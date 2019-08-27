Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF

Alwaght - Iraqi leaders condemned on Monday air strikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), that the Arab country's officials blame on the Israeli regime.

President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called the strikes an “attack on Iraqi sovereignty” and called for national unity, according to a statement cited by Iraq’s state news agency.

The strikes took place near the border with Syria, said a statement on Sunday from the PMF.

The Popular Mobilization Forces said two unmanned aircraft had carried out the attacks, killing one fighter and seriously wounding another. The organization also blamed the US for providing air support to Israeli regime for the strikes.

A security source told Reuters there were two air strikes, one of which struck the headquarters of a local paramilitary brigade, while the other struck a convoy of cars leaving the building.

The attack happened after a series of explosions in recent weeks at weapons depots belonging to PMF groups.

In a statement on Monday, the Pentagon said its forces did not conduct the attack on the convoy or recent attacks on ammunition storage facilities. It did not address whether the United States provided air support.

“We support Iraqi sovereignty and have repeatedly spoken out against any potential actions by external actors inciting violence in Iraq,” it said.

On Monday, Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq's Vice President, also warned Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes.

The Pentagon said it was cooperating with an Iraqi investigation of the attacks. Maliki, who is also secretary-general of the Islamic Dawa Party, said that if Israel continues to target Iraq, the country “will transform into a battle arena that drags in multiple countries, including Iran”.

The air raids are the latest in a series of attacks that have targeted positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces across Iraq over the past months.

The attacks began on July 19 when a drone dropped explosives onto a PMU base near the town of Amerli, in Salahuddin Province, killing at least one resistance fighter and injuring four others.

The fourth attack came last week, when a PMF ammunition depot exploded near the capital Baghdad. Popular Mobilization Forces commanders soon pointed the finger at Israel and blasted American for allowing the attacks despite having full control over the Iraqi airspace.

The Pentagon has denied involvement, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Thursday at possible Israeli strikes in Iraq.

"We are operating – not just if needed, we are operating in many areas against a state (Iran) that wants to annihilate us. Of course I gave the security forces a free hand and instructed them to do anything necessary to thwart Iran's plans," he said when asked whether Tel Aviv was considering operations in Iraq.

Unnamed American officials confirmed on Friday that Israel was indeed behind the attacks.