not seeking regime change in Tehran

Iraq Popular Forces Blame Israel for Deadly Drone Attack near Syria Border Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Shaabi, blamed Israeli regime for a recent deadly drone attack that killed two popular fighters near the Syrian border.

Iran Dispatches Its Most Advanced Destroyer to Gulf of Aden Iran has deployed its most advanced destroyer Sahand to the Gulf of Aden in a mission aimed at providing security for Iranian vessels in the high seas, Press TV reported.

Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll Yemen’s army has launched its "biggest-ever" retaliatory attack against Saudi regime’s positions, killing and injuring dozens in the raid.

Iranian General Slams Israel’s Insane Operations as Regime’s Last Struggles Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander, has downplayed the recent Israeli attacks on a number of positions in regional countries, saying the "insane operations" were Tel Aviv’s last struggles.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Warns against Intruding Israeli Drones The secretary general of Hezbollah said on Sunday the resistance movement’s fighters will counter any further violation of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli drones.

Lebanese PM Rebukes Israeli Drones’ Crash in Beirut as Act of Aggression Lebanon’s prime minister condemned the crash of two Israeli reconnaissance drones over Beirut as attack on the country’s sovereignty and an attempt to foment regional tensions.

China to Fight Back US Tariff Move: Daily China’s ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily warned on Sunday Beijing “will never waver in its stand on countering any provocations by the US side," as a trade war between the two countries enters a new phase.

Warship US Sent to ‘Deter’ Iran ‘Steers Clear’ of Iran: NY Times The US large aircraft carrier strike force that the US sent to the West Asia in May on allegedly to “deter” Iran has been “steering clear” of the country since arrival, staying as far away as the Arabian Sea for fear of Iranian military strikes in case of a potential conflict, The New York Times said.

200,000 Rohingyas Rally in Bangladesh Camps to Mark Genocide Day Almost 200,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have participated in a gathering in Kutupalong camp on Sunday to markthe second anniversary of the Myanmarese army’s brutal crackdown that displaced them, AFP news agency reported.

Pakistani Senate Chairman Cancels UAE Trip over Honoring Indian PM despite Kashmir Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani canceled his pre-scheduled trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in protest against Abu Dhabi’s decision to award its highest civilian honor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite his government’s clampdown in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region

UK Queen Complains About Lawn ’Ruined’ by Trump’s Helicopters The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has complained to the Australian prime minister over scorch marks and divots left on Buckingham Palace’s lawn by Donald Trump’s helicopters during the American president’s state visit.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister

Iraq Ready to Respond Firmly to Any Aggression: Prime Minister
Alwaght- Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi warned on Tuesday Iraq's armed forces are fully prepared to respond firmly to any act of aggression launched either from outside or inside Iraq.

“The prime minister pointed to the high readiness of our armed forces to defend Iraq, its citizens and state institutions in addition to diplomatic missions operating in Iraq. He also stressed the Iraqi forces’ readiness to respond firmly and by all means available to any aggression launched either from outside or inside Iraq,” Abdul-Mahdi’s media office said in a statement released following a cabinet session in the capital Baghdad.

The statement added, “Abdul-Mahdi also touched on the ongoing diplomatic contacts with all neighboring countries besides Arab and regional states as well as the international community in order to explain the position of Iraq and mobilize regional and international support for solidarity with it and its just position and its policy in support of peace and stability.

The cabinet affirmed their support for Abdul-Mahdi's "clear vision in managing the crisis and reassurance of the capabilities of our people and our armed forces and for the significant development in the status of Iraq in its Arab, regional and international environment, and to continue Iraq's clear policy of rejecting escalation and the policy of axes and the use of its territory to attack others."

“Iraq continues to play its influential and constructive role in defusing the crisis that threatens the security of the (Middle East) region and the world and undermines the efforts to fight the ISIS terrorist group…,” it pointed out.

“The Iraqi government reaffirms its full commitment to its constitutional and national responsibilities to defend the security and safety of Iraq, its people and national sovereignty… Any attack on the country’ territory, sovereignty or armed forces is an attack on everyone,” the statement highlighted.

Abdul-Mahdi further noted that “the sensitive situation that Iraq is going through requires acting with wisdom, courage and great concern for the present and future of Iraq and its people, and requires unity of the national ranks in all its political and media activities."

 “Iraq reserves the right to take necessary legal and diplomatic measures and through regional institutions plus the Security Council and the United Nations to defend its sovereignty and security by all legitimate means,” he said.

Abdul-Mahdi’s remarks came in the wake of recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), better known by the Arabic word of PMF.

On Monday, the Spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Baghdad government will take all available diplomatic and legal actions to prevent the violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier in the day, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, President Barham Salih and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi had held a meeting in Baghdad with senior commanders of the PMF to discuss measures aimed at protection of Iraq’s security and sovereignty.

They stated that the latest assaults on PMF positions were meant to marginalize the volunteer forces, and strip them of the role in the fight against the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Also on Monday, Iraq's military said it has launched an investigation into a purported Israeli strike that killed two PMF fighters near the town of al-Qa’im close to the country's western border with Syria.

 “An investigation is ongoing now to determine what happened with the strike,” the spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command, Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul, told AFP.

Sayf al-Badr, spokesman of the Iraqi Health Ministry, said in a statement that at least one person was killed and 29 others were wounded in a powerful explosion, which rocked a military base in southern Baghdad on August 12.

An unnamed source from Iraq’s Interior Ministry said an ammunition warehouse exploded inside a federal police military base, named Falcon, in Owerij area near the southern district of Doura.

Arabic-language al-Ahad TV television network reported on July 19 that a drone had dropped explosives onto a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Units near the town of Amerli, located about 170 kilometers north of the capital, in the early hours of the day, killing at least one PMF fighter and injuring four others.

Video footage broadcast by Iraqi channels showed a blaze burning at the site and plumes of thick smoke billowing. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Additionally, the Iraqi al-Etejah television network reported that an American B350 reconnaissance plane had flown over the area a few days earlier.

The Israeli regime has a record of attacking the forces fighting ISIS in Syria.

In June 2018, Popular Mobilization Forces came under attack in Syria’s border town of al-Hari, in the eastern province of Deir Ez-Zor, as they were chasing ISIS terrorists out of the area.

Both the Syrian government and PMF declared back then that the attack near the Iraqi-Syrian border had been deliberate and could only have been carried out by either Israel or the United States.

