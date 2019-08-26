Yemeni Drones Hit Military Target in Saudi Capital

Alwaght- Yemeni forces reportedly have attacked a military target in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Monday a day after the Yemeni forces fired ballistic missiles at an airport.

According to Yahya Sarea, a spokesperson for the Ansarullah resistance movement, Yemeni forces have used a squadron of domestically-manufactured Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) combat drones to strike an “important military target” in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh.

Yemen's al-Masirah TV cited Sarea as saying "We called on civilians to stay away from military sites because they become legitimate targets".

Yemeni forces recently has significantly increased their retaliatory attacks against Saudi Arabia that is leading a brutal war on Yemen nation.

The Ansarullah on Sunday fired 10 Badr-1 ballistic missiles at Jizan airport in Saudi Arabia, killing and injuring dozens.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, particularly the United Arab Emirates, launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed over 70,000 lives since January 2016.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.