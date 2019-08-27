Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 27 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

News

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF

Iraqi leaders condemned on Monday air strikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), that the Arab country’s officials blame on the Israeli regime.

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron Iran reportedly has rejected French President’s proposal to include the Islamic Republic’s missile program into new negotiations.

Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces reportedly have attacked a military target in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Monday a day after the Yemeni forces fired ballistic missiles at an airport.

Turkey to Receive Second Batch of Russian S-400 Tuesday Turkey will receive the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile system on Tuesday, despite warning by the US about possible sanctions

Trump Claims He Wants Good, Strong Iran, Not Regime Change US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he wanted to see a strong Iran and that he is not seeking regime change in Tehran

Iraq Popular Forces Blame Israel for Deadly Drone Attack near Syria Border Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Shaabi, blamed Israeli regime for a recent deadly drone attack that killed two popular fighters near the Syrian border.

Iran Dispatches Its Most Advanced Destroyer to Gulf of Aden Iran has deployed its most advanced destroyer Sahand to the Gulf of Aden in a mission aimed at providing security for Iranian vessels in the high seas, Press TV reported.

Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll Yemen’s army has launched its "biggest-ever" retaliatory attack against Saudi regime’s positions, killing and injuring dozens in the raid.

Iranian General Slams Israel’s Insane Operations as Regime’s Last Struggles Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander, has downplayed the recent Israeli attacks on a number of positions in regional countries, saying the "insane operations" were Tel Aviv’s last struggles.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Warns against Intruding Israeli Drones The secretary general of Hezbollah said on Sunday the resistance movement’s fighters will counter any further violation of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli drones.

Lebanese PM Rebukes Israeli Drones’ Crash in Beirut as Act of Aggression Lebanon’s prime minister condemned the crash of two Israeli reconnaissance drones over Beirut as attack on the country’s sovereignty and an attempt to foment regional tensions.

China to Fight Back US Tariff Move: Daily China’s ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily warned on Sunday Beijing “will never waver in its stand on countering any provocations by the US side," as a trade war between the two countries enters a new phase.

Warship US Sent to ‘Deter’ Iran ‘Steers Clear’ of Iran: NY Times The US large aircraft carrier strike force that the US sent to the West Asia in May on allegedly to “deter” Iran has been “steering clear” of the country since arrival, staying as far away as the Arabian Sea for fear of Iranian military strikes in case of a potential conflict, The New York Times said.

200,000 Rohingyas Rally in Bangladesh Camps to Mark Genocide Day Almost 200,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have participated in a gathering in Kutupalong camp on Sunday to markthe second anniversary of the Myanmarese army’s brutal crackdown that displaced them, AFP news agency reported.

Pakistani Senate Chairman Cancels UAE Trip over Honoring Indian PM despite Kashmir Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani canceled his pre-scheduled trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in protest against Abu Dhabi’s decision to award its highest civilian honor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite his government’s clampdown in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region

UK Queen Complains About Lawn ’Ruined’ by Trump’s Helicopters The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has complained to the Australian prime minister over scorch marks and divots left on Buckingham Palace’s lawn by Donald Trump’s helicopters during the American president’s state visit.

Japan Protests South Korean Military Drills around Disputed Island The Japanese government on Sunday protested against South Korea’s military exercises around tiny Liancourt Rocks islands, disputed by Tokyo and Seoul, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources in Japanese diplomatic circles.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport and the air base of Khamis Mushait, in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

Squabbles Kick off G7 Summit in French Resort Squabbles erupted among G7 nations as their leaders gathered on Biarritz for an annual summit on Saturday, exposing more disagreement among the group, and more petty squabbling than in a soap opera.

Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital Hezbollah resistance movement said on Sunday it has shot down two Israeli drones flying over areas near the Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump Claims He Wants Good, Strong Iran, Not Regime Change

Iran Dispatches Its Most Advanced Destroyer to Gulf of Aden

Turkey to Receive Second Batch of Russian S-400 Tuesday

Iraqi Leaders Condemn Suspected Israeli Attacks against PMF

Iraq Popular Forces Blame Israel for Deadly Drone Attack near Syria Border

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron

Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target in Saudi Capital

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

Khan Sheikhun Liberation: Start of Turkey’s End in Idlib

Explosions Hit Iraqi Popular Forces’ Position North of Baghdad

Talks with Taliban, Republican Division

Kashmir Crisis: From Beginning to Boiling Over

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Warns against Intruding Israeli Drones

North Korea Test-Fires 2 More Missiles

Trump: Who Is Our Bigger Enemy, Central Bank Chief Or Chinese President?

Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll

UK Licensed $7.6bn Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition amid Yemen Aggression

Pakistani Senate Chairman Cancels UAE Trip over Honoring Indian PM despite Kashmir

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base

Israel, UAE Signed Spy Aircraft Deal Years Ago: Leaked

US Can Win Afghan War in A Week with Killing 10 Million: Trump Claims

China, US Ratchet up Trade War

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Turkey Vs. Syrian Kurds: Outlook, Consequences

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes

China Infuriated as US Administration Backs Sale of F-16 Fighters to Taiwan

New UAE Yemen Strategy: Goals, Obstacles

UK Licensed $7.6bn Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition amid Yemen Aggression

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron

Tuesday 27 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Missiles Not Up for Negotiations: Zarif to Macron
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran reportedly has rejected French President’s proposal to include the Islamic Republic’s missile program into new negotiations.

Press TV, citing an unnamed source, reported on Monday that Iran has already responded to Emmanuel Macron’s proposal, stressing that the country’s missile program is not up for discussions.

According to the informed source, Iran has also rejected France’s proposals for talks on regional issues and Iran’s regional presence.

Reacting to the French president’s idea of establishing a $15 billion credit line for Iran in a trade mechanism to help Tehran conduct business, the source told Press TV that Iran had responded by saying that it would consider reversing its decision to scale back some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if the line is established.

Regarding an offer of talks between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his US counterpart Donald Trump, the source said that Iran has already announced that any negotiation with the US hinges on Washington’s return to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and lifting of sanctions against Tehran.

Iran will not take part in any negotiations as long as the sanctions are in place, as the Islamic Republic’s national interests will not be guaranteed unless the bans are removed, the source said, reaffirming President Rouhani’s earlier remarks on national interests.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

However, President Trump pulled his country out of the international nuclear deal in May last year and stepped up sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

President Rouhani said in an address to a ceremony earlier on Monday that he would be ready to talk to anybody, it if helped solve the country’s economic problems.

“If I know that by taking part in a meeting with a specific person my country’s problem would be solved, I would not shy away from it, because the main issue [for me] is the country’s national interests,” Rouhani said.

Responding to certain Western media reports about possible Rouhani-Trump talks, the source said that Iran has never opposed talks and has held the longest-ever negotiations with the P5+1 group of countries, including the US, on its nuclear program.

It was the US that quit the JCPOA so any resumption of talks depends on the US’s return to the negotiating table and the 2015 nuclear accord, the source said.  

Iran has never shied away from talks as proved before, but if the other party leaves the negotiating table and nixes the agreement as it has already done, negotiations would be meaningless, the source concluded.

Macron has recently stepped up diplomatic contacts with Tehran in a bid to allegedly cease the US economic war against Iran and deescalate tensions in the region.

The French president's top diplomatic advisor traveled to Iran to hold talks with the country's officials with the aim of contributing to easing tensions in the Persian Gulf region. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Zarif France Macron

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Rohingya Muslim Refugees in Bangladesh Two Years on
French Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannon at Protesters Near G-7 Summit
Iranian Armed Forces Mark National Defense Industry Day
Turkish Police Disperse Kurdish Protesters after Ousting of Three Mayors
Rohingya Muslim Refugees in Bangladesh Two Years on

Rohingya Muslim Refugees in Bangladesh Two Years on

Syrian Army Liberates Many Areas in Idlib from Terrorists
Yemeni Forces Shot down US MQ-9 Drone by Surface-to-Air Missile
Palestinians Hold Fresh Anti-Occupation Rally in Gaza
Drone-Carrying Robot Soars High in Beijing