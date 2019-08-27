British Council Targets African Culture to Advance British Interests

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 27 August 2019

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

No Talks with US Unless Bans Lifted, Iran Rights Respected: President Rouhani

No Talks with US Unless Bans Lifted, Iran Rights Respected: President Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the US should lift all its “cruel” and “unlawful” sanctions against Iran and begin respecting the nation’s rights as a “first step” towards dialog, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will not engage in any negotiations for the mere sake of photo opportunities, Press TV reported.

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament Five Turkish generals reportedly have resigned after being tasked with operations along the southern border and in Syria’s Idlib, handing the army another headache as it grapples with a tense situation in the Syrian province.

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF Iraqi leaders condemned on Monday air strikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), that the Arab country’s officials blame on the Israeli regime.

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron Iran reportedly has rejected French President’s proposal to include the Islamic Republic’s missile program into new negotiations.

Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces reportedly have attacked a military target in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Monday a day after the Yemeni forces fired ballistic missiles at an airport.

Turkey to Receive Second Batch of Russian S-400 Tuesday Turkey will receive the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile system on Tuesday, despite warning by the US about possible sanctions

Trump Claims He Wants Good, Strong Iran, Not Regime Change US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he wanted to see a strong Iran and that he is not seeking regime change in Tehran

Iraq Popular Forces Blame Israel for Deadly Drone Attack near Syria Border Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Shaabi, blamed Israeli regime for a recent deadly drone attack that killed two popular fighters near the Syrian border.

Iran Dispatches Its Most Advanced Destroyer to Gulf of Aden Iran has deployed its most advanced destroyer Sahand to the Gulf of Aden in a mission aimed at providing security for Iranian vessels in the high seas, Press TV reported.

Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll Yemen’s army has launched its "biggest-ever" retaliatory attack against Saudi regime’s positions, killing and injuring dozens in the raid.

Iranian General Slams Israel’s Insane Operations as Regime’s Last Struggles Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander, has downplayed the recent Israeli attacks on a number of positions in regional countries, saying the "insane operations" were Tel Aviv’s last struggles.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Warns against Intruding Israeli Drones The secretary general of Hezbollah said on Sunday the resistance movement’s fighters will counter any further violation of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli drones.

Lebanese PM Rebukes Israeli Drones’ Crash in Beirut as Act of Aggression Lebanon’s prime minister condemned the crash of two Israeli reconnaissance drones over Beirut as attack on the country’s sovereignty and an attempt to foment regional tensions.

China to Fight Back US Tariff Move: Daily China’s ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily warned on Sunday Beijing “will never waver in its stand on countering any provocations by the US side," as a trade war between the two countries enters a new phase.

Warship US Sent to ‘Deter’ Iran ‘Steers Clear’ of Iran: NY Times The US large aircraft carrier strike force that the US sent to the West Asia in May on allegedly to “deter” Iran has been “steering clear” of the country since arrival, staying as far away as the Arabian Sea for fear of Iranian military strikes in case of a potential conflict, The New York Times said.

200,000 Rohingyas Rally in Bangladesh Camps to Mark Genocide Day Almost 200,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have participated in a gathering in Kutupalong camp on Sunday to markthe second anniversary of the Myanmarese army’s brutal crackdown that displaced them, AFP news agency reported.

Pakistani Senate Chairman Cancels UAE Trip over Honoring Indian PM despite Kashmir Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani canceled his pre-scheduled trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in protest against Abu Dhabi’s decision to award its highest civilian honor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite his government’s clampdown in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region

UK Queen Complains About Lawn ’Ruined’ by Trump’s Helicopters The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has complained to the Australian prime minister over scorch marks and divots left on Buckingham Palace’s lawn by Donald Trump’s helicopters during the American president’s state visit.

Japan Protests South Korean Military Drills around Disputed Island The Japanese government on Sunday protested against South Korea’s military exercises around tiny Liancourt Rocks islands, disputed by Tokyo and Seoul, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources in Japanese diplomatic circles.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport and the air base of Khamis Mushait, in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

British Council Targets African Culture to Advance British Interests

Tuesday 27 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
British Council Targets African Culture to Advance British Interests
From the southern tip of the black continent to West Africa and the Horn of Africa, the British Council is actively promoting British interests through ostensibly “cultural” and “educational” programmes.

But why does the British Council have such a strong interest in the African continent and how does it go about using “soft” power to realise both avowed and disavowed British foreign policy objectives in the black continent?

Cultural outreach, or cultural penetration (depending on the reader’s perspective), constitutes a core British Council activity. It is the Council’s bread and butter work.

But whereas the British Council frames its cultural outreach programmes as part of a broader narrative centred on local “empowerment”, the reality is that the Council seeks to identify and manipulate emerging cultural trends with a view to creating political and economic spaces for British interests.

Take East Africa as an example, where the British Council has been exceptionally active since the dawn of the twenty first century.

A recent British Council document entitled “Scoping the Creative Economy in East Africa” gives much insight into the thinking of the Council’s leadership, and by extension, the leadership of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Describing the “creative economy” in a primarily sub-national context, the document essentially calls for interventions at local or community levels in order to effect the greatest change.

The document identifies Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda where the “creative economy” offers the greatest potential. Conveniently, these are also the countries which Britain has aggressively targeted as part of post-Brexit trade deals.

On a trip to the African continent in August 2018, the former Prime Minister, Theresa May, announced that Britain had secured its first post-Brexit trade deal in Africa.

Writing in the Guardian on September 04, 2018, the British-Ghanian writer and broadcaster, Afua Hirsch, heaped scorn on May’s sweeping statements and assumptions in relation to the African continent.

Hirsch wrote: “If Britain wants to be a friend to Africa, it needs to stop looking to the continent to boost its self-esteem – “the shared history and cultural ties” of which May talks allude to Britain’s imperial domination – and its coffers”.

The British Council is also highly active in West Africa where, in recent years, it has aggressively promoted the English language. This strategy is set out in detail in a 2013 British Council document entitled: “The English language in Francophone West Africa”.       

The aggressive promotion of the English language in fragile nation-states, beset by ethnic and cultural divisions, comes at a high political cost.

Take Cameroon for example, where a rebellion in the country’s western Anglophone regions has resulted in the deaths of nearly 2,000 people since October 2017.

Last week a Cameroonian military court sentenced 10 Anglophone separatist leaders to life imprisonment on wide-ranging national security charges, including terrorism and secession.

Source: Press TV 

By Rupert Cansell, Investigative Journalist   

 

