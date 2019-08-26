Iraq Popular Forces Blame Israel for Deadly Drone Attack near Syria Border

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 26 August 2019

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Shaabi, blamed Israeli regime for a recent deadly drone attack that killed two popular fighters near the Syrian border.

Iran Dispatches Its Most Advanced Destroyer to Gulf of Aden Iran has deployed its most advanced destroyer Sahand to the Gulf of Aden in a mission aimed at providing security for Iranian vessels in the high seas, Press TV reported.

Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll Yemen’s army has launched its "biggest-ever" retaliatory attack against Saudi regime’s positions, killing and injuring dozens in the raid.

Iranian General Slams Israel’s Insane Operations as Regime’s Last Struggles Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander, has downplayed the recent Israeli attacks on a number of positions in regional countries, saying the "insane operations" were Tel Aviv’s last struggles.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Warns against Intruding Israeli Drones The secretary general of Hezbollah said on Sunday the resistance movement’s fighters will counter any further violation of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli drones.

Lebanese PM Rebukes Israeli Drones’ Crash in Beirut as Act of Aggression Lebanon’s prime minister condemned the crash of two Israeli reconnaissance drones over Beirut as attack on the country’s sovereignty and an attempt to foment regional tensions.

China to Fight Back US Tariff Move: Daily China’s ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily warned on Sunday Beijing “will never waver in its stand on countering any provocations by the US side," as a trade war between the two countries enters a new phase.

Warship US Sent to ‘Deter’ Iran ‘Steers Clear’ of Iran: NY Times The US large aircraft carrier strike force that the US sent to the West Asia in May on allegedly to “deter” Iran has been “steering clear” of the country since arrival, staying as far away as the Arabian Sea for fear of Iranian military strikes in case of a potential conflict, The New York Times said.

200,000 Rohingyas Rally in Bangladesh Camps to Mark Genocide Day Almost 200,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have participated in a gathering in Kutupalong camp on Sunday to markthe second anniversary of the Myanmarese army’s brutal crackdown that displaced them, AFP news agency reported.

Pakistani Senate Chairman Cancels UAE Trip over Honoring Indian PM despite Kashmir Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani canceled his pre-scheduled trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in protest against Abu Dhabi’s decision to award its highest civilian honor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite his government’s clampdown in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region

UK Queen Complains About Lawn ’Ruined’ by Trump’s Helicopters The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has complained to the Australian prime minister over scorch marks and divots left on Buckingham Palace’s lawn by Donald Trump’s helicopters during the American president’s state visit.

Japan Protests South Korean Military Drills around Disputed Island The Japanese government on Sunday protested against South Korea’s military exercises around tiny Liancourt Rocks islands, disputed by Tokyo and Seoul, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources in Japanese diplomatic circles.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport and the air base of Khamis Mushait, in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

Squabbles Kick off G7 Summit in French Resort Squabbles erupted among G7 nations as their leaders gathered on Biarritz for an annual summit on Saturday, exposing more disagreement among the group, and more petty squabbling than in a soap opera.

Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital Hezbollah resistance movement said on Sunday it has shot down two Israeli drones flying over areas near the Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Indian PM Receives Top UAE Honor despite Kashmir Crisis The United Arab Emirate (UAE) has awarded its highest civilian honor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking outrage among rights activists over New Delhi’s clampdown in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump: Who Is Our Bigger Enemy, Central Bank Chief Or Chinese President? President Donald Trump has attacked US Federal Reserve Chair asking whether Jerome Powell was a greater “enemy” than Chinese President Xi Jinping. The furious attack came after the US central bank chief warned the trade war with China is risks to the US economy.

North Korea Test-Fires 2 More Missiles North Korea has fired two “suspected short-range ballistic missiles off toward the ocean off its eastern coast on Saturday in the latest in a series of launches by Pyongyang amid the gridlocked nuclear talks with the US.

China, US Ratchet up Trade War The US-China trade war ratcheted up yet again on Friday when US President Donald Trump has hit back at China’s decision to levy a new round of retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion worth of US goods.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Shaabi, blamed Israeli regime for a recent deadly drone attack that killed two popular fighters near the Syrian border.

Two unmanned aircraft carried out air raids on an area about 15 km away from Iraq's border with Syria on Sunday.

"As part of the string of Zionist attacks on Iraq, the evil Israeli crows have returned to target the Hashd al-Shaabi, this time with two drones inside Iraqi territory," the group said in a statement.

The statement added that the attack left one fighter dead and another seriously wounded. Initial reports said two fighters were killed in the attack, which was carried out under American air cover.

"This blatant attack came with air cover over the area from American planes, in addition to a large balloon to monitor the area near the site of the incident," it said.

Reports said that one of the Sunday’s airstrikes hit the headquarters of a PMF unit, while the other struck a convoy of cars leaving the building.

The air raids are the latest in a series of attacks that have targeted positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces across Iraq over the past months.

The attacks began on July 19 when a drone dropped explosives onto a PMU base near the town of Amerli, in Salahuddin Province, killing at least one resistance fighter and injuring four others.

The fourth attack came last week, when a PMU ammunition depot exploded near the capital Baghdad. Popular Mobilization Forces commanders soon pointed the finger at Israel and blasted American for allowing the attacks despite having full control over the Iraqi airspace.

The Pentagon has denied involvement, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Thursday at possible Israeli strikes in Iraq.

"We are operating – not just if needed, we are operating in many areas against a state (Iran) that wants to annihilate us. Of course I gave the security forces a free hand and instructed them to do anything necessary to thwart Iran's plans," he said when asked whether Tel Aviv was considering operations in Iraq.

Unnamed American officials confirmed on Friday that Israel was indeed behind the attacks.

Kata'ib Hezbollah, another prominent Iraqi resistance group, said the recent airstrikes on the positions of PMU are an attempt by the US and Israel to revive the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the Arab country.

In an interview with Lebanon's Arabic-language al-Ahed news website published on Friday, Kata'ib Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Muhyee said the air raids on PMF positions are actually meant to weaken Iraqi resistance factions, empty their weapons stores and end their role in maintaining security in Iraq.

'Final warning'

Last week, Popular Mobilization Forces 45th brigade issued a "final warning" to the US over the attacks.

"We issue a final warning to the American enemy that any new targeting of any Iraqi positions will be met with a tough, categorical response," it said in a statement.

Forces from the PMU shot down a spy drone in Iraq’s northern Province of Nineveh on Sunday.

In January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted during a visit to Iraq that the Israeli regime could launch attacks against PMF, who played a key role in the Iraqi army’s counter-terrorism battles against the ISIS terror group and helped the government to rid the country of the Takfiri outfit in late 2017.

Pompeo was reported to have made it clear to Iraqi officials at a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi that Washington would not react to possible Israeli attacks against Popular Mobilization Forces.

Abdul-Mahdi expressed concern about the statement and warned Pompeo that such actions by Israel would have grave consequences, Russia’s RT Arabic television news network reported back then.

 

