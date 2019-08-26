Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll

Alwaght- Yemen's army has launched its "biggest-ever" retaliatory attack against Saudi regime's positions, killing and injuring dozens in the raid.

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on Sunday the Yemeni army has fired 10 short-range ballistic missiles at Saudi military sites in Jizan International Airport in its "biggest" attack with such missiles on targets inside Saudi Arabia.

The Badr-1 missiles targeted the hangars of Saudi warplanes and Apache choppers as well as some military sites in the Jizan Airport, according to Yemen's al-Masirah TV.

The army says dozens were killed or injured in the raids.

Saudi Arabia claims it has intercepted six missiles targeted from Yemen.

The spokesman warned that if the Saudi regime continues its attacks and siege on Yemen, the responses it receives will be even bigger.

The retaliatory attack came shortly after Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees launched an offensive against their positions in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Najran.

As a result of the attack, dozens of Saudi troopers and Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi were killed and injured.

Saree had said Yemeni soldiers and allied fighters launched a newly-developed Nakal (Retribution) missile at the strongholds of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in al-Sadis area of the region, located 844 kilometers (524 miles) south of the Saudi capital Riyadh, on Sunday afternoon, leaving dozens of them killed and injured, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed over 70,000 lives since January 2016.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.